HSY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
HSY Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
8.49%
24.48%
46.57%
151.26%
498.00%
8
Trade HSY using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading HSY’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading HSY’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Hershey and Tractor Supply Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
Johnson & Johnson and Chevron Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
SAP, China Mobile and Target Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Hershey Co. Increases Dividend by 10.06%
Shauvik Haldar
Each day, companies and fundsacross the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
14 Failed Businesses from Successful Entrepreneurs
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
We take a look at some of the biggest business blunders made by...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Hershey Co. (HSY) engages in manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing various chocolate and confectionery products, pantry items, and gum and mint refreshment products worldwide. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Hershey is affected by macroeconomic conditions, as well as prices for raw commodities such as cacao. As well, Hershey is affected by a global consumer preference shift towards healthier food. Hershey has been paying dividends since 1993 and has increased its dividends consecutively annually since 2010. Hershey pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.29
$0.08
38.095%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$46.89
$46.89
0.000%
$8.42
$0.30
3.695%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$20.37
$20.37
0.000%
$0.03
-$0.04
-57.143%
$1.36
-$1.34
-49.630%
$14.62
$0.37
2.596%
$10.70
$0.22
2.099%
