SYY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
SYY Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
8.33%
|
25.81%
|
33.33%
|
60.82%
|
940.00%
|
1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Distributors Consumer Staples
Sysco (SYY) is the world’s largest broadline food distributor. The company focuses on marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, hotels and inns, and other foodservice and hospitality businesses, serving over 400,000 clients. Sysco was founded in 1969, and is headquartered in Houston, TX. Sysco has been paying dividends since 1971, and has raised them consistently annually every year since then. It is a dividend aristocrat, since it has been increasing dividends for more than 25 years. Sysco pays its dividends quarterly.
$0.88
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$1.70
$0.00
0.000%
$0.66
$0.21
46.667%
$0.31
-$0.01
-3.125%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.10
$0.10
0.000%
$0.15
$0.15
0.000%
$68.42
-$0.15
-0.219%
