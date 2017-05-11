Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank
Compare TD to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
TD Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TD Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TD Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
6.67%
33.80%
28.64%
136.93%
2121.69%
1
Trade TD using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TD’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading TD’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.1
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.14%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.4
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.28%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.34%
|1.7
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian banking company, and is the second largest bank in Canada. The company's subsidiaries include,TD Ameritrade, TD Asset Management, TD Bank, N.A., TD Canada Trust, TD Commercial Banking, and TD Insurance. TD was founded in 1955 and is based in Toronto, ON. TD is largely affected by the general economic environment, as well as risks such as information security and increasing fraud. TD has been expanding its footprint largely in the United States in the last few years and has increased its growth prospects. TD has been paying a dividend since 1998 and has increased it since 2011. TD pays its dividend every quarter.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$61.20
$2.98
5.119%
$15.95
$0.55
3.571%
$27.52
$0.73
2.725%
$31.10
$0.07
0.226%
$5.07
-$0.01
-0.197%
$13.95
$0.02
0.144%
$2.80
-$0.03
-1.060%
$38.90
$1.04
2.747%
$3.23
$0.01
0.311%
$18.13
$0.57
3.246%
