There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 5. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
This week’s list of securities includes three dividend aristocrats that is going ex-dividend.
Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, October 2.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|MA
|Mastercard Inc
|339.20
|0.40
|10/8/2020
|0.48%
|-8.04%
|T
|AT&T Inc.
|203.01
|0.52
|10/8/2020
|7.35%
|-28.31%
|ORCL
|Oracle Corporation
|180.28
|0.24
|10/7/2020
|1.61%
|-4.65%
|ACN
|Accenture Plc
|143.77
|0.88
|10/9/2020
|1.57%
|-8.76%
|INTU
|Intuit Inc.
|85.38
|0.59
|10/8/2020
|0.73%
|-9.39%
|TD
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|84.17
|0.61
|10/8/2020
|5.23%
|-20.84%
|MMC
|Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|58.12
|0.47
|10/8/2020
|1.62%
|-5.22%
|PGR
|Progressive Corp
|55.47
|0.10
|10/6/2020
|0.42%
|-3.13%
|GD
|General Dynamics Corporation
|39.69
|1.10
|10/8/2020
|3.22%
|-27.13%
|GIS
|General Mills, Inc.
|37.77
|0.51
|10/8/2020
|3.41%
|-6.76%
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
|26.61
|0.06
|10/8/2020
|0.61%
|-3.97%
|CPB
|Campbell Soup Company
|14.63
|0.35
|10/7/2020
|2.92%
|-15.94%
|MAS
|Masco Corp
|14.38
|0.14
|10/8/2020
|1.00%
|-8.39%
|DRI
|Darden Restaurants, Inc.
|13.14
|0.30
|10/8/2020
|1.19%
|-18.70%
|KGC
|Kinross Gold Corporation
|11.14
|0.03
|10/7/2020
|1.34%
|-14.63%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|MA
|Mastercard Inc.
|339.19
|1.60
|0.40
|10/08/2020
|0.47%
|-7.74%
|Lowest Market Cap
|CIO
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0.34
|0.60
|0.15
|10/07/2020
|7.83%
|-45.36%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|CIO
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0.34
|0.60
|0.15
|10/07/2020
|7.83%
|-45.36%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|PGR
|Progressive Corp.
|55.17
|0.40
|0.10
|10/06/2020
|0.43%
|-3.68%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|LNC
|Lincoln National Corp.
|6.31
|1.60
|0.40
|10/08/2020
|5.02%
|-48.15%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|TOL
|Toll Brothers Inc.
|6.28
|0.44
|0.11
|10/08/2020
|0.90%
|-0.68%
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|Dividend Growth Years
|T
|AT&T Inc.
|339.19
|2.08
|0.52
|10/08/2020
|0.47%
|36
|BRC
|Brady Corp.
|2.17
|0.88
|0.22
|10/08/2020
|2.17%
|35
|UVV
|Universal Corp.
|1.03
|3.08
|0.77
|10/08/2020
|7.37%
|50
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
