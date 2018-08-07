Charles Schwab Corp.
Charles Schwab Corp.
SCHW Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SCHW Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
47.83%
|
151.85%
|
183.33%
|
183.33%
|
1721.43%
|
1
Pfizer, Walmart and Intel Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
The Market Wrap for October 4: Rough Start to the End of Year
Aaron Levitt
|
This week showed the first real indication that the drumbeat of recession is...
News
Pfizer, Inc. Leads 163 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Charles Schwab Corp. Increases Dividend by 30%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Charles Schwab (SCHW) is the largest retail discount stockbroker in the country, Schwab has become "the mass merchandiser" of stocks and mutual funds. At December 31, 2013, it had over 9.1 million active accounts with $2.25 trillion in client assets, and about 13,800 employees. The company also provides custodial, trading, technology, practice management, and other support services to independent investment advisors. It also has operations in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Charles Schwab is largely affected by federal regulations and financial reforms. As well, its ability to maintain adequate liquidity is crucial to the business. Charles Schwab has been paying dividends since 1993, and has had a stable dividend since 2009. Charles Schwab pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.17
$0.02
13.333%
$20.27
-$0.14
-0.686%
$3.30
$3.30
0.000%
$33.67
-$0.13
-0.385%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.65
-$0.05
-2.941%
$24.46
-$4.99
-16.944%
$3.92
-$0.06
-1.508%
$10.79
-$0.10
-0.918%
$93.93
-$0.37
-0.392%
