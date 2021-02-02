Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 10. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
Check out the complete list of highest-safe yielding dividend stocks in 2021.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, May 7.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|V
|Visa Inc.
|453.00
|0.32
|5/13/2021
|0.56%
|-2.47%
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|249.02
|0.87
|5/12/2021
|5.71%
|-1.60%
|LLY
|Eli Lilly & Co.
|180.49
|0.85
|5/13/2021
|1.76%
|-10.15%
|SAP
|Sap SE ADR
|167.96
|2.19
|5/13/2021
|1.58%
|-16.31%
|HON
|Honeywell International Inc
|156.57
|0.93
|5/13/2021
|1.64%
|-1.57%
|RDS-A
|Royal Dutch Shell Plc ADR
|150.88
|0.35
|5/13/2021
|3.49%
|-8.34%
|AMGN
|AMGEN Inc.
|142.12
|1.76
|5/14/2021
|2.82%
|-8.06%
|SBUX
|Starbucks Corp.
|134.34
|0.45
|5/12/2021
|1.59%
|-3.83%
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab Corp.
|126.58
|0.18
|5/13/2021
|1.01%
|-0.58%
|TJX
|TJX Companies, Inc.
|85.41
|0.26
|5/12/2021
|1.46%
|-0.11%
|TFC
|Truist Financial Corp.
|80.67
|0.45
|5/12/2021
|2.97%
|-0.05%
|AIQUY
|Air Liquide S.A ADR
|79.77
|0.67
|5/13/2021
|1.96%
|-0.14%
|DUK
|Duke Energy Corp.
|77.52
|0.97
|5/13/2021
|3.88%
|-0.72%
|COP
|Conoco Phillips
|71.08
|0.43
|5/13/2021
|3.10%
|-6.49%
|SO
|Southern Co.
|70.38
|0.66
|5/14/2021
|4.03%
|-0.48%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|V
|Visa Inc.
|453.00
|1.28
|0.32
|05/13/2021
|0.56%
|-2.47%
|Lowest Market Cap
|PPSF
|Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp.
|0.01
|0.24
|0.06
|05/12/2021
|2.46%
|-8.50%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|NHTC
|Natural Health Trends Corp.
|0.08
|0.80
|0.20
|05/17/2021
|10.91%
|-10.40%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|AMG
|Affiliated Managers Group Inc.
|6.80
|0.04
|0.01
|05/12/2021
|0.02%
|-1.31%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|CORR
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
|0.08
|0.20
|0.05
|05/13/2021
|3.37%
|-67.02%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|MCBI
|Mountain Comm Bancorp Inc.
|0.28
|0.52
|0.13
|05/11/2021
|2.04%
|-0.04%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.