Boeing Co.

Stock

BA

Price as of:

$331.27 +5.09 +1.56%

Industry

Aerospace Defense Major Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Aerospace Defense Major Diversified /

Boeing Co. (BA)

BA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.51%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$8.22

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

840.56%

EPS $0.98

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BA DARS™ Rating

BA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$331.27

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,110,512

Open Price

$328.72

Day's Range

$328.14 - $332.32

Previous Close

$327.0

52 week low / high

$292.47 - $446.01

Percent off 52 week high

-25.54%

BA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$2.0550

Dividend Shot Clock®

FEB 13

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$2.0550

2019-12-16

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-03-06

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

BA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-13

$2.055

2019-11-07

$2.055

2019-08-08

$2.055

2019-05-09

$2.055

2019-02-07

$2.055

2018-11-08

$1.71

2018-08-09

$1.71

2018-05-10

$1.71

2018-02-08

$1.71

2017-11-09

$1.42

2017-08-09

$1.42

2017-05-10

$1.42

2017-02-08

$1.42

2016-11-08

$1.09

2016-08-10

$1.09

2016-05-11

$1.09

2016-02-10

$1.09

2015-11-04

$0.91

2015-08-05

$0.91

2015-05-06

$0.91

2015-02-11

$0.91

2014-11-05

$0.73

2014-08-06

$0.73

2014-05-07

$0.73

2014-02-12

$0.73

2013-11-06

$0.485

2013-08-07

$0.485

2013-05-08

$0.485

2013-02-13

$0.485

2012-11-07

$0.44

2012-08-15

$0.44

2012-05-09

$0.44

2012-02-08

$0.44

2011-11-08

$0.42

2011-08-10

$0.42

2011-05-11

$0.42

2011-02-09

$0.42

2010-11-03

$0.42

2010-08-04

$0.42

2010-05-05

$0.42

2010-02-03

$0.42

2009-11-04

$0.42

2009-08-05

$0.42

2009-05-06

$0.42

2009-02-04

$0.42

2008-11-05

$0.4

2008-08-06

$0.4

2008-05-07

$0.4

2008-02-06

$0.4

2007-11-07

$0.35

2007-08-08

$0.35

2007-05-09

$0.35

2007-02-07

$0.35

2006-11-08

$0.3

2006-08-09

$0.3

2006-05-10

$0.3

2006-02-08

$0.3

2005-11-08

$0.25

2005-08-10

$0.25

2005-05-11

$0.25

2005-02-09

$0.25

2004-11-09

$0.2

2004-08-11

$0.2

2004-05-19

$0.2

2004-02-11

$0.17

2003-11-12

$0.17

2003-08-13

$0.17

2003-05-14

$0.17

2003-02-05

$0.17

2002-11-13

$0.17

2002-08-14

$0.17

2002-05-15

$0.17

2002-02-06

$0.17

2001-11-14

$0.17

2001-08-15

$0.17

2001-05-09

$0.17

2001-02-07

$0.17

2000-11-08

$0.14

2000-08-09

$0.14

2000-05-10

$0.14

2000-02-09

$0.14

1999-11-09

$0.14

1999-08-11

$0.14

1999-05-12

$0.14

1999-02-08

$0.14

1998-11-10

$0.14

1998-08-12

$0.14

1998-05-13

$0.14

1998-02-11

$0.14

1997-11-12

$0.14

1997-08-13

$0.14

1997-05-14

$0.14

1997-02-12

$0.14

1996-11-13

$0.14

1996-08-14

$0.14

1996-05-15

$0.14

1996-02-07

$0.125

1995-11-08

$0.125

1995-08-09

$0.125

1995-05-08

$0.125

BA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BA

Metric

BA Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

23.54%

20.18%

7years

BA

News
BA

Research
BA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.0550

2019-12-16

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0550

2019-10-21

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0550

2019-06-24

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0550

2019-04-29

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0550

2018-12-17

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7100

2018-10-22

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7100

2018-06-25

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7100

2018-04-30

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7100

2017-12-11

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4200

2017-10-30

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4200

2017-06-26

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4200

2017-05-01

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4200

2016-12-12

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0900

2016-10-31

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0900

2016-06-27

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0900

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0900

2015-12-14

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2015-10-26

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2015-06-22

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2015-04-27

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2014-12-15

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2014-10-27

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2014-06-23

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2014-04-28

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2013-12-16

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2013-10-28

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2013-06-24

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2013-04-29

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2012-12-17

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-10-29

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-06-25

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-04-30

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2011-12-12

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2011-10-31

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2011-06-27

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-12-13

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-10-25

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-06-21

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-04-26

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-12-14

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-10-26

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-06-22

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-04-28

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-12-15

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-10-27

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-06-23

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-04-28

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-12-10

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-10-29

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-06-25

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-04-30

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2006-12-11

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-10-30

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-06-26

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-05-01

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-12-12

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-10-31

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-06-27

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-12-13

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-10-25

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-06-28

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-05-03

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2003-12-15

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2003-10-20

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2003-06-30

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2003-04-28

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-12-09

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-10-28

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-06-24

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-04-29

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2001-12-10

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2001-10-23

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2001-06-25

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2001-05-01

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-12-11

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-10-30

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-06-26

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-05-01

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-12-13

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-10-22

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-06-28

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-04-27

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-12-14

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-10-26

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-06-29

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-04-27

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-12-09

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-10-27

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-06-30

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-04-30

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1996-12-09

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1996-10-29

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1996-06-24

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1996-04-29

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-12-11

1996-02-07

1996-02-09

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-10-30

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-06-26

1995-08-09

1995-08-11

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-04-24

1995-05-08

1995-05-12

1995-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

BA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Boeing Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Aerospace Defense Major Diversified

Boeing (BA) is the world's leading aerospace company and the largest manufacturer of commercial jetliners and military aircraft combined. The company is located in over 90 countries, and is the largest exporter in the U.S. It has three divisions: commercial airplanes, Integrated Defense Systems (IDS), and Boeing Capital Corporation. BA was founded in 1916, and is based in Chicago, IL. Boeing is affected by increasing costs of developing aircraft, as well as increasing litigation costs. Boeing faced a probe in January 2013 over its new 787 dreamliner as batteries in two aircraft overheated. Boeing has been paying dividends since 1937, and has been increasing it steadily since 1970. Boeing is a dividend aristocrat and pays its dividend quarterly.

