Duke Energy Corp (DUK) is an energy company in the United States. The company was founded in 1904 and is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Duke Energy business segments include U.S. Franchised Electric and Gas (USFE&G), Commercial Power and International Energy. Its utility operations serve four million customers located in Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, and North Carolina. It also operates international power generation assets in Canada and Latin America. Duke Energy is extensively affected by state and federal regulations. Duke Energy also relies on short-term and long-term money markets to finance capital requirements and liquidity needs. Duke Energy has been paying dividends since 2000, and has consistently increased them annually since 2007. Duke Energy pays its dividends quarterly.