Duke Energy

Stock

DUK

Price as of:

$89.75 -0.86 -0.95%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Electric Utilities /

Duke Energy (DUK)

DUK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.17%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.78

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

75.49%

EPS $5.01

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

12 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


DUK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$89.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,332,458

Open Price

$90.53

Day's Range

$89.4 - $90.75

Previous Close

$90.61

52 week low / high

$82.46 - $97.37

Percent off 52 week high

-7.83%

DUK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DUK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

DUK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DUK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.945

2019-08-15

$0.945

2019-05-16

$0.9275

2019-02-14

$0.9275

2018-11-15

$0.9275

2018-08-16

$0.9275

2018-05-17

$0.89

2018-02-15

$0.89

2017-11-16

$0.89

2017-08-16

$0.89

2017-05-17

$0.855

2017-02-15

$0.855

2016-11-16

$0.855

2016-08-10

$0.855

2016-05-18

$0.825

2016-02-10

$0.825

2015-11-10

$0.825

2015-08-12

$0.825

2015-05-13

$0.795

2015-02-11

$0.795

2014-11-12

$0.795

2014-08-13

$0.795

2014-05-14

$0.78

2014-02-12

$0.78

2013-11-13

$0.78

2013-08-14

$0.78

2013-05-15

$0.765

2013-02-13

$0.765

2012-11-14

$0.765

2012-08-15

$0.765

2012-05-16

$0.750750751

2012-02-15

$0.750750751

2011-11-16

$0.750750751

2011-08-10

$0.750750751

2011-05-18

$0.735735736

2011-02-09

$0.735735736

2010-11-09

$0.735735736

2010-08-11

$0.735735736

2010-05-19

$0.720720721

2010-02-10

$0.720720721

2009-11-10

$0.720720721

2009-08-12

$0.720720721

2009-05-14

$0.690690691

2009-02-11

$0.690690691

2008-11-12

$0.690690691

2008-08-13

$0.690690691

2008-05-15

$0.660660661

2008-02-13

$0.660660661

2007-11-14

$0.660660661

2007-08-15

$0.660660661

2007-05-09

$0.630630631

2007-02-14

$0.630630631

2006-11-15

$0.960960961

2006-08-09

$0.960960961

2006-05-10

$0.930930931

2006-02-15

$0.930930931

2005-11-09

$0.930930931

2005-08-10

$0.930930931

2005-05-11

$0.825825826

2005-02-09

$0.825825826

2004-11-09

$0.825825826

2004-08-11

$0.825825826

2004-05-12

$0.825825826

2004-02-11

$0.825825826

2003-11-12

$0.825825826

2003-08-13

$0.825825826

2003-05-14

$0.825825826

2003-02-12

$0.825825826

2002-11-13

$0.825825826

2002-08-14

$0.825825826

2002-05-15

$0.825825826

2002-02-13

$0.825825826

2001-11-14

$0.825825826

2001-08-15

$0.825825826

2001-05-09

$0.825825826

2001-02-14

$0.825825826

2000-11-15

$1.651651652

2000-08-09

$1.651651652

2000-05-10

$1.651651652

2000-02-09

$1.651651652

1999-11-09

$1.651651652

1999-08-11

$1.651651652

1999-05-12

$1.651651652

1999-02-10

$1.651651652

1998-11-10

$1.651651652

1998-08-12

$1.651651652

1998-05-13

$1.651651652

1998-02-11

$1.651651652

1997-11-12

$1.651651652

1997-08-13

$1.651651652

1997-05-14

$1.591591592

1997-02-12

$1.591591592

1996-11-13

$1.591591592

1996-08-14

$1.591591592

1996-05-15

$1.531531532

1996-02-14

$1.531531532

1995-11-15

$1.531531532

1995-08-16

$1.531531532

1995-05-08

$1.471471471

DUK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DUK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DUK

Metric

DUK Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

DUK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.00%

3.99%

12years

DUK

News
DUK

Research
DUK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DUK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Brought to You by Mitre Media

DUK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9450

2019-10-25

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9450

2019-07-08

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9275

2019-05-02

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9275

2019-01-04

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9275

2018-10-26

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9275

2018-07-06

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2018-05-03

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2018-01-05

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2017-10-26

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2017-07-07

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8550

2017-05-04

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8550

2017-01-04

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8550

2016-10-27

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8550

2016-07-11

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2016-05-05

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2016-01-04

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2015-10-29

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2015-07-07

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7950

2015-05-07

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7950

2015-01-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7950

2014-10-29

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7950

2014-07-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2014-05-01

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2014-01-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2013-10-22

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2013-06-25

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7650

2013-05-02

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7650

2013-01-04

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7650

2012-10-30

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7650

2012-06-26

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2012-05-03

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2012-01-06

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2011-10-25

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2011-06-21

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7357

2011-05-05

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7357

2011-01-06

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7357

2010-10-26

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7357

2010-06-22

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2010-05-06

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2010-01-06

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2009-10-20

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2009-06-23

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2009-05-07

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2009-01-06

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2008-10-28

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2008-06-24

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

2008-05-08

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

2008-01-04

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

2007-10-25

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

2007-06-26

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

2007-04-04

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

2007-01-05

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9610

2006-10-24

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9610

2006-06-28

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9309

2006-04-05

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-06-16

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9309

2006-01-05

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9309

2005-10-25

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9309

2005-06-29

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2005-04-20

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2005-01-05

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2004-10-26

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2004-06-22

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2004-04-22

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2004-01-07

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2003-10-28

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2003-06-24

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2003-04-24

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2003-01-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2002-10-29

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2002-06-27

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2002-04-25

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2002-01-04

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2001-10-30

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2001-06-26

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2001-04-26

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8258

2001-01-04

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

2000-10-31

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

2000-06-29

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

2000-04-20

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

2000-01-06

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1999-10-26

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1999-06-16

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1999-04-15

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1999-01-05

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1998-10-27

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1998-07-16

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1998-04-16

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1998-01-05

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1997-10-28

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

1997-07-28

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5916

1997-04-24

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5916

1997-01-28

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5916

1996-10-29

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5916

1996-07-29

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5315

1996-04-25

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5315

1996-01-30

1996-02-14

1996-02-16

1996-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5315

1995-10-31

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5315

1995-07-24

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4715

1995-04-27

1995-05-08

1995-05-12

1995-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

DUK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Duke Energy on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DUK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) is an energy company in the United States. The company was founded in 1904 and is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Duke Energy business segments include U.S. Franchised Electric and Gas (USFE&G), Commercial Power and International Energy. Its utility operations serve four million customers located in Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, and North Carolina. It also operates international power generation assets in Canada and Latin America. Duke Energy is extensively affected by state and federal regulations. Duke Energy also relies on short-term and long-term money markets to finance capital requirements and liquidity needs. Duke Energy has been paying dividends since 2000, and has consistently increased them annually since 2007. Duke Energy pays its dividends quarterly.

