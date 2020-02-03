Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Select the one that best describes you

Your personalized experience is almost ready.

Join other Individual Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Institutional Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Financial Advisors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research.

Thank you!

Check your email and confirm your subscription to complete your personalized experience.

Thank you for your submission, we hope you enjoy your experience

Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Apple store

News

Apple, Intel and Wells Fargo Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar Feb 03, 2020

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, February 3. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

This week’s list of securities include one dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.

Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary DARS rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, January 31.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
AAPL Apple Inc. 1,352.20 0.77 2/7/2020 0.95% -5.59%
INTC Intel Corporation 273.98 0.33 2/6/2020 1.99% -7.36%
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 194.24 0.51 2/6/2020 4.32% -14.30%
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 134.97 0.65 2/6/2020 0.84% -2.80%
IBM International Business Machines Corporation 127.37 1.62 2/7/2020 4.74% -6.30%
SBUX Starbucks Corporation 99.98 0.41 2/5/2020 1.89% -14.71%
NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation 53.70 0.94 2/6/2020 1.75% -5.31%
AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. 51.48 0.70 2/7/2020 2.69% -0.56%
STZ Constellation Brands Inc 36.08 0.75 2/10/2020 1.56% -12.21%
ET Energy Transfer L.P. 33.85 0.31 2/6/2020 9.55% -21.34%
FE FirstEnergy Corp. 27.44 0.39 2/6/2020 3.06% -0.55%
PCAR PACCAR Inc. 25.70 0.32 2/10/2020 1.68% -11.03%
AMTD TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 25.66 0.31 2/4/2020 2.52% -17.97%
PH Parker-Hannifin Corporation 25.14 0.88 2/6/2020 1.77% -7.72%
AWK American Water Works 24.62 0.50 2/6/2020 1.46% -1.59%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap AAPL Apple Inc. 1,352.20 3.08 0.77 02/07/2020 0.95% -5.59%
Lowest Market Cap IBCP Independent Bank Corporation 0.48 0.80 0.20 02/04/2020 3.68% -10.66%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield ARLP Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. 1.15 1.60 0.40 02/06/2020 17.32% -56.50%
Lowest Dividend Yield ARNC Arconic Inc. 12.99 0.08 0.02 02/06/2020 0.26% -6.38%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High ARLP Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. 1.15 1.60 0.40 02/06/2020 17.32% -56.50%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High FE FirstEnergy Corp. 27.44 1.56 0.39 2/6/2020 3.06% -0.55%

Dividend Aristocrats

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) Dividend Growth Years
HP Helmerich & Payne, Inc. 4.43 2.84 0.71 02/07/2020 7.00% 47

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with next week’s major corporate changes regarding dividends with Dividend.com’s News section.

Popular Articles

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X