TD Ameritrade (AMTD) - this company provides securities brokerage services and technology-based financial services in the United States. The company offers common and preferred stock, American depository receipts, exchange traded funds, option trades, futures and foreign exchange trades, trading on mutual funds and fixed income securities, margin lending, and cash management services. Its client offerings comprise TD AMERITRADE for self-directed retail investors; TD AMERITRADE Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services; trading platforms that enables research and analysis; a suite of education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an online advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds to help long-term investors pursue their financial goals; and TD AMERITRADE Corporate Services, which offers self-directed brokerage services to employees and executives of corporations. The company also provides services, such as trade execution, clearing, trustee, and trust-related services; and cash sweep products through third-party banking relationships. TD AMERITRADE Holding offers its products and services to retail investors, traders, financial planners, and institutions through the Internet, a network of retail branches, wireless telephone or personal digital assistant, interactive voice response, and independent registered advisors via telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.