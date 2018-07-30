Best Dividend Stocks
TD Ameritrade

Stock

AMTD

Price as of:

$51.09 -0.46 -0.89%

Industry

Investment Brokerage National

TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

AMTD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.41%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

30.02%

EPS $4.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

AMTD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,805,563

Open Price

$51.62

Day's Range

$51.03 - $51.75

Previous Close

$51.55

52 week low / high

$32.69 - $57.88

Percent off 52 week high

-11.73%

AMTD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AMTD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

AMTD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AMTD's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-04

$0.31

2019-08-05

$0.3

2019-05-06

$0.3

2019-02-04

$0.3

2018-11-05

$0.3

2018-08-06

$0.21

2018-05-07

$0.21

2018-02-05

$0.21

2017-11-06

$0.21

2017-07-28

$0.18

2017-04-28

$0.18

2017-01-30

$0.18

2016-11-04

$0.18

2016-08-02

$0.17

2016-04-29

$0.17

2016-02-01

$0.17

2015-11-06

$0.17

2015-07-31

$0.15

2015-04-29

$0.15

2015-02-02

$0.15

2014-11-04

$0.15

2014-07-30

$0.12

2014-04-30

$0.12

2014-02-03

$0.12

2013-11-05

$0.12

2013-07-30

$0.09

2013-04-29

$0.09

2013-01-30

$0.09

2012-11-07

$0.09

2012-07-27

$0.06

2012-04-27

$0.06

2012-01-30

$0.06

2011-10-28

$0.06

2011-07-29

$0.05

2011-04-29

$0.05

2011-01-28

$0.05

2010-11-29

$0.05

AMTD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AMTD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AMTD

Metric

AMTD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AMTD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

21.58%

33.33%

9years

AMTD

News
AMTD

Research
AMTD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AMTD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

AMTD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3100

2019-10-21

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-07-22

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-04-23

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-01-22

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-22

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-07-23

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-04-23

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-01-23

2018-02-05

2018-02-06

2018-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-10-24

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-07-18

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-04-19

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-01-17

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-10-24

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-07-19

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-01-20

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-10-27

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-07-21

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-04-21

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-01-21

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-10-28

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-07-22

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-04-23

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-01-21

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-10-29

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-07-23

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-04-16

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-01-22

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-10-29

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-07-17

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-04-17

2012-04-27

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-01-17

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-10-25

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-07-19

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-04-18

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-01-18

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-10-26

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

AMTD

Investor Resources

Learn more about TD Ameritrade on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AMTD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Investment Brokerage National

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) - this company provides securities brokerage services and technology-based financial services in the United States. The company offers common and preferred stock, American depository receipts, exchange traded funds, option trades, futures and foreign exchange trades, trading on mutual funds and fixed income securities, margin lending, and cash management services. Its client offerings comprise TD AMERITRADE for self-directed retail investors; TD AMERITRADE Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services; trading platforms that enables research and analysis; a suite of education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an online advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds to help long-term investors pursue their financial goals; and TD AMERITRADE Corporate Services, which offers self-directed brokerage services to employees and executives of corporations. The company also provides services, such as trade execution, clearing, trustee, and trust-related services; and cash sweep products through third-party banking relationships. TD AMERITRADE Holding offers its products and services to retail investors, traders, financial planners, and institutions through the Internet, a network of retail branches, wireless telephone or personal digital assistant, interactive voice response, and independent registered advisors via telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

