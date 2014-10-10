Best Dividend Stocks
Costco

Stock

COST

Price as of:

$292.57 +0.7 +0.24%

Industry

Discount Variety Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Discount Variety Stores /

Costco (COST)

COST

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.89%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

31.75%

EPS $8.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

15 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get COST DARS™ Rating

COST

Daily Snapshot

Price

$292.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

553,695

Open Price

$292.06

Day's Range

$291.5 - $293.15

Previous Close

$291.87

52 week low / high

$189.51 - $307.34

Percent off 52 week high

-4.81%

COST

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

COST has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

COST

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast COST's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.65

2019-08-29

$0.65

2019-05-09

$0.65

2019-02-07

$0.57

2018-11-08

$0.57

2018-08-30

$0.57

2018-05-10

$0.57

2018-02-15

$0.5

2017-11-16

$0.5

2017-08-16

$0.5

2017-05-10

$0.5

2017-02-08

$0.45

2016-11-02

$0.45

2016-08-10

$0.45

2016-04-27

$0.45

2016-02-10

$0.4

2015-11-10

$0.4

2015-08-12

$0.4

2015-04-29

$0.4

2015-02-11

$0.355

2014-11-12

$0.355

2014-07-09

$0.355

2014-05-14

$0.355

2014-02-12

$0.31

2013-11-13

$0.31

2013-08-07

$0.31

2013-05-15

$0.31

2013-02-06

$0.275

2012-11-14

$0.275

2012-08-08

$0.275

2012-05-23

$0.275

2012-02-08

$0.24

2011-11-08

$0.24

2011-08-03

$0.24

2011-05-11

$0.24

2011-02-09

$0.205

2010-10-27

$0.205

2010-08-04

$0.205

2010-05-05

$0.205

2010-02-10

$0.18

2009-10-21

$0.18

2009-08-12

$0.18

2009-05-13

$0.18

2009-02-11

$0.16

2008-11-12

$0.16

2008-08-06

$0.16

2008-05-14

$0.16

2008-02-13

$0.145

2007-11-28

$0.145

2007-07-25

$0.145

2007-04-25

$0.145

2007-02-12

$0.13

2006-11-15

$0.13

2006-07-28

$0.13

2006-05-08

$0.13

2006-02-07

$0.115

2005-11-16

$0.115

2005-08-03

$0.115

2005-05-04

$0.115

2005-02-04

$0.1

2004-11-03

$0.1

2004-07-21

$0.1

2004-05-06

$0.1

COST

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for COST

Metric

COST Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

COST

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.11%

17.65%

15years

COST

News
COST

Research
COST

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

COST

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

COST

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6500

2019-10-18

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-08-13

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-04-26

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-01-24

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2018-10-24

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2018-08-17

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2018-04-24

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-01-30

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-10-30

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-07-31

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-04-25

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-01-27

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-10-12

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-07-25

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-04-14

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-01-29

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-10-29

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-07-27

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-04-17

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2015-01-29

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2014-10-28

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2014-06-23

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2014-04-29

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-10-29

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-07-22

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-01-24

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-10-30

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-07-23

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-05-09

2012-05-23

2012-05-25

2012-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-01-26

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-10-25

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-07-18

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-04-26

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2011-01-27

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2010-10-07

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2010-07-19

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2010-04-22

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-01-28

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-10-08

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-07-27

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-04-28

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-01-28

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-10-30

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-07-21

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-04-29

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2008-01-30

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2007-11-14

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2007-07-09

2007-07-25

2007-07-27

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2007-04-10

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2007-02-01

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-11-03

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-07-18

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-04-25

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2006-01-26

2006-02-07

2006-02-09

2006-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2005-11-07

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2005-07-27

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2005-04-22

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-01-27

2005-02-04

2005-02-08

2005-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-26

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-07-12

2004-07-21

2004-07-23

2004-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-04-28

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-31

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

COST

Investor Resources

Learn more about Costco on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

COST

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Discount Variety Stores

Costco (COST) is an international discount retailer. The company acts as a warehouse club and offers discounts to customers, and also offers products on its website. Costco has the largest warehouse club volume in the U.S., above both BJ's and Sams. The company was founded in 1983, and is based in Issaquah, Washington. Costco is affected by the general economic environment, as well as by a large amount of competition in the discount retail space. Costco relies heavily on its U.S. and Canada sales, as they comprise of almost 90% of Costco’s sales. Costco has been paying dividends since 2004, and has consecutively raised them every year. Costco pays its dividends quarterly.

