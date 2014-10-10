Costco (COST) is an international discount retailer. The company acts as a warehouse club and offers discounts to customers, and also offers products on its website. Costco has the largest warehouse club volume in the U.S., above both BJ's and Sams. The company was founded in 1983, and is based in Issaquah, Washington. Costco is affected by the general economic environment, as well as by a large amount of competition in the discount retail space. Costco relies heavily on its U.S. and Canada sales, as they comprise of almost 90% of Costco’s sales. Costco has been paying dividends since 2004, and has consecutively raised them every year. Costco pays its dividends quarterly.