American Water Works Company

Stock

AWK

Price as of:

$121.23 +0.33 +0.27%

Industry

Water Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
American Water Works Company (AWK)

AWK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.65%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

55.44%

EPS $3.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AWK DARS™ Rating

AWK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$121.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,115,579

Open Price

$120.88

Day's Range

$119.85 - $121.55

Previous Close

$120.9

52 week low / high

$85.89 - $129.89

Percent off 52 week high

-6.67%

AWK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5000

Dividend Shot Clock®

FEB 06

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5000

2019-12-06

2020-02-06

2020-02-07

2020-03-04

Regular

Trade AWK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AWK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AWK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-06

$0.5

2019-11-08

$0.5

2019-08-08

$0.5

2019-05-10

$0.5

2019-02-06

$0.455

2018-11-08

$0.455

2018-08-09

$0.455

2018-05-10

$0.455

2018-02-06

$0.415

2017-11-09

$0.415

2017-08-07

$0.415

2017-05-03

$0.415

2017-02-03

$0.375

2016-11-07

$0.375

2016-08-04

$0.375

2016-05-05

$0.375

2016-02-04

$0.34

2015-11-05

$0.34

2015-08-06

$0.34

2015-05-07

$0.34

2015-02-05

$0.31

2014-11-06

$0.31

2014-08-07

$0.31

2014-05-08

$0.31

2014-01-30

$0.28

2013-11-13

$0.28

2013-08-15

$0.28

2013-05-22

$0.28

2012-12-18

$0.25

2012-11-14

$0.25

2012-07-03

$0.25

2012-04-18

$0.23

2012-02-01

$0.23

2011-11-16

$0.23

2011-08-10

$0.23

2011-05-16

$0.22

2011-02-16

$0.22

2010-11-16

$0.22

2010-08-16

$0.22

2010-05-14

$0.21

2010-02-16

$0.21

2009-11-16

$0.21

2009-08-14

$0.21

2009-05-14

$0.2

2009-02-13

$0.2

2008-11-14

$0.2

2008-08-13

$0.2

2002-10-23

$0.245

2002-07-24

$0.245

2002-04-24

$0.245

2002-01-23

$0.245

2001-10-24

$0.235

2001-07-25

$0.235

2001-04-25

$0.235

2001-01-24

$0.235

2000-10-25

$0.225

2000-07-26

$0.225

2000-04-26

$0.225

2000-01-26

$0.225

1999-10-27

$0.215

1999-07-21

$0.215

1999-04-21

$0.215

1999-01-27

$0.215

1998-10-21

$0.205

1998-07-22

$0.205

1998-04-22

$0.205

1998-01-28

$0.205

1997-10-22

$0.19

1997-07-23

$0.19

1997-04-23

$0.19

1997-01-22

$0.19

1996-10-23

$0.175

1996-07-31

$0.175

1996-04-24

$0.35

1996-01-24

$0.35

1995-10-25

$0.32

1995-07-26

$0.32

1995-04-24

$0.32

AWK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AWK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AWK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AWK Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

AWK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.93%

12.36%

10years

AWK

News
AWK

Research
AWK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AWK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AWK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5000

2019-12-06

2020-02-06

2020-02-07

2020-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-10-29

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-07-26

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-04-17

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2018-12-07

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2018-10-30

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2018-07-27

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2018-04-20

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-12-08

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-10-31

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-07-28

2017-08-07

2017-08-09

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-04-21

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-12-09

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-10-28

2016-11-07

2016-11-09

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-07-29

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-04-22

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-12-11

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-10-30

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-07-24

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-04-28

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-12-12

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-09-19

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-07-30

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-04-29

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-12-13

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-09-27

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-07-30

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-05-06

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-12-06

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-09-20

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-05-11

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-02-24

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-12-09

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-09-23

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-06-17

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-05-02

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-01-28

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-10-29

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-07-30

2010-08-16

2010-08-18

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-01-29

2010-02-16

2010-02-18

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-10-30

2009-11-16

2009-11-18

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

2009-08-18

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-04-30

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-02-06

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-10-17

2008-11-14

2008-11-18

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-07-28

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2002-10-03

2002-10-23

2002-10-25

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2002-07-11

2002-07-24

2002-07-26

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2002-04-04

2002-04-24

2002-04-26

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2002-01-03

2002-01-23

2002-01-25

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2001-10-04

2001-10-24

2001-10-26

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2001-07-03

2001-07-25

2001-07-27

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2001-04-05

2001-04-25

2001-04-27

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2001-01-04

2001-01-24

2001-01-26

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-10-05

2000-10-25

2000-10-27

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-07-06

2000-07-26

2000-07-28

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-04-06

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-01-06

2000-01-26

2000-01-28

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-10-14

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-07-01

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-04-01

1999-04-21

1999-04-23

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-01-07

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-10-01

1998-10-21

1998-10-23

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-07-07

1998-07-22

1998-07-24

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-04-02

1998-04-22

1998-04-24

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-01-08

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-10-02

1997-10-22

1997-10-24

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-07-03

1997-07-23

1997-07-25

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-04-03

1997-04-23

1997-04-25

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-01-09

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1996-10-03

1996-10-23

1996-10-25

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1996-07-03

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1996-03-28

1996-04-24

1996-04-26

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1996-01-04

1996-01-24

1996-01-26

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1995-10-05

1995-10-25

1995-10-27

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1995-07-06

1995-07-26

1995-07-28

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1995-04-06

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

AWK

Investor Resources

Learn more about American Water Works Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AWK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Water Utilities

American Water Works Company (AWK) engages in the provision of water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Voorhees, New Jersey.

