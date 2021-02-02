Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, August 2. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
Check out the complete list of highest-safe yielding dividend stocks.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Find one-day trades returning up to 1% on our Best Dividend Capture list.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Thursday, July 29.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|AAPL
|Apple Inc.
|2,490.00
|0.22
|8/6/2021
|0.60%
|-2.91%
|INTC
|Intel Corp.
|220.00
|0.35
|8/5/2021
|2.61%
|-21.59%
|WFC
|Wells Fargo & Co.
|186.00
|0.20
|8/5/2021
|1.77%
|-3.39%
|UL
|Unilever plc - ADR
|147.00
|0.50
|8/5/2021
|3.56%
|-9.97%
|IBM
|International Business Machines Corp.
|128.00
|1.64
|8/9/2021
|4.60%
|-7.14%
|RBGLY
|Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. - ADR
|62.00
|0.20
|8/5/2021
|2.51%
|-24.82%
|MET
|Metlife Inc.
|50.80
|0.48
|8/9/2021
|3.33%
|-13.96%
|STZ-B
|Constellation Brands Inc.
|43.10
|0.69
|8/9/2021
|1.23%
|-11.10%
|PPG
|PPG Industries, Inc.
|39.10
|0.59
|8/9/2021
|1.43%
|-10.99%
|DHI
|D.R. Horton Inc.
|33.10
|0.20
|8/9/2021
|0.86%
|-10.65%
|AWK
|American Water Works Co. Inc.
|30.20
|0.60
|8/9/2021
|1.42%
|-1.06%
|AMP
|Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|29.10
|1.13
|8/6/2021
|1.81%
|-3.74%
|SGAPY
|Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - ADR
|27.10
|0.18
|8/3/2021
|2.22%
|-14.14%
|VLO
|Valero Energy Corp.
|26.80
|0.98
|8/4/2021
|5.98%
|-20.38%
|SIRI
|Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|26.10
|0.01
|8/5/2021
|0.87%
|-20.27%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|AAPL
|Apple Inc.
|2490.00
|0.88
|0.22
|8/6/2021
|0.60%
|-2.91%
|Lowest Market Cap
|GRRB
|Grandsouth Bancorporation
|0.01
|0.40
|0.10
|08/03/2021
|1.63%
|-27.98%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|NS
|Nustar Energy LP
|1.87
|1.60
|0.40
|8/5/2021
|9.73%
|-16.79%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|AMG
|Affiliated Managers Group Inc.
|7.05
|0.04
|0.01
|08/05/2021
|0.02%
|-12.23%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|UIHC
|United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|0.19
|0.24
|0.06
|8/9/2021
|5.77%
|-53.87%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|HCBC
|High Country Bancorp, Inc.
|0.05
|1.00
|0.50
|08/06/2021
|2.27%
|-0.11%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.