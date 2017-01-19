MetLife
Compare MET to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
MET Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MET Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MET Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
4.82%
|
10.48%
|
31.32%
|
135.14%
|
0%
|
2
Trade MET using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MET’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MET’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
Pfizer, Costco and Morgan Stanley Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
IBM and Metlife Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
Pfizer, Walmart and Intel Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
MetLife, Ameriprise Financial Services and Noble Energy Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
Rising Interest Rates
As Fed Hikes Rates, History Offers a Glimpse of Where Wall Street Is Headed
Michael McDonald
|
Aside from political changes, the markets are also facing a different dynamic with...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
MetLife, Inc. (MET) is a provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. The company serves over 90 million customers in over 60 countries. MET operates in six segments including Insurance Products, Retirement Products, Corporate Benefit Funding and Auto & Home,, and Japan and Other International Regions. The company was founded in 1868, and is based in New York, NY. MetLife is largely affected by changing government regulations, as well as the performance of the financial markets. MetLife has been paying dividends since 1993, and has been increasing them consecutively annually since 2013. MetLife pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$25.38
$0.00
0.000%
$73.22
$2.12
2.982%
$0.22
$0.00
0.000%
$39.83
-$2.12
-5.054%
$14.63
$14.63
0.000%
$11.75
$0.65
5.856%
$2.28
$0.02
0.885%
$6.77
-$0.09
-1.312%
$6.50
-$0.12
-1.813%
$12.15
$12.15
-4.348%
