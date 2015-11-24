PPG Industries
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
|4.4
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|16
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
PPG Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
PPG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
PPG Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
6.45%
26.92%
51.15%
85.92%
160.53%
18
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.1
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.14%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.11%
|1.4
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.28%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.33%
|1.7
Unilever, Southern Copper and PPG Industries Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
Microsoft Corporation Leads 128 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Pfizer, Inc. Leads 163 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Charles Schwab Corp. Increases Dividend by 30%
Shauvik Haldar
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
15 Companies That Have Paid Dividends For More Than 100 Years
Vanessa Page
15 Companies that have paid dividends for more than 100 years
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Chemicals
Additional Links:
PPG Industries (PPG) manufactures coatings, glass, and chemical products. It operates in three segments: performance coatings, industrial coatings, and glass. It sells its products primarily through company-owned stores, home centers, mass merchandisers, paint dealers, and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PPG has had strong growth since the 2008 financial crisis as global demand for its products--particularly coatings--has increased and PPG has released new products. PPG has been paying dividends since 1972, and has increased them consecutively annually since 1973. PPG is known as a dividend aristocrat because it has increased dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years. PPG pays its dividends quarterly.
