Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Starbucks

Stock

SBUX

Price as of:

$73.88 +2.31 +3.23%

Industry

Specialty Eateries

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Specialty Eateries /

Starbucks (SBUX)

SBUX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.29%

services Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

78.53%

EPS $2.09

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SBUX DARS™ Rating

SBUX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$73.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

19,769,500

Open Price

$71.2

Day's Range

$70.14 - $74.25

Previous Close

$71.57

52 week low / high

$50.02 - $99.72

Percent off 52 week high

-25.91%

SBUX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SBUX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SBUX

Compare SBUX to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SBUX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SBUX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SBUX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-05

$0.41

2019-11-12

$0.41

2019-08-07

$0.36

2019-05-08

$0.36

2019-02-06

$0.36

2018-11-14

$0.36

2018-08-08

$0.36

2018-05-09

$0.3

2018-02-07

$0.3

2017-11-15

$0.3

2017-08-08

$0.25

2017-05-09

$0.25

2017-02-07

$0.25

2016-11-15

$0.25

2016-08-02

$0.2

2016-05-03

$0.2

2016-02-02

$0.2

2015-11-09

$0.2

2015-08-04

$0.16

2015-05-05

$0.16

2015-02-03

$0.16

2014-11-10

$0.16

2014-08-05

$0.13

2014-05-06

$0.13

2014-02-04

$0.13

2013-11-12

$0.13

2013-08-06

$0.105

2013-05-07

$0.105

2013-02-05

$0.105

2012-11-13

$0.105

2012-08-06

$0.085

2012-05-07

$0.085

2012-02-06

$0.085

2011-11-15

$0.085

2011-08-08

$0.065

2011-05-09

$0.065

2011-02-07

$0.065

2010-11-16

$0.065

2010-08-02

$0.065

2010-04-05

$0.05

SBUX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SBUX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SBUX

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SBUX Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SBUX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.02%

10.07%

9years

SBUX

News
SBUX

Research
SBUX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SBUX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SBUX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4100

2019-11-13

2020-02-05

2020-02-06

2020-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2019-09-11

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-06-26

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-03-19

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-11-14

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-09-12

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-06-19

2018-08-08

2018-08-09

2018-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-03-20

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-11-15

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-09-13

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-06-28

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-03-21

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-01-26

2017-02-07

2017-02-09

2017-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-11-03

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-05-11

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-04-21

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-11-10

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-10-29

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-07-23

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-03-17

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-01-22

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-09-10

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-06-25

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-04-24

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-01-23

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-10-30

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2013-07-25

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2013-03-19

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-11-13

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-07-26

2012-08-06

2012-08-08

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-04-26

2012-05-07

2012-05-09

2012-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-11-08

2012-02-06

2012-02-08

2012-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-11-03

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2011-07-28

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2011-04-27

2011-05-09

2011-05-11

2011-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2011-01-26

2011-02-07

2011-02-09

2011-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2010-11-04

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2010-07-21

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-03-24

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

SBUX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Starbucks on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SBUX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Specialty Eateries

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is an American global coffee company, and the largest in the world. SBUX, which is located in over 60 countries, sells various products including coffee drinks, coffee beans, salads, hot and cold sandwiches, sweet pastries, snacks, and items such as mugs and tumblers. Starbucks was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, WA. Starbucks is largely affected by commodity prices, particularly coffee beans. Starbucks also faces a risk of market saturation, particularly in the United States. Starbucks operates internationally and constantly seeks new markets for growth. Starbucks established its dividend in 2010 and has been increasing it consistently annually since then.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X