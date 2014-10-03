Best Dividend Stocks
First Energy

Stock

FE

Price as of:

$48.82 +0.11 +0.23%

Industry

Electric Utilities

First Energy (FE)

First Energy (FE)

FE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.22%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

62.17%

EPS $2.51

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FE DARS™ Rating

FE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,295,300

Open Price

$48.9

Day's Range

$48.64 - $49.05

Previous Close

$48.71

52 week low / high

$35.33 - $49.07

Percent off 52 week high

-0.51%

FE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3900

Dividend Shot Clock®

FEB 06

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3900

2019-11-08

2020-02-06

2020-02-07

2020-03-01

Regular

Trade FE's Upcoming Dividend

FE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-06

$0.39

2019-11-06

$0.38

2019-08-06

$0.38

2019-05-06

$0.38

2019-02-06

$0.38

2018-11-06

$0.36

2018-08-06

$0.36

2018-05-04

$0.36

2018-02-06

$0.36

2017-11-06

$0.36

2017-08-03

$0.36

2017-05-03

$0.36

2017-02-03

$0.36

2016-11-03

$0.36

2016-08-03

$0.36

2016-05-04

$0.36

2016-02-03

$0.36

2015-11-04

$0.36

2015-08-05

$0.36

2015-05-05

$0.36

2015-02-04

$0.36

2014-11-05

$0.36

2014-08-05

$0.36

2014-05-05

$0.36

2014-02-05

$0.36

2013-11-05

$0.55

2013-08-05

$0.55

2013-05-03

$0.55

2013-02-05

$0.55

2012-11-05

$0.55

2012-08-03

$0.55

2012-05-03

$0.55

2012-02-03

$0.55

2011-11-03

$0.55

2011-08-03

$0.55

2011-05-04

$0.55

2010-11-03

$0.55

2010-08-04

$0.55

2010-05-05

$0.55

2010-02-03

$0.55

2009-11-04

$0.55

2009-08-05

$0.55

2009-05-05

$0.55

2009-02-04

$0.55

2008-11-05

$0.55

2008-08-05

$0.55

2008-05-05

$0.55

2008-02-05

$0.55

2007-11-05

$0.5

2007-08-03

$0.5

2007-05-03

$0.5

2007-02-05

$0.5

2006-11-03

$0.45

2006-08-03

$0.45

2006-05-03

$0.45

2006-02-03

$0.45

2005-11-03

$0.43

2005-08-03

$0.4125

2005-05-04

$0.4125

2005-02-03

$0.4125

2004-11-03

$0.375

2004-08-04

$0.375

2004-05-05

$0.375

2004-02-04

$0.375

2003-11-05

$0.375

2003-08-05

$0.375

2003-05-05

$0.375

2003-02-05

$0.375

2002-11-05

$0.375

2002-08-05

$0.375

2002-05-03

$0.375

2002-02-05

$0.375

2001-08-07

$0.375

2001-05-03

$0.375

2001-02-05

$0.375

2000-11-03

$0.375

2000-08-03

$0.375

2000-05-03

$0.375

2000-02-03

$0.375

1999-11-03

$0.375

1999-08-04

$0.375

1999-05-05

$0.375

1999-02-03

$0.375

1998-11-04

$0.375

1998-08-05

$0.375

1998-05-05

$0.375

1998-02-04

$0.375

FE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FE

Metric

FE Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.70%

8.33%

0years

FE

News
FE

Research
FE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

FE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3900

2019-11-08

2020-02-06

2020-02-07

2020-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2019-09-17

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2019-07-16

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2019-03-19

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-11-09

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-09-18

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-07-17

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-03-20

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-01-16

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-09-19

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-07-18

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-03-21

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-01-17

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-09-20

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-07-19

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-03-15

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-01-19

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-09-15

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-07-21

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-03-17

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-01-20

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-09-16

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-07-15

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-03-18

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-01-21

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-09-17

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-07-16

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-03-19

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-12-18

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-09-18

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-07-17

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-03-20

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2011-12-20

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2011-09-20

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2011-07-19

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2011-02-15

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2010-09-21

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2010-07-20

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2010-03-16

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2009-12-15

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2009-09-15

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2009-07-21

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2009-03-17

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2008-12-16

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2008-09-16

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2008-07-15

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2008-03-18

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

2008-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2007-12-18

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-09-18

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-07-17

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

2007-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-03-20

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2006-12-19

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2006-09-19

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2006-06-20

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2006-03-21

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2005-11-15

2006-02-03

2006-02-07

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2005-09-20

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2005-06-23

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2005-03-15

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2004-11-30

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2004-10-19

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2004-07-20

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2004-04-20

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2004-01-20

2004-02-04

2004-02-06

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2003-10-21

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2003-07-15

2003-08-05

2003-08-07

2003-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2003-04-15

2003-05-05

2003-05-07

2003-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2003-01-21

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2002-10-17

2002-11-05

2002-11-07

2002-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2002-07-16

2002-08-05

2002-08-07

2002-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2002-04-16

2002-05-03

2002-05-07

2002-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2002-01-15

2002-02-05

2002-02-07

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2001-07-17

2001-08-07

2001-08-07

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2001-04-17

2001-05-03

2001-05-07

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2001-01-16

2001-02-05

2001-02-07

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2000-10-17

2000-11-03

2000-11-07

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2000-07-18

2000-08-03

2000-08-07

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2000-04-18

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2000-01-18

2000-02-03

2000-02-07

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1999-10-13

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1999-07-20

1999-08-04

1999-08-06

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1999-04-20

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1999-01-19

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1998-10-14

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1998-07-21

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1998-04-21

1998-05-05

1998-05-07

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1998-01-20

1998-02-04

1998-02-06

1998-03-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FE

FE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

First Energy (FE) is an energy company in the United States. FE, along with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company serves 4.5 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. It was founded in 1997, and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio. First Energy is largely affected by changes in commodity prices, and has widely varying earnings as a result. First Energy has been paying dividends since 1998, and has not changed them most years, with the exception of a few raises and one dividend cut. First Energy pays its dividends quarterly.

