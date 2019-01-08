Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.

Stock

MCA

Price as of:

$14.23 -0.01 -0.07%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA)

MCA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.86%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.55

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MCA DARS™ Rating

MCA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

46,400

Open Price

$14.28

Day's Range

$14.23 - $14.3

Previous Close

$14.24

52 week low / high

$12.33 - $14.68

Percent off 52 week high

-3.07%

MCA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MCA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MCA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

MCA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MCA's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.046

2019-11-14

$0.046

2019-10-11

$0.046

2019-09-13

$0.046

2019-08-14

$0.046

2019-07-12

$0.046

2019-06-13

$0.052

2019-05-14

$0.052

2019-04-12

$0.052

2019-03-14

$0.052

2019-02-14

$0.052

2019-01-14

$0.052

2018-12-12

$0.041417

2018-12-12

$0.052

2018-11-14

$0.052

2018-10-12

$0.052

2018-09-13

$0.052

2018-08-14

$0.052

2018-07-13

$0.052

2018-06-14

$0.052

2018-05-14

$0.052

2018-04-13

$0.052

2018-03-14

$0.052

2018-02-14

$0.0585

2018-01-12

$0.0585

2017-12-11

$0.0585

2017-11-14

$0.0585

2017-10-13

$0.0585

2017-09-14

$0.065

2017-08-11

$0.065

2017-07-12

$0.065

2017-06-13

$0.065

2017-05-11

$0.065

2017-04-11

$0.065

2017-03-13

$0.065

2017-02-13

$0.065

2017-01-11

$0.065

2016-12-08

$0.065

2016-12-08

$0.014362

2016-12-08

$0.03387

2016-11-10

$0.065

2016-10-12

$0.065

2016-09-13

$0.065

2016-08-11

$0.065

2016-07-13

$0.065

2016-06-13

$0.065

2016-05-12

$0.07

2016-04-13

$0.07

2016-03-11

$0.07

2016-02-11

$0.073

2016-01-13

$0.073

2015-12-10

$0.073

2015-11-12

$0.073

2015-10-13

$0.073

2015-09-11

$0.073

2015-08-12

$0.073

2015-07-13

$0.073

2015-06-11

$0.073

2015-05-13

$0.073

2015-04-13

$0.073

2015-03-11

$0.073

2015-02-11

$0.073

2015-01-13

$0.073

2014-12-10

$0.073

2014-11-12

$0.073

2014-10-10

$0.073

2014-09-11

$0.073

2014-08-13

$0.073

2014-07-11

$0.073

2014-06-12

$0.076

2014-05-13

$0.076

2014-04-11

$0.076

2014-03-12

$0.076

2014-02-12

$0.076

2014-01-13

$0.076

2013-12-11

$0.076

2013-11-13

$0.076

2013-10-11

$0.076

2013-09-12

$0.076

2013-08-13

$0.076

2013-07-11

$0.076

2013-06-12

$0.076

2013-05-13

$0.076

2013-04-11

$0.076

2013-03-13

$0.076

2013-02-13

$0.076

2013-01-11

$0.076

2012-12-12

$0.076

2012-11-13

$0.076

2012-10-11

$0.076

2012-09-12

$0.076

2012-08-13

$0.076

2012-07-12

$0.076

2012-06-13

$0.076

2012-05-11

$0.076

2012-04-12

$0.076

2012-03-13

$0.076

2012-02-13

$0.0735

2012-01-11

$0.0735

2011-12-13

$0.0735

2011-11-10

$0.0735

2011-10-12

$0.0735

2011-09-13

$0.0735

2011-08-11

$0.0735

2011-07-13

$0.0735

2011-06-13

$0.0735

2011-05-12

$0.0735

2011-04-13

$0.0735

2011-03-11

$0.0735

2011-02-11

$0.0735

2011-01-12

$0.0735

2010-12-13

$0.0735

2010-11-10

$0.0705

2010-10-13

$0.0705

2010-09-13

$0.0705

2010-08-12

$0.068

2010-07-13

$0.068

2010-06-11

$0.068

2010-05-12

$0.066

2010-04-13

$0.066

2010-03-11

$0.066

2010-02-10

$0.061

2010-01-13

$0.061

2009-12-11

$0.061

2009-11-10

$0.061

2009-10-13

$0.061

2009-09-11

$0.061

2009-08-12

$0.061

2009-07-13

$0.061

2009-06-11

$0.061

2009-05-13

$0.0535

2009-04-13

$0.0535

2009-03-12

$0.0535

2009-02-11

$0.0535

2009-01-13

$0.0535

2008-12-11

$0.0535

2008-11-12

$0.0535

2008-10-10

$0.0535

2008-09-11

$0.0535

2008-08-13

$0.0535

2008-07-11

$0.0535

2008-06-12

$0.0535

2008-05-13

$0.056

2008-04-11

$0.056

2008-03-12

$0.056

2008-02-13

$0.056

2008-01-17

$0.056

2007-12-12

$0.056

2007-11-13

$0.056

2007-10-11

$0.056

2007-09-12

$0.056

2007-08-13

$0.056

2007-07-12

$0.056

2007-06-13

$0.056

2007-05-11

$0.056

2007-04-12

$0.056

2007-03-13

$0.056

2007-02-13

$0.056

2007-01-11

$0.056

2006-12-13

$0.056

2006-11-10

$0.06

2006-10-12

$0.06

2006-09-13

$0.06

2006-08-10

$0.06

2006-07-13

$0.06

2006-06-09

$0.06

2006-05-11

$0.07

2006-04-12

$0.07

2006-03-10

$0.07

2006-02-10

$0.07

2006-01-13

$0.07

2005-12-13

$0.073

2005-11-10

$0.073

2005-10-13

$0.073

2005-09-12

$0.073

2005-08-11

$0.073

2005-07-12

$0.073

2005-06-10

$0.073

2005-05-11

$0.073

2005-04-13

$0.073

2005-03-11

$0.073

2005-02-11

$0.073

2005-01-14

$0.073

2004-12-13

$0.073

2004-11-09

$0.073

2004-10-13

$0.073

2004-09-10

$0.073

2004-08-12

$0.073

2004-07-13

$0.073

2004-06-10

$0.073

2004-05-12

$0.073

2004-04-14

$0.073

2004-03-11

$0.073

2004-02-11

$0.073

2004-01-14

$0.073

2003-12-15

$0.073

2003-11-12

$0.073

2003-10-15

$0.073

2003-09-12

$0.073

2003-08-13

$0.073

2003-07-15

$0.073

2003-06-12

$0.073

2003-05-14

$0.073

2003-04-14

$0.073

2003-03-13

$0.073

2003-02-12

$0.073

2003-01-14

$0.07

2002-12-11

$0.07

2002-11-12

$0.07

2002-10-16

$0.07

2002-09-13

$0.0673

2002-08-15

$0.0673

2002-07-16

$0.0673

2002-06-13

$0.0673

2002-05-16

$0.0673

2002-04-15

$0.0673

2002-03-14

$0.056083

2002-01-30

$0.076273

2002-01-11

$0.0673

2001-12-18

$0.0673

2001-12-18

$0.006144

2001-11-16

$0.0673

2001-10-12

$0.0673

2001-09-17

$0.0673

2001-08-16

$0.0673

2001-07-13

$0.0673

2001-06-15

$0.0673

2001-05-14

$0.0673

2001-04-11

$0.0673

2001-03-15

$0.0673

2001-02-14

$0.0673

2001-01-11

$0.0673

2000-12-18

$0.0673

2000-12-18

$0.00271

2000-11-16

$0.0673

2000-10-13

$0.0673

2000-09-14

$0.0673

2000-08-16

$0.0673

2000-07-13

$0.0673

2000-06-15

$0.0673

2000-05-12

$0.0673

2000-04-13

$0.0673

2000-03-15

$0.0673

2000-02-15

$0.0673

2000-01-13

$0.066

1999-12-21

$0.066

1999-11-18

$0.069

1999-10-20

$0.069

1999-09-20

$0.069288

1999-08-19

$0.067

1999-07-21

$0.067106

1999-06-21

$0.067

1999-05-19

$0.067189

1999-04-20

$0.072025

1999-03-22

$0.067997

1999-02-17

$0.077721

1999-01-20

$0.085684

1998-12-21

$0.454012

1998-12-21

$0.18401

1998-12-21

$0.078814

1998-11-18

$0.080611

1998-10-20

$0.071101

1998-09-18

$0.072507

1998-08-19

$0.072253

1998-07-21

$0.069313

1998-06-18

$0.070332

1998-05-19

$0.07093

1998-04-20

$0.074451

1998-03-19

$0.067172

1998-02-17

$0.074276

1998-01-20

$0.073336

1997-12-17

$0.071748

1997-12-17

$0.048271

1997-12-17

$0.000843

1997-11-13

$0.073943

1997-10-16

$0.071511

1997-09-16

$0.073519

1997-08-14

$0.073628

1997-07-17

$0.072771

1997-06-17

$0.074569

1997-05-15

$0.07134

1997-04-16

$0.074842

1997-03-18

$0.078933

1997-01-22

$0.139701

1996-12-18

$0.002824

1996-12-18

$0.072945

1996-11-14

$0.074701

1996-10-17

$0.071678

1996-09-13

$0.07392

1996-08-15

$0.072426

1996-07-18

$0.069629

1996-06-14

$0.073002

1996-05-17

$0.071145

1996-04-17

$0.078231

1996-03-15

$0.073147

1996-02-15

$0.075545

1996-01-17

$0.071316

1995-12-20

$0.069954

1995-11-21

$0.071678

1995-10-18

$0.069363

1995-09-20

$0.070943

1995-08-21

$0.073276

1995-07-19

$0.069897

1995-06-21

$0.071516

1995-05-15

$0.071462

1995-04-17

$0.073029

1994-12-13

$0.070656 ()

1993-12-14

$0.106703 ()

1993-01-12

$0.138352 ()

MCA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MCA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MCA

Stock not rated.

MCA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.71%

-18.63%

0years

MCA

News
MCA

Research
MCA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MCA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

MCA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0460

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0414

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0339

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-11-02

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-10-03

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-06-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

Unknown

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-10-04

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-09-02

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-07-05

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-06-03

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2005-01-06

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-12-06

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-11-03

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-07-06

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-06-03

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-01-21

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2004-01-06

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-12-04

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-11-06

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-08-06

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-07-08

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-06-05

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-05-06

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-04-08

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-03-06

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-02-06

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-01-08

2003-01-14

2003-01-16

2003-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-10-08

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2002-08-08

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2002-07-09

2002-07-16

2002-07-18

2002-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2002-06-06

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2002-05-08

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2002-04-04

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2002-03-07

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2002-01-18

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2002-01-03

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0061

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-11-08

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-10-04

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-09-06

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-08-08

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-06-07

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-05-08

2001-05-14

2001-05-16

2001-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-04-05

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-03-07

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-02-07

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2001-01-04

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2000-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2000-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-11-08

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-10-06

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-09-07

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-08-08

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-07-06

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-06-07

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-05-05

2000-05-12

2000-05-16

2000-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-04-07

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-03-07

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2000-02-07

2000-02-15

2000-02-17

2000-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2000-01-06

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-12-08

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

1999-11-08

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

1999-10-07

1999-10-20

1999-10-22

1999-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0693

1999-09-08

1999-09-20

1999-09-22

1999-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-08-09

1999-08-19

1999-08-23

1999-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

1999-07-08

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-06-09

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

1999-05-06

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

1999-04-08

1999-04-20

1999-04-22

1999-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1999-03-08

1999-03-22

1999-03-24

1999-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

1999-01-07

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0788

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1840

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.4540

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0806

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

1998-10-08

1998-10-20

1998-10-22

1998-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1998-09-09

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

1998-08-09

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0693

1998-07-09

1998-07-21

1998-07-23

1998-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0703

1998-06-08

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

1998-05-07

1998-05-19

1998-05-21

1998-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

1998-04-09

1998-04-20

1998-04-22

1998-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

1998-03-09

1998-03-19

1998-03-23

1998-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

1998-02-05

1998-02-17

1998-02-19

1998-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

1998-01-08

1998-01-20

1998-01-22

1998-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0008

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0483

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

1997-11-06

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

1997-10-09

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

1997-09-08

1997-09-16

1997-09-18

1997-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

1997-08-08

1997-08-14

1997-08-18

1997-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

1997-07-09

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

1997-06-09

1997-06-17

1997-06-19

1997-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

1997-05-09

1997-05-15

1997-05-19

1997-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

1997-04-08

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

1997-03-10

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1997-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1397

1997-01-13

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0028

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

1996-11-08

1996-11-14

1996-11-18

1996-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

1996-10-10

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

1996-09-09

1996-09-13

1996-09-17

1996-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0724

1996-08-08

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

1996-07-11

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

1996-06-07

1996-06-14

1996-06-18

1996-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

1996-05-10

1996-05-17

1996-05-21

1996-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

1996-04-09

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

1996-03-08

1996-03-15

1996-03-19

1996-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1996-02-09

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

1996-01-09

1996-01-17

1996-01-19

1996-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-12-11

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1995-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

1995-11-13

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0694

1995-10-10

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

1995-09-11

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

1995-08-11

1995-08-21

1995-08-23

1995-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

1995-07-10

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

1995-06-12

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-21

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707 ()

1994-12-09

1994-12-13

1994-12-19

1994-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1067 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1993-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1384 ()

1993-01-08

1993-01-12

1993-01-19

1993-01-28

Initial

Regular

Monthly

MCA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

