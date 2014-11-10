Best Dividend Stocks
United Technologies

Stock

UTX

Price as of:

$85.81 +3.55 +4.74%

Industry

Conglomerates General

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Conglomerates / Conglomerates General / United Technologies (UTX)

United Technologies (UTX)

UTX

Stock Dividend Data

3.51%

conglomerates Average 0.03%

$2.94

Paid Quarterly

36.95%

EPS $7.96

8 yrs

Get UTX DARS™ Rating

UTX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$85.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,077,246

Open Price

$80.1

Day's Range

$80.01 - $86.4

Previous Close

$74.95

52 week low / high

$69.02 - $158.44

Percent off 52 week high

-50.45%

UTX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UTX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UTX

Compare UTX to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Conglomerates Sector
  • My Watchlist

UTX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UTX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-13

$0.735

2019-11-14

$0.735

2019-08-15

$0.735

2019-05-16

$0.735

2019-02-14

$0.735

2018-11-15

$0.735

2018-08-16

$0.7

2018-05-17

$0.7

2018-02-15

$0.7

2017-11-16

$0.7

2017-08-16

$0.7

2017-05-17

$0.66

2017-02-15

$0.66

2016-11-16

$0.66

2016-08-17

$0.66

2016-05-18

$0.66

2016-02-17

$0.64

2015-11-10

$0.64

2015-08-12

$0.64

2015-05-13

$0.64

2015-02-11

$0.64

2014-11-12

$0.59

2014-08-13

$0.59

2014-05-14

$0.59

2014-02-12

$0.59

2013-11-13

$0.59

2013-08-14

$0.535

2013-05-15

$0.535

2013-02-13

$0.535

2012-11-14

$0.535

2012-08-15

$0.535

2012-05-16

$0.48

2012-02-15

$0.48

2011-11-16

$0.48

2011-08-17

$0.48

2011-05-18

$0.48

2011-02-16

$0.425

2010-11-17

$0.425

2010-08-18

$0.425

2010-05-12

$0.425

2010-02-17

$0.425

2009-11-18

$0.385

2009-08-19

$0.385

2009-05-13

$0.385

2009-02-18

$0.385

2008-11-12

$0.385

2008-08-13

$0.32

2008-05-14

$0.32

2008-02-13

$0.32

2007-11-14

$0.32

2007-08-15

$0.32

2007-05-16

$0.265

2007-02-14

$0.265

2006-11-15

$0.265

2006-08-16

$0.265

2006-05-17

$0.265

2006-02-15

$0.22

2005-11-16

$0.22

2005-08-17

$0.22

2005-05-18

$0.22

2005-02-16

$0.22

2004-11-17

$0.175

2004-08-18

$0.175

2004-05-19

$0.175

2004-02-18

$0.175

2003-11-12

$0.175

2003-08-20

$0.135

2003-05-14

$0.135

2003-02-12

$0.1225

2002-11-13

$0.1225

2002-08-21

$0.1225

2002-05-15

$0.1225

2002-02-13

$0.1225

2001-11-14

$0.1125

2001-08-22

$0.1125

2001-05-16

$0.1125

2001-02-14

$0.1125

2000-11-15

$0.1125

2000-08-23

$0.1

2000-05-17

$0.1

2000-02-16

$0.1

1999-11-17

$0.1

1999-08-25

$0.1

1999-05-05

$0.18

1999-02-17

$0.09

1998-11-18

$0.09

1998-08-19

$0.09

1998-05-20

$0.09

1998-02-18

$0.0775

1997-11-19

$0.0775

1997-08-20

$0.0775

1997-05-21

$0.0775

1997-02-19

$0.0775

1996-11-20

$0.06875

1996-08-21

$0.06875

1996-05-22

$0.06875

1996-02-21

$0.06875

1995-11-15

$0.06875

1995-08-16

$0.0625

1995-05-15

$0.0625

UTX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UTX

Metric

UTX Rank

Conglomerates Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

UTX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.63%

0.00%

8years

UTX

News
UTX

Research
UTX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UTX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

UTX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7350

2020-02-03

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7350

2019-10-10

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7350

2019-06-10

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7350

2019-04-29

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7350

2019-02-04

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7350

2018-10-10

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-06-13

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-04-30

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-02-05

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-10-11

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-06-14

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2017-04-24

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2017-02-06

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2016-10-12

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2016-06-08

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2016-04-25

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2016-02-08

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-10-14

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-06-10

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-04-27

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2014-10-08

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2014-06-11

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2014-04-28

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2013-10-09

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2013-06-12

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2013-04-29

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2013-02-04

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2012-10-10

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2012-06-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-04-11

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-02-06

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-10-12

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-06-08

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-04-13

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-02-07

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-10-13

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-06-09

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-04-14

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2010-02-08

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-10-14

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-06-10

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-04-08

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-02-09

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2008-10-08

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-06-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-04-09

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-02-04

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2007-10-10

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2007-06-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2007-04-11

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2007-02-05

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2006-10-11

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2006-06-14

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2006-04-12

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-02-06

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-10-12

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-06-08

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-04-13

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-02-07

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2004-10-13

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2004-06-09

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2004-04-14

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2004-02-03

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2003-09-10

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-06-11

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-04-09

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2002-10-08

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2002-08-14

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2002-04-10

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2002-02-04

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2001-10-02

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2001-07-26

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2001-04-27

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2001-02-05

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2000-10-02

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-07-27

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-04-28

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-02-07

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-10-04

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-07-29

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-04-30

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-02-08

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-10-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-07-29

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-04-30

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1998-02-09

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1997-10-06

1997-11-19

1997-11-21

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1997-07-29

1997-08-20

1997-08-22

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1997-04-29

1997-05-21

1997-05-23

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1996-09-30

1996-11-20

1996-11-22

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1996-07-29

1996-08-21

1996-08-23

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1996-04-23

1996-05-22

1996-05-24

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1996-02-05

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1996-02-03

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1995-10-30

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-07-31

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-04-25

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

UTX

Investor Resources

Learn more about United Technologies on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UTX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Conglomerates

Industry: Conglomerates General

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) is a multinational corporation that provides high technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries. It researches, develops, and manufactures products such as aircraft engines, helicopters, elevators, and security systems. It is also a large military contractor providing missile systems and aircrafts. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut. UTX relies greatly on government contracts, and a change in United States government policy can largely affect UTX’s profits. UTX is also reliant on its suppliers, as it uses many specialized parts and raw materials, and the ability to source these parts affects UTX’s operating costs. UTX has been paying dividends since 1980, and has increased them annually since 1998. UTX pays its dividends quarterly.

