Nuveen Multi-Strategy Income and Growth Fund 2 Com Shs

Stock

JQC

Price as of:

$7.52 -0.01 -0.13%

Industry

Other

Nuveen Multi-Strategy Income and Growth Fund 2 Com Shs (JQC)

JQC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

16.49%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.24

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get JQC DARS™ Rating

JQC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

607,491

Open Price

$7.51

Day's Range

$7.51 - $7.53

Previous Close

$7.53

52 week low / high

$6.98 - $8.1

Percent off 52 week high

-7.16%

JQC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JQC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JQC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

JQC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JQC's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.1035

2019-11-14

$0.1035

2019-10-11

$0.1035

2019-09-12

$0.1035

2019-08-14

$0.1035

2019-07-12

$0.1035

2019-06-13

$0.1035

2019-05-14

$0.1035

2019-04-12

$0.1035

2019-03-14

$0.1035

2019-02-14

$0.1015

2019-01-14

$0.0385

2019-01-14

$0.063

2018-12-13

$0.0385

2018-11-14

$0.0385

2018-10-12

$0.0385

2018-09-13

$0.0385

2018-08-14

$0.037

2018-07-12

$0.037

2018-06-14

$0.037

2018-05-14

$0.041

2018-04-12

$0.041

2018-03-14

$0.041

2018-02-14

$0.0475

2018-01-11

$0.0475

2017-12-14

$0.0475

2017-11-14

$0.0475

2017-10-12

$0.0475

2017-09-14

$0.0475

2017-08-11

$0.0525

2017-07-12

$0.0525

2017-06-13

$0.0525

2017-05-11

$0.0525

2017-04-11

$0.0525

2017-03-13

$0.0525

2017-02-13

$0.0525

2017-01-11

$0.0525

2016-12-13

$0.0525

2016-11-10

$0.0515

2016-10-12

$0.0515

2016-09-13

$0.0515

2016-08-11

$0.0515

2016-07-13

$0.0515

2016-06-13

$0.0515

2016-05-11

$0.0515

2016-04-13

$0.0515

2016-03-11

$0.0515

2016-02-10

$0.0515

2016-01-13

$0.0515

2015-12-11

$0.0515

2015-11-10

$0.05

2015-10-13

$0.05

2015-09-11

$0.05

2015-08-12

$0.05

2015-07-13

$0.05

2015-06-11

$0.05

2015-05-13

$0.0485

2015-04-13

$0.0485

2015-03-11

$0.0485

2015-02-11

$0.0485

2015-01-13

$0.0435

2014-12-11

$0.0435

2014-11-12

$0.0435

2014-10-10

$0.0435

2014-09-11

$0.0435

2014-08-13

$0.0435

2014-07-11

$0.0435

2014-06-11

$0.0435

2014-05-13

$0.0525

2014-04-11

$0.0525

2014-03-12

$0.0525

2014-02-12

$0.0545

2014-01-13

$0.0545

2013-12-11

$0.0545

2013-11-13

$0.058

2013-10-10

$0.058

2013-09-11

$0.058

2013-08-13

$0.062

2013-07-11

$0.062

2013-06-12

$0.062

2013-05-13

$0.062

2013-04-11

$0.0692

2013-03-13

$0.0692

2013-02-13

$0.0692

2013-01-11

$0.0692

2012-12-12

$0.0692

2012-11-13

$0.0667

2012-10-11

$0.0667

2012-09-12

$0.0667

2012-08-13

$0.0667

2012-07-11

$0.0667

2012-06-13

$0.0667

2012-05-11

$0.0667

2012-04-11

$0.0667

2012-03-13

$0.2

2011-12-13

$0.2

2011-09-13

$0.2

2011-06-13

$0.2

2011-03-11

$0.19

2010-12-13

$0.175

2010-09-13

$0.175

2010-06-11

$0.175

2010-03-11

$0.175

2009-12-11

$0.175

2009-09-11

$0.16

2009-06-11

$0.15

2009-03-11

$0.16

2008-12-11

$0.187

2008-09-11

$0.247

2008-06-11

$0.285

2008-03-12

$0.285

2007-12-12

$0.285

2007-09-12

$0.285

2007-06-13

$0.285

2007-03-13

$0.095

2007-02-13

$0.095

2007-01-10

$0.095

2006-12-13

$0.095

2006-11-13

$0.095

2006-10-11

$0.095

2006-09-13

$0.095

2006-08-11

$0.095

2006-07-12

$0.095

2006-06-13

$0.095

2006-05-11

$0.095

2006-04-11

$0.084

2006-03-13

$0.084

2006-02-13

$0.084

2006-01-11

$0.084

2005-12-22

$0.053

2005-12-13

$0.084

2005-11-10

$0.084

2005-10-12

$0.084

2005-09-13

$0.084

2005-08-11

$0.0885

2005-07-13

$0.0885

2005-07-13

$0.043

2005-06-13

$0.0885

2005-05-11

$0.093

2005-04-13

$0.093

2005-03-11

$0.093

2005-02-11

$0.0975

2005-01-12

$0.0975

2004-12-27

$0.0001

2004-12-27

$0.0196

2004-12-13

$0.0975

2004-11-10

$0.0975

2004-10-13

$0.0975

2004-09-13

$0.0975

2004-08-11

$0.0975

2004-07-13

$0.0975

2004-06-14

$0.0975

2004-05-12

$0.0975

2004-04-13

$0.0975

2004-03-11

$0.0975

2004-02-11

$0.0975

2004-01-13

$0.0975

2003-12-11

$0.0975

2003-11-12

$0.0975

2003-10-10

$0.0975

2003-09-11

$0.0975

2003-08-14

$0.0975

JQC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JQC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JQC

Stock not rated.

JQC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

26.13%

157.14%

0years

JQC

News
JQC

Research
JQC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JQC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

JQC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1035

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2018-12-17

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0385

2018-12-17

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1870

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2470

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-12-02

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-11-02

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2005-12-19

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0196

2004-12-17

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0001

2004-12-17

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2003-08-07

2003-08-14

2003-08-18

2003-09-02

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JQC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X