Mine Safety Applications

Stock

MSA

Price as of:

$126.43 +0.47 +0.37%

Industry

Medical Appliances And Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Medical Appliances And Equipment /

Mine Safety Applications (MSA)

MSA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.32%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

34.48%

EPS $4.87

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

47 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

MSA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$126.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

480,400

Open Price

$126.42

Day's Range

$125.58 - $126.87

Previous Close

$125.96

52 week low / high

$86.72 - $128.18

Percent off 52 week high

-1.37%

MSA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MSA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MSA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MSA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-06

$0.42

2019-08-19

$0.42

2019-05-17

$0.42

2019-02-15

$0.38

2018-11-13

$0.38

2018-08-17

$0.38

2018-05-18

$0.38

2018-02-13

$0.35

2017-11-13

$0.35

2017-08-14

$0.35

2017-05-19

$0.35

2017-02-10

$0.33

2016-11-09

$0.33

2016-08-16

$0.33

2016-05-19

$0.33

2016-02-11

$0.32

2015-11-19

$0.32

2015-08-17

$0.32

2015-05-21

$0.32

2015-02-10

$0.31

2014-11-13

$0.31

2014-08-15

$0.31

2014-05-16

$0.31

2014-02-12

$0.3

2013-11-08

$0.3

2013-08-15

$0.3

2013-05-16

$0.3

2013-02-13

$0.28

2012-11-09

$0.28

2012-08-10

$0.28

2012-05-17

$0.28

2012-02-10

$0.26

2011-11-15

$0.26

2011-08-16

$0.26

2011-05-19

$0.26

2011-02-11

$0.25

2010-11-16

$0.25

2010-08-16

$0.25

2010-05-20

$0.25

2010-02-11

$0.24

2009-11-16

$0.24

2009-08-14

$0.24

2009-05-20

$0.24

2009-02-11

$0.24

2008-11-13

$0.24

2008-08-13

$0.24

2008-05-21

$0.24

2008-02-13

$0.22

2007-11-14

$0.22

2007-08-15

$0.22

2007-05-17

$0.22

2007-02-14

$0.18

2006-11-15

$0.18

2006-08-16

$0.18

2006-05-18

$0.18

2006-02-15

$0.14

2005-11-16

$0.14

2005-08-17

$0.14

2005-05-18

$0.14

2005-02-16

$0.1

2004-11-17

$0.1

2004-08-18

$0.1

2004-05-19

$0.1

2004-02-18

$0.07

2003-11-13

$0.06666666666666667

2003-08-13

$0.06666666666666667

2003-05-19

$0.06666666666666667

2003-02-19

$0.056666666666666664

2002-11-20

$0.056666666666666664

2002-08-22

$0.056666666666666664

2002-05-15

$0.056666666666666664

2002-02-20

$0.04666666666666667

2001-11-20

$0.04666666666666667

2001-08-22

$0.04666666666666667

2001-05-10

$0.04666666666666667

2001-02-21

$0.04

2000-11-15

$0.04

2000-08-23

$0.04

2000-05-24

$0.04

2000-02-23

$0.03777777777777778

1999-11-17

$0.03777777777777778

1999-08-11

$0.03777777777777778

1999-05-26

$0.03777777777777778

1999-02-24

$0.03777777777777778

1998-11-18

$0.03777777777777778

1998-08-12

$0.03777777777777778

1998-06-01

$0.016666666666666666

1998-05-20

$0.03777777777777778

1998-03-02

$0.016666666666666666

1998-02-25

$0.034444444444444444

1997-11-24

$0.016666666666666666

1997-11-12

$0.034444444444444444

1997-08-29

$0.016666666666666666

1997-08-13

$0.034444444444444444

1997-05-23

$0.016666666666666666

1997-05-14

$0.034444444444444444

1997-03-03

$0.016666666666666666

1997-02-19

$0.034444444444444444

1996-11-25

$0.016666666666666666

1996-11-13

$0.03111111111111111

1996-08-30

$0.016666666666666666

1996-08-14

$0.03111111111111111

1996-05-24

$0.016666666666666666

1996-05-15

$0.03

1996-03-04

$0.016666666666666666

1996-02-14

$0.03

1995-11-27

$0.013888888888888888

1995-11-15

$0.03

1995-09-01

$0.013888888888888888

1995-08-09

$0.03

1995-05-24

$0.013888888888888888

1995-05-08

$0.03

MSA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MSA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MSA

Metric

MSA Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

MSA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.65%

12.75%

47years

MSA

News
MSA

Research
MSA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MSA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

MSA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4200

2019-10-25

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2019-08-06

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2019-05-08

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2019-01-15

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-08-03

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-05-07

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-01-09

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-10-25

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-08-01

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-05-12

2017-05-19

2017-05-23

2017-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-01-10

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-10-27

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-08-02

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-05-09

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-01-12

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-11-10

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-08-04

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-05-12

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-01-13

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-11-05

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-08-05

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-05-06

2014-05-16

2014-05-20

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-01-14

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-10-30

2013-11-08

2013-11-13

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-08-06

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-05-07

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-01-15

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-11-01

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-08-02

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-05-08

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-01-16

2012-02-10

2012-02-14

2012-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-11-03

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-08-04

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-05-11

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-01-14

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-11-04

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-08-04

2010-08-16

2010-08-18

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-05-11

2010-05-20

2010-05-24

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-01-15

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-11-04

2009-11-16

2009-11-18

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-08-04

2009-08-14

2009-08-18

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-05-12

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-01-15

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-11-05

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-08-04

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-05-13

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-01-15

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-11-06

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-08-02

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-05-11

2007-05-17

2007-05-21

2007-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-01-16

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-11-01

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-08-03

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-05-11

2006-05-18

2006-05-22

2006-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-01-17

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-11-02

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-08-03

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-05-10

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-01-18

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-26

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-07-28

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-04-29

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-01-20

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2003-11-04

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2003-07-31

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2003-05-08

2003-05-19

2003-05-21

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2003-01-16

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2002-10-21

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2002-08-16

2002-08-22

2002-08-26

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2002-05-07

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2002-01-16

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2001-11-02

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2001-08-14

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2001-05-03

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2001-01-15

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-10-25

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-08-17

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-05-10

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2000-01-18

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

1999-10-27

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

1999-06-23

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

1999-05-11

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

1999-01-18

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

1998-10-23

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

1998-06-24

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-05-20

1998-06-01

1998-06-03

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

1998-05-05

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-02-24

1998-03-02

1998-03-04

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

1998-01-19

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-10-27

1997-11-24

1997-11-26

1997-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

1997-10-22

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-08-18

1997-08-29

1997-09-03

1997-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

1997-06-25

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-05-19

1997-05-23

1997-05-28

1997-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

1997-04-23

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-02-24

1997-03-03

1997-03-05

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

1996-12-19

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-10-28

1996-11-25

1996-11-27

1996-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

1996-10-22

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-08-19

1996-08-30

1996-09-04

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

1996-06-26

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-05-06

1996-05-24

1996-05-29

1996-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-04-24

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-02-26

1996-03-04

1996-03-06

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-01-24

1996-02-14

1996-02-16

1996-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-10-25

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

1995-10-23

1995-11-27

1995-11-29

1995-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

1995-08-21

1995-09-01

1995-09-06

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-06-27

1995-08-09

1995-08-11

1995-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

1995-05-08

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-04-26

1995-05-08

1995-05-12

1995-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

MSA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Mine Safety Applications on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MSA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Appliances And Equipment

Mine Safety Applications- (MSA)-develops, manufactures, and supplies health and safety products for workers in the fire service, homeland security, construction, and other industries. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Market data

