Pitney Bowes

Stock

PBI

Price as of:

$4.02 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Business Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Business Equipment /

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

PBI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.72%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

30.21%

EPS $0.66

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PBI DARS™ Rating

PBI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,295,000

Open Price

$4.06

Day's Range

$4.0 - $4.11

Previous Close

$4.02

52 week low / high

$3.14 - $8.32

Percent off 52 week high

-51.68%

PBI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PBI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PBI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PBI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PBI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.05

2019-08-22

$0.05

2019-05-23

$0.05

2019-02-14

$0.05

2018-11-19

$0.1875

2018-08-23

$0.1875

2018-05-24

$0.1875

2018-02-15

$0.1875

2017-11-20

$0.1875

2017-08-23

$0.1875

2017-05-24

$0.1875

2017-02-15

$0.1875

2016-11-17

$0.1875

2016-08-18

$0.1875

2016-05-25

$0.1875

2016-02-17

$0.1875

2015-11-18

$0.1875

2015-08-19

$0.1875

2015-05-27

$0.1875

2015-02-18

$0.1875

2014-11-19

$0.1875

2014-08-20

$0.1875

2014-05-28

$0.1875

2014-02-12

$0.1875

2013-11-14

$0.1875

2013-08-07

$0.1875

2013-05-08

$0.1875

2013-02-13

$0.375

2012-11-14

$0.375

2012-08-08

$0.375

2012-05-09

$0.375

2012-02-15

$0.375

2011-11-16

$0.37

2011-08-10

$0.37

2011-05-11

$0.37

2011-02-16

$0.37

2010-11-17

$0.365

2010-08-11

$0.365

2010-05-12

$0.365

2010-02-17

$0.365

2009-11-18

$0.36

2009-08-12

$0.36

2009-05-13

$0.36

2009-02-18

$0.36

2008-11-19

$0.35

2008-08-13

$0.35

2008-05-14

$0.35

2008-02-13

$0.35

2007-11-20

$0.33

2007-08-15

$0.33

2007-05-16

$0.33

2007-02-14

$0.33

2006-11-15

$0.32

2006-08-16

$0.32

2006-05-17

$0.32

2006-02-15

$0.32

2005-11-16

$0.31

2005-08-17

$0.31

2005-05-18

$0.31

2005-02-16

$0.31

2004-11-17

$0.305

2004-08-18

$0.305

2004-05-19

$0.305

2004-02-18

$0.305

2003-11-19

$0.3

2003-08-20

$0.3

2003-05-21

$0.3

2003-02-19

$0.3

2002-11-20

$0.295

2002-08-21

$0.295

2002-05-22

$0.295

2002-02-20

$0.295

2001-12-06

$0.29

2001-08-22

$0.29

2001-05-23

$0.29

2001-02-22

$0.29

2000-11-21

$0.285

2000-08-23

$0.285

2000-05-24

$0.285

2000-02-23

$0.285

1999-11-23

$0.255

1999-08-25

$0.255

1999-05-26

$0.255

1999-02-23

$0.255

1998-11-24

$0.225

1998-08-26

$0.225

1998-05-26

$0.225

1998-02-23

$0.225

1997-11-24

$0.2

1997-08-26

$0.2

1997-05-23

$0.2

1997-02-21

$0.2

1996-11-22

$0.1725

1996-08-23

$0.1725

1996-05-23

$0.1725

1996-02-22

$0.1725

1995-11-21

$0.15

1995-08-23

$0.15

1995-05-22

$0.15

PBI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PBI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PBI

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PBI Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PBI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-35.63%

-73.33%

0years

PBI

News
PBI

Research
PBI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PBI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

PBI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-11-08

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-08-06

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-05-06

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-05

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-11-09

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-08-02

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-05-07

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-02-05

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-11-10

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-08-04

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-05-08

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-02-06

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-11-11

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

2016-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-08-05

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-05-09

2016-05-25

2016-05-29

2016-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-02-09

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-11-06

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-08-06

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-05-11

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-02-09

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-11-07

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-08-06

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-05-12

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-11-08

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-07-29

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-04-30

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2013-01-31

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2012-11-02

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2012-07-09

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2012-04-09

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2012-02-01

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2011-11-04

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2011-07-11

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2011-04-11

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2011-02-08

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2010-11-05

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2010-07-12

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2010-04-12

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2010-02-04

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-11-06

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-07-13

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-04-13

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-02-05

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-11-07

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-07-14

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-04-14

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-11-15

2008-02-13

2008-02-18

2008-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-11-12

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-07-09

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-04-09

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-02-06

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-07-10

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-04-10

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-02-01

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2005-11-07

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2005-07-11

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2005-04-11

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2005-02-02

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2004-11-08

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2004-07-12

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2004-04-12

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2004-02-02

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-11-10

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2003-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-07-14

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-04-14

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-01-28

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2002-11-11

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2002-07-08

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2002-04-08

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2002-01-29

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2001-11-12

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2001-07-09

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2001-04-09

2001-05-23

2001-05-25

2001-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2001-01-30

2001-02-22

2001-02-26

2001-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2000-10-02

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2000-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2000-07-10

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2000-04-10

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2000-02-08

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-10-11

1999-11-23

1999-11-26

1999-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-07-12

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-04-12

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-01-28

1999-02-23

1999-02-25

1999-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-11-09

1998-11-24

1998-11-27

1998-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-07-13

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-04-13

1998-05-26

1998-05-28

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-02-09

1998-02-23

1998-02-25

1998-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-11-07

1997-11-24

1997-11-26

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-07-14

1997-08-26

1997-08-28

1997-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-04-14

1997-05-23

1997-05-28

1997-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-02-10

1997-02-21

1997-02-25

1997-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1996-11-11

1996-11-22

1996-11-26

1996-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1996-07-08

1996-08-23

1996-08-27

1996-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1996-04-08

1996-05-23

1996-05-28

1996-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1996-02-12

1996-02-22

1996-02-26

1996-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-11-13

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-07-11

1995-08-23

1995-08-25

1995-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-04-10

1995-05-22

1995-05-26

1995-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

PBI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pitney Bowes on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PBI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Business Equipment

Pitney Bowes (PBI) is a manufacturer of software and hardware. The company offers several products including supplies, software, services and solutions for managing and integrating physical and digital communication channels. Pitney Bowes is one of the 87 original members of the S&P 500 which was created in 1957. PBI was founded in 1920, and is based in Stamford, CT.

