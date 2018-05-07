Charles Schwab (SCHW) is the largest retail discount stockbroker in the country, Schwab has become "the mass merchandiser" of stocks and mutual funds. At December 31, 2013, it had over 9.1 million active accounts with $2.25 trillion in client assets, and about 13,800 employees. The company also provides custodial, trading, technology, practice management, and other support services to independent investment advisors. It also has operations in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Charles Schwab is largely affected by federal regulations and financial reforms. As well, its ability to maintain adequate liquidity is crucial to the business. Charles Schwab has been paying dividends since 1993, and has had a stable dividend since 2009. Charles Schwab pays its dividends quarterly.