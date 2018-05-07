Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Charles Schwab Corp.

Stock

SCHW

Price as of:

$48.71 +0.59 +1.23%

Industry

Investment Brokerage National

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Investment Brokerage National /

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

SCHW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.37%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

25.32%

EPS $2.69

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SCHW DARS™ Rating

SCHW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,931,700

Open Price

$48.43

Day's Range

$48.03 - $48.85

Previous Close

$48.12

52 week low / high

$34.58 - $51.65

Percent off 52 week high

-5.69%

SCHW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCHW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SCHW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SCHW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCHW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.17

2019-08-08

$0.17

2019-05-14

$0.17

2019-02-13

$0.17

2018-11-08

$0.13

2018-08-09

$0.13

2018-05-10

$0.1

2018-02-08

$0.1

2017-11-09

$0.08

2017-08-09

$0.08

2017-05-10

$0.08

2017-02-08

$0.08

2016-11-09

$0.07

2016-08-10

$0.07

2016-05-11

$0.07

2016-02-10

$0.06

2015-11-04

$0.06

2015-08-05

$0.06

2015-05-06

$0.06

2015-02-05

$0.06

2014-11-05

$0.06

2014-08-06

$0.06

2014-05-07

$0.06

2014-02-05

$0.06

2013-11-06

$0.06

2013-08-07

$0.06

2013-05-08

$0.06

2013-02-06

$0.06

2012-11-07

$0.06

2012-08-08

$0.06

2012-05-09

$0.06

2012-02-08

$0.06

2011-11-08

$0.06

2011-08-10

$0.06

2011-05-04

$0.06

2011-02-09

$0.06

2010-11-09

$0.06

2010-08-11

$0.06

2010-05-05

$0.06

2010-02-10

$0.06

2009-11-10

$0.06

2009-08-12

$0.06

2009-05-06

$0.06

2009-02-11

$0.06

2008-11-12

$0.06

2008-08-06

$0.06

2008-05-07

$0.05

2008-02-06

$0.05

2007-11-07

$0.05

2007-07-20

$0.05

2007-05-09

$0.05

2007-02-07

$0.05

2006-11-06

$0.05

2006-08-04

$0.03

2006-05-04

$0.03

2006-02-06

$0.025

2005-11-07

$0.025

2005-08-05

$0.022

2005-05-05

$0.022

2005-02-07

$0.02

2004-11-03

$0.02

2004-08-03

$0.02

2004-05-03

$0.02

2004-02-03

$0.014

2003-11-05

$0.014

2003-08-05

$0.014

2003-05-05

$0.011

2003-02-05

$0.011

2002-11-06

$0.011

2002-08-06

$0.011

2002-05-06

$0.011

2002-02-06

$0.011

2001-11-07

$0.011

2001-08-07

$0.011

2001-05-07

$0.011

2001-02-07

$0.011

2000-11-08

$0.011

2000-08-08

$0.011

2000-05-08

$0.009333333333333334

2000-02-08

$0.009333333333333334

1999-11-09

$0.009333333333333334

1999-08-10

$0.009333333333333334

1999-05-10

$0.009333333333333334

1999-02-10

$0.009333333333333334

1998-11-10

$0.009333333333333334

1998-08-11

$0.008888888888888889

1998-05-11

$0.008888888888888889

1998-02-11

$0.008888888888888889

1997-11-12

$0.008888888888888889

1997-08-12

$0.007407407407407408

1997-05-12

$0.007407407407407408

1997-02-12

$0.007407407407407408

1996-10-30

$0.007407407407407408

1996-07-30

$0.007407407407407408

1996-04-29

$0.005925925925925926

1996-01-30

$0.005925925925925926

1995-10-30

$0.005925925925925926

1995-07-28

$0.005925925925925926

1995-04-25

$0.0044444444444444444

SCHW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SCHW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCHW

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SCHW Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SCHW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

36.06%

47.83%

3years

SCHW

News
SCHW

Research
SCHW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCHW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SCHW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2019-10-23

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-07-24

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-04-30

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-01-30

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-10-25

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-07-25

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-04-19

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-01-25

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-10-19

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-07-20

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-04-20

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-01-26

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-10-20

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-07-21

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-04-21

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-01-28

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-10-22

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-07-23

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-04-22

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-01-29

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-10-23

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-07-24

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-04-23

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-01-30

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-10-24

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-07-25

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-04-24

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-01-24

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-10-25

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-07-26

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-04-25

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-01-26

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-10-27

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-07-26

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-04-26

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-01-27

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-10-26

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-07-27

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-04-27

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-01-27

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-10-22

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-07-28

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-04-28

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-01-27

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-10-23

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-07-22

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-04-24

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-01-24

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-10-18

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-07-02

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-04-25

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-01-24

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-10-19

2006-11-06

2006-11-08

2006-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-07-25

2006-08-04

2006-08-08

2006-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-04-26

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-01-26

2006-02-06

2006-02-08

2006-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-10-20

2005-11-07

2005-11-09

2005-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2005-07-29

2005-08-05

2005-08-09

2005-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2005-04-28

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-01-27

2005-02-07

2005-02-09

2005-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-10-27

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-07-19

2004-08-03

2004-08-05

2004-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

Unknown

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0140

2004-01-20

2004-02-03

2004-02-05

2004-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0140

2003-10-23

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0140

2003-07-23

2003-08-05

2003-08-07

2003-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2003-04-23

2003-05-05

2003-05-07

2003-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2003-01-30

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2002-10-23

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2002-07-16

2002-08-06

2002-08-08

2002-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2002-04-17

2002-05-06

2002-05-08

2002-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2002-01-23

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2001-10-25

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2001-07-18

2001-08-07

2001-08-09

2001-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2001-04-26

2001-05-07

2001-05-09

2001-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2001-01-25

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2000-10-25

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2000-07-19

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

2000-04-19

2000-05-08

2000-05-10

2000-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

2000-01-18

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

1999-10-28

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

1999-07-22

1999-08-10

1999-08-12

1999-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

1999-04-20

1999-05-10

1999-05-12

1999-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

1999-01-20

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

1998-10-22

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

1998-07-24

1998-08-11

1998-08-13

1998-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

1998-04-21

1998-05-11

1998-05-13

1998-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

1998-01-20

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

1997-10-22

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

1997-07-16

1997-08-12

1997-08-14

1997-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

1997-04-16

1997-05-12

1997-05-14

1997-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

1997-01-22

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

1996-11-24

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

1996-07-17

1996-07-30

1996-08-01

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1996-04-17

1996-04-29

1996-05-01

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1996-01-17

1996-01-30

1996-02-01

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1995-10-17

1995-10-30

1995-11-01

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1995-07-18

1995-07-28

1995-08-01

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0044

1995-04-18

1995-04-25

1995-05-01

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

SCHW

Investor Resources

Learn more about Charles Schwab Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SCHW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Investment Brokerage National

Charles Schwab (SCHW) is the largest retail discount stockbroker in the country, Schwab has become "the mass merchandiser" of stocks and mutual funds. At December 31, 2013, it had over 9.1 million active accounts with $2.25 trillion in client assets, and about 13,800 employees. The company also provides custodial, trading, technology, practice management, and other support services to independent investment advisors. It also has operations in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Charles Schwab is largely affected by federal regulations and financial reforms. As well, its ability to maintain adequate liquidity is crucial to the business. Charles Schwab has been paying dividends since 1993, and has had a stable dividend since 2009. Charles Schwab pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X