TD Ameritrade
Compare AMTD to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
AMTD Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
AMTD Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
AMTD Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
30.11%
|
75.36%
|
137.25%
|
0%
|
0%
|
9
Trade AMTD using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading AMTD’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading AMTD’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for October 4: Rough Start to the End of Year
Aaron Levitt
|
This week showed the first real indication that the drumbeat of recession is...
News
Intel Corporation Leads 140 Securities Going Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Increases Dividend by 42.86%
Shauvik Haldar
|
The article provides a snapshot of the 15 major securities that are going...
News
Citigroup Inc. Leads 155 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
There are 155 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 29th.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Asset Management
Additional Links:
TD Ameritrade (AMTD) - this company provides securities brokerage services and technology-based financial services in the United States. The company offers common and preferred stock, American depository receipts, exchange traded funds, option trades, futures and foreign exchange trades, trading on mutual funds and fixed income securities, margin lending, and cash management services. Its client offerings comprise TD AMERITRADE for self-directed retail investors; TD AMERITRADE Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services; trading platforms that enables research and analysis; a suite of education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an online advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds to help long-term investors pursue their financial goals; and TD AMERITRADE Corporate Services, which offers self-directed brokerage services to employees and executives of corporations. The company also provides services, such as trade execution, clearing, trustee, and trust-related services; and cash sweep products through third-party banking relationships. TD AMERITRADE Holding offers its products and services to retail investors, traders, financial planners, and institutions through the Internet, a network of retail branches, wireless telephone or personal digital assistant, interactive voice response, and independent registered advisors via telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$23.05
-$0.58
-2.455%
$0.00
-$0.35
-100.000%
$12.95
$12.95
2.615%
$10.53
-$0.07
-0.660%
$0.46
$0.00
0.000%
$38.52
$0.54
1.422%
$29.00
-$1.00
-3.333%
$0.02
$0.01
100.000%
$41.50
-$0.10
-0.240%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
AMTD Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover