Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Allergan

Stock

AGN

Price as of:

$190.02 -0.61 -0.32%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Other /

Allergan (AGN)

AGN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.55%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.96

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

17.53%

EPS $16.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AGN DARS™ Rating

AGN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$190.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

416,190

Open Price

$190.5

Day's Range

$189.9 - $190.93

Previous Close

$190.63

52 week low / high

$114.27 - $190.93

Percent off 52 week high

-0.48%

AGN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AGN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AGN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AGN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AGN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-12

$0.74

2019-08-12

$0.74

2019-05-13

$0.74

2019-02-14

$0.74

2018-11-09

$0.72

2018-08-16

$0.72

2018-05-17

$0.72

2018-02-27

$0.72

2017-11-16

$0.7

2017-08-16

$0.7

2017-05-16

$0.7

2017-02-24

$0.7

2015-02-25

$0.05

2014-11-18

$0.05

2014-08-13

$0.05

2014-05-21

$0.05

2014-02-26

$0.05

2013-11-18

$0.05

2013-08-20

$0.05

2013-05-21

$0.05

2013-02-26

$0.05

2012-11-19

$0.05

2012-08-21

$0.05

2012-05-22

$0.05

2012-02-22

$0.05

2011-11-08

$0.05

2011-08-16

$0.05

2011-05-18

$0.05

2011-02-16

$0.05

2010-11-08

$0.05

2010-08-13

$0.05

2010-05-14

$0.05

2010-02-17

$0.05

2009-11-05

$0.05

2009-08-13

$0.05

2009-05-14

$0.05

2009-02-18

$0.05

2008-11-06

$0.05

2008-08-13

$0.05

2008-05-21

$0.05

2008-02-13

$0.05

2007-11-07

$0.05

2007-08-15

$0.05

2007-05-16

$0.1

2007-02-14

$0.1

2006-11-08

$0.1

2006-08-16

$0.1

2006-05-17

$0.1

2006-02-15

$0.1

2005-11-14

$0.1

2005-08-10

$0.1

2005-05-11

$0.1

2005-02-10

$0.1

2004-11-08

$0.09

2004-08-16

$0.09

2004-05-10

$0.09

2004-02-13

$0.09

2003-11-05

$0.09

2003-08-08

$0.09

2003-05-13

$0.09

2003-02-14

$0.09

2002-11-12

$0.09

2002-08-20

$0.09

2002-05-15

$0.09

2002-02-13

$0.09

2001-11-14

$0.09

2001-08-16

$0.09

2001-05-16

$0.09

2001-02-14

$0.09

2000-11-15

$0.08

2000-08-23

$0.08

2000-05-24

$0.08

2000-02-16

$0.08

1999-11-16

$0.14

1999-08-25

$0.14

1999-05-26

$0.14

1999-02-11

$0.14

1998-11-04

$0.13

1998-08-19

$0.13

1998-05-20

$0.13

1998-02-12

$0.13

1997-11-13

$0.13

1997-08-20

$0.065

1997-05-21

$0.065

1997-02-13

$0.065

AGN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AGN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AGN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AGN Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

AGN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

2.78%

1years

AGN

News
AGN

Research
AGN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AGN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AGN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7400

2019-10-23

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2019-07-19

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2019-05-02

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

2019-01-25

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2018-10-26

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2018-07-30

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2018-05-03

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2018-02-09

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-10-27

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-08-02

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-05-05

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-02-03

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-02-04

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-10-27

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-07-21

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-05-07

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-02-05

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-10-29

2013-11-18

2013-11-20

2013-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-07-31

2013-08-20

2013-08-22

2013-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-01

2013-05-21

2013-05-23

2013-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-02-05

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-10-30

2012-11-19

2012-11-21

2012-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-08-01

2012-08-21

2012-08-23

2012-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-05-02

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-02-02

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-10-24

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-08-03

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-05-04

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-02-02

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-08-02

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-02-04

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-10-29

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-31

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-05-01

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-02-04

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-10-29

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-07-31

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-05-07

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-01-30

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-11-06

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-08-01

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-05-02

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-01-31

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-11-01

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-08-02

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-05-03

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-02-02

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-11-01

2005-11-14

2005-11-16

2005-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-07-27

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-04-27

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-02-07

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-11-01

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-07-28

2004-08-16

2004-08-18

2004-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-04-28

2004-05-10

2004-05-12

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-01-28

2004-02-13

2004-02-18

2004-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-10-22

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-07-23

2003-08-08

2003-08-12

2003-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-04-28

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

2003-02-19

2003-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-10-24

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-07-24

2002-08-20

2002-08-22

2002-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-04-25

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-01-22

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-10-24

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-07-26

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-04-25

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-01-31

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-10-20

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-07-26

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-04-27

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-01-26

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-10-21

1999-11-16

1999-11-18

1999-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-07-28

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-04-27

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-01-27

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-10-21

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-07-21

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-04-21

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-01-28

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1997-10-16

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-07-22

1997-08-20

1997-08-22

1997-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-04-22

1997-05-21

1997-05-23

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-01-13

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

AGN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Allergan on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AGN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Other

Allergan- (AGN)-the company is a multi-specialty healthcare company, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics(Botox), medical dermatological , breast aesthetics, obesity intervention, urological, and other specialty markets worldwide. Allergan, Inc. has strategic research collaboration agreements with ExonHit Therapeutics S.A. and Syntaxin. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X