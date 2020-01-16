News
Royal Bank of Canada and CVS Health Go Ex-dividend This Week
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, January 20. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
This week’s list of securities include four dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary DARS rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, January 17.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|RY
|Royal Bank Of Canada
|116.55
|0.80
|1/24/2020
|3.97%
|-1.42%
|CVS
|CVS Health Corp
|98.83
|0.50
|1/22/2020
|2.63%
|-1.47%
|LOW
|Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|93.79
|0.55
|1/21/2020
|1.84%
|-0.42%
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|61.00
|0.43
|1/22/2020
|2.43%
|-7.11%
|LEN
|Lennar Corp.
|20.04
|0.13
|1/23/2020
|0.79%
|-1.34%
|COO
|The Cooper Companies, Inc.
|17.43
|0.03
|1/22/2020
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|WST
|West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|11.64
|0.16
|1/21/2020
|0.41%
|-0.97%
|TSU
|Tim Participacoes SA ADR
|9.66
|0.10
|1/21/2020
|0.77%
|-0.20%
|PNR
|Pentair Plc.
|7.95
|0.19
|1/23/2020
|1.66%
|-0.57%
|SNX
|Synnex Corp.
|7.44
|0.40
|1/23/2020
|1.07%
|-4.61%
|ENIC
|Enel Chile SA ADR
|6.89
|0.03
|1/23/2020
|5.91%
|-11.57%
|COG
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.
|6.85
|0.10
|1/23/2020
|2.30%
|-38.70%
|WSM
|Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|5.93
|0.48
|1/23/2020
|2.54%
|-0.51%
|NVT
|nVent Electric Plc
|4.32
|0.18
|1/23/2020
|2.77%
|-10.67%
|MSM
|MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc.
|4.27
|0.75
|1/21/2020
|3.90%
|-10.04%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with next week’s major corporate changes regarding dividends with Dividend.com’s News section.
