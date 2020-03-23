Best Dividend Stocks
Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund

Stock

NHF

Price as of:

$7.05 -0.3 -3.81%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund (NHF)

NHF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

14.87%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NHF DARS™ Rating

NHF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

809,917

Open Price

$7.99

Day's Range

$7.03 - $8.05

Previous Close

$7.88

52 week low / high

$6.3 - $22.17

Percent off 52 week high

-65.81%

NHF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NHF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NHF

NHF

Compare NHF to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 2.6 5.71% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.2 5.40% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.26% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Trade NHF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

NHF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NHF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.1

2020-02-20

$0.2

2020-01-23

$0.2

2019-12-20

$0.2

2019-11-19

$0.2

2019-10-23

$0.2

2019-09-20

$0.2

2019-08-22

$0.2

2019-07-23

$0.2

2019-06-20

$0.2

2019-05-14

$0.2

2019-04-22

$0.2

2019-03-21

$0.2

2019-02-20

$0.2

2019-01-23

$0.2

2018-12-20

$0.2

2018-11-20

$0.2

2018-10-22

$0.2

2018-09-20

$0.2

2018-08-22

$0.2

2018-07-20

$0.2

2018-06-21

$0.2

2018-05-15

$0.2

2018-04-18

$0.2

2018-03-21

$0.2

2018-02-20

$0.2

2018-01-22

$0.2

2017-12-21

$0.2

2017-11-21

$0.2

2017-10-23

$0.2

2017-09-21

$0.2

2017-08-21

$0.2

2017-07-20

$0.2

2017-06-20

$0.2

2017-05-17

$0.2

2017-04-20

$0.2

2017-03-09

$0.2

2017-02-17

$0.2

2017-01-20

$0.2

2016-12-21

$0.2

2016-11-21

$0.2

2016-10-20

$0.24

2016-09-21

$0.24

2016-08-22

$0.24

2016-07-20

$0.24

2016-06-21

$0.24

2016-05-20

$0.24

2016-04-20

$0.24

2016-03-18

$0.24

2016-02-18

$0.24

2016-01-20

$0.24

2015-12-22

$0.24

2015-11-19

$0.24

2015-10-21

$0.24

2015-09-21

$0.24

2015-08-20

$0.24

2015-07-22

$0.24

2015-06-18

$0.24

2015-05-20

$0.24

2015-04-21

$0.24

2015-03-20

$0.24

2015-02-18

$0.24

2015-01-21

$0.24

2014-12-22

$0.24

2014-11-19

$0.24

2014-10-22

$0.24

2014-09-19

$0.24

2014-08-20

$0.24

2014-07-22

$0.24

2014-06-19

$0.24

2014-05-21

$0.24

2014-04-21

$0.22

2014-03-20

$0.22

2014-02-13

$0.22

2014-01-22

$0.2

2013-12-19

$0.2

2013-11-20

$0.2

2013-10-22

$0.2

2013-09-19

$0.2

2013-08-20

$0.2

2013-07-22

$0.2

2013-06-21

$0.2

2013-05-23

$0.18

2013-04-23

$0.168

2013-03-22

$0.168

2013-02-21

$0.14

2013-01-25

$0.14

2012-12-18

$0.14

2012-11-16

$0.14

2012-10-17

$0.14

2012-09-18

$0.14

2012-08-16

$0.14

2012-07-18

$0.14

2012-06-15

$0.14

2012-05-17

$0.14

2012-04-18

$0.14

2012-03-16

$0.14

2012-02-15

$0.14

2012-01-18

$0.16

2011-12-16

$0.16

2011-11-16

$0.16

2011-10-19

$0.16

2011-09-16

$0.16

2011-08-17

$0.16

2011-07-15

$0.16

2011-06-16

$0.18

2011-05-18

$0.18

2011-04-19

$0.18

2011-03-17

$0.2

2011-02-16

$0.2

2011-01-19

$0.21

2010-12-17

$0.21

2010-11-17

$0.21

2010-10-15

$0.21

2010-09-16

$0.21

2010-08-18

$0.21

2010-07-16

$0.21

2010-06-16

$0.21

2010-05-14

$0.21

2010-04-16

$0.21

2010-03-17

$0.21

2010-02-11

$0.21

2010-01-14

$0.21

2009-12-16

$0.21

2009-11-18

$0.21

2009-10-16

$0.21

2009-09-16

$0.21

2009-08-19

$0.21

2009-07-17

$0.21

2009-06-09

$0.24

2009-05-15

$0.26

2009-04-16

$0.26

2009-03-18

$0.32

2009-02-12

$0.4

2009-01-15

$0.4

2008-12-17

$0.296

2008-12-17

$0.072

2008-12-17

$0.032

2008-11-14

$0.48

2008-10-17

$0.6

2008-09-17

$0.6

2008-08-15

$0.6

2008-07-17

$0.6

2008-06-18

$0.6

2008-05-16

$0.6

2008-04-16

$0.6

2008-03-18

$0.6

2008-02-14

$0.26

2008-02-14

$0.34

2008-01-22

$0.6

2007-12-18

$0.6

2007-12-18

$0.6

2007-11-16

$0.6

2007-10-17

$0.6

2007-09-14

$0.6

2007-08-17

$0.6

2007-07-18

$0.6

2007-06-15

$0.6

2007-05-17

$0.6

2007-04-18

$0.6

2007-03-16

$0.6

2007-02-14

$0.6

2007-01-17

$0.6

2006-12-15

$0.6

2006-11-16

$0.6

2006-10-18

$0.6

2006-09-15

$0.6

NHF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NHF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NHF

Stock not rated.

NHF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-20.63%

-50.00%

0years

NHF

News
NHF

Research
NHF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NHF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NHF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2020-03-13

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2020-02-03

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2020-01-03

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-12-02

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-11-01

2019-11-19

2019-11-20

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-10-01

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-09-03

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-08-01

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-07-01

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-06-03

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-04-01

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-03-01

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-02-04

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-01-02

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-12-03

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-11-01

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-10-01

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-09-04

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-08-01

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-07-02

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-06-01

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-04-02

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-03-01

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-02-01

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-01-03

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-12-01

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-11-02

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-10-02

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-09-05

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-08-01

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-07-04

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-06-01

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-05-01

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-04-03

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-02-01

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-01-03

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2016-12-01

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2016-11-02

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-10-03

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-09-01

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-08-01

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-07-01

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-06-01

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-05-09

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-04-01

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-03-02

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-02-04

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2016-01-04

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-12-01

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-11-02

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-10-01

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-09-01

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-08-03

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-07-01

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-06-01

2015-06-18

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-05-04

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-03-31

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-03-02

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-02-02

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2015-01-05

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2014-12-02

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2014-11-04

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2014-10-03

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2014-09-02

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2014-08-01

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2014-07-01

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2014-06-02

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2014-05-01

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2014-04-01

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2014-03-03

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2014-02-03

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2014-01-02

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2013-12-02

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2013-11-02

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2013-10-02

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2013-09-03

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2013-08-01

2013-08-20

2013-08-22

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2013-07-01

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2013-06-03

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2013-05-01

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1680

2013-04-01

2013-04-23

2013-04-25

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1680

2013-03-05

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2013-02-01

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2013-01-02

2013-01-25

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-12-03

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-11-01

2012-11-16

2012-11-20

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-10-01

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-08-01

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-07-03

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-06-06

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-05-07

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-03-05

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-03-05

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-02-06

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2011-12-06

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2011-12-06

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2011-11-07

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2011-10-06

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2011-09-06

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2011-08-04

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2011-07-07

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2011-06-07

2011-06-16

2011-06-20

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2011-05-09

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2011-04-06

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2011-03-08

2011-03-17

2011-03-21

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2011-02-07

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2011-01-05

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-11-03

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-11-03

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-09-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-19

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-09-13

2010-09-16

2010-09-20

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-08-04

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-06-08

2010-07-16

2010-07-20

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-06-08

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-04-07

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-04-07

2010-04-16

2010-04-20

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-03-11

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-02-08

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2010-01-08

2010-01-14

2010-01-19

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2009-12-07

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2009-11-12

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2009-09-14

2009-10-16

2009-10-20

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2009-08-07

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-21

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2009-06-05

2009-06-09

2009-06-11

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2009-05-07

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2009-04-09

2009-04-16

2009-04-20

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3200

2009-03-12

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2009-01-08

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2009-01-02

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2008-12-04

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2008-12-04

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2960

2008-12-04

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4800

2008-11-06

2008-11-14

2008-11-18

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2008-09-09

2008-10-17

2008-10-21

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2008-09-09

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2008-08-07

2008-08-15

2008-08-19

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2008-06-06

2008-07-17

2008-07-21

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2008-06-06

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2008-05-02

2008-05-16

2008-05-20

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2008-03-07

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2008-03-07

2008-03-18

2008-03-21

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2008-01-09

2008-01-22

2008-01-24

2008-02-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3400

2008-01-04

2008-02-14

2008-02-19

2008-02-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2008-01-04

2008-02-14

2008-02-19

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2008-01-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-11-06

2007-11-16

2007-11-20

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-10-10

2007-10-17

2007-10-21

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-09-07

2007-09-14

2007-09-18

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-08-04

2007-08-17

2007-08-21

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-05-29

2007-07-18

2007-07-21

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-05-29

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-04-16

2007-05-17

2007-05-21

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-04-16

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-03-12

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2007-02-13

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2006-12-11

2007-01-17

2007-01-19

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2006-12-11

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2006-10-13

2006-11-16

2006-11-20

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2006-10-13

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2006-08-04

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Initial

Regular

Monthly

NHF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

NexPoint Pyxis Credit Strategies Fund, which is formerly know as Pyxis Credit Strategies Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.

