MSC Industrial Direct Co.

Stock

MSM

Price as of:

$76.43 +0.61 +0.8%

Industry

Industrial Equipment Wholesale

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Industrial Equipment Wholesale /

MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM)

MSM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.98%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$3.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

56.71%

EPS $5.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

MSM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$76.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100,485

Open Price

$75.94

Day's Range

$75.62 - $76.43

Previous Close

$75.82

52 week low / high

$64.59 - $86.87

Percent off 52 week high

-12.02%

MSM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.7500

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 21

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.7500

2019-12-17

2020-01-21

2020-01-22

2020-02-05

Regular

MSM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MSM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-21

$0.75

2019-11-08

$0.75

2019-07-22

$0.75

2019-04-08

$0.63

2019-01-07

$0.63

2018-11-09

$0.63

2018-07-09

$0.58

2018-04-16

$0.58

2018-01-12

$0.58

2017-11-13

$0.48

2017-07-14

$0.45

2017-04-13

$0.45

2017-01-06

$0.45

2016-11-10

$0.45

2016-07-08

$0.43

2016-04-08

$0.43

2016-01-08

$0.43

2015-11-06

$0.43

2015-07-10

$0.4

2015-04-10

$0.4

2015-01-09

$0.4

2014-11-14

$0.4

2014-07-03

$0.33

2014-04-11

$0.33

2014-01-10

$0.33

2013-11-04

$0.33

2013-07-05

$0.3

2013-04-12

$0.3

2012-12-13

$0.3

2012-11-05

$0.3

2012-07-06

$0.25

2012-04-05

$0.25

2012-01-06

$0.25

2011-11-02

$0.25

2011-07-08

$0.22

2011-04-08

$0.22

2011-01-07

$0.22

2010-10-29

$0.22

2010-07-09

$0.22

2010-04-14

$0.2

2010-01-14

$0.2

2009-10-28

$0.2

2009-07-10

$0.2

2009-04-09

$0.2

2009-01-15

$0.2

2008-10-28

$0.2

2008-07-08

$0.2

2008-04-15

$0.18

2008-01-17

$0.18

2007-10-30

$0.18

2007-07-06

$0.18

2007-04-10

$0.18

2007-01-05

$0.14

2006-10-31

$0.14

2006-07-06

$0.14

2006-04-05

$0.14

2006-01-12

$0.14

2005-11-01

$0.12

2005-07-07

$0.12

2005-03-31

$0.12

2005-01-19

$0.1

2004-11-09

$0.1

2004-07-13

$0.08

2004-04-08

$0.08

2004-01-15

$0.08

2003-11-13

$0.05

2003-07-29

$0.05

MSM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MSM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MSM

Metric

MSM Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MSM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.91%

26.58%

8years

MSM

News
MSM

Research
MSM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MSM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

MSM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7500

2019-12-17

2020-01-21

2020-01-22

2020-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-10-17

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-07-09

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2019-03-26

2019-04-08

2019-04-09

2019-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-12-18

2019-01-07

2019-01-08

2019-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-10-18

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2018-06-19

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2018-04-05

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2018-01-03

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2017-10-24

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-07-07

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-03-30

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-12-20

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-10-27

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2016-06-23

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

2016-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2016-03-31

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2015-12-16

2016-01-08

2016-01-12

2016-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2015-10-21

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-06-23

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-04-02

2015-04-10

2015-04-14

2015-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-12-17

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-10-22

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-06-19

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

2014-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-04-03

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-12-18

2014-01-10

2014-01-14

2014-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-10-24

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

2013-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-06-24

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

2013-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-04-04

2013-04-12

2013-04-16

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-12-06

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-10-24

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-06-21

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-03-26

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-12-21

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-10-24

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-06-29

2011-07-08

2011-07-12

2011-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-03-30

2011-04-08

2011-04-12

2011-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-12-22

2011-01-07

2011-01-11

2011-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-10-21

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-06-30

2010-07-09

2010-07-13

2010-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-03-31

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-12-23

2010-01-14

2010-01-19

2010-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-10-05

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-07-01

2009-07-10

2009-07-14

2009-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-04-01

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-12-23

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-10-17

2008-10-28

2008-10-30

2008-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-06-26

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-04-03

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-01-09

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-10-18

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-06-26

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-04-02

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-09

2007-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-10-17

2006-10-31

2006-11-02

2006-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-06-26

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-03-27

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-01-04

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-10-24

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-06-27

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-03-22

2005-03-31

2005-04-04

2005-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-01-05

2005-01-19

2005-01-21

2005-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-27

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-03-30

2004-04-08

2004-04-13

2004-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-01-07

2004-01-15

2004-01-20

2004-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-10-30

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-07-10

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

MSM

Investor Resources

Learn more about MSC Industrial Direct Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MSM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Industrial Equipment Wholesale

MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) - engages in the marketing of industrial supplies and equipment to various industrial customers. The company operates primarily in the United States through a network of 5 customer fulfillment centers and 95 branch offices. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

