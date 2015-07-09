MSC Industrial Direct Co.
MSC Industrial Direct Co.
Compare MSM to Popular Industrials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
MSM Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MSM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MSM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
16.46%
|
58.62%
|
98.56%
|
245.00%
|
0%
|
10
Trade MSM using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MSM’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MSM’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
American Electric Power Company, Inc. Increases Dividend by 8.06%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout .
News
The Market Glance for April 9: Citigroup Is Operating in a Dream Macro Environment
Asif Imtiaz
|
It is the second week of the Q1 2018 earnings season and we...
News
Mastercard Increases Dividend by 13.64%
Anish Sharma
|
We present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends for the week...
News
1 Stock Going Ex-Dividend on Friday, July 10
Abhishek Gupte
|
There is 1 stocks of note going ex-dividend on Friday, July 10. We've...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Understanding the Global Industry Classification System (GICS)
Sam Bourgi
|
For the past two decades, the Global Industry Classification System (GICS) has been...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Industrial Services
Additional Links:
MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) - engages in the marketing of industrial supplies and equipment to various industrial customers. The company operates primarily in the United States through a network of 5 customer fulfillment centers and 95 branch offices. MSC Industrial Direct Co. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$62.34
$0.70
1.136%
$4.60
-$0.44
-8.730%
$36.90
$36.90
-3.906%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$4.50
$4.50
-0.265%
$15.25
$0.00
0.000%
$10.38
$0.03
0.290%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$16.93
$16.93
0.669%
$0.70
$0.06
9.375%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
MSM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover