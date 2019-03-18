Best Dividend Stocks
OFS Credit Company Inc

Stock

OCCI

Price as of:

$15.92 -0.23 -1.42%

Industry

Diversified Investments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI)

OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI)

OCCI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

12.69%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.04

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

-152.24%

EPS -$1.34

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get OCCI DARS™ Rating

OCCI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,700

Open Price

$15.99

Day's Range

$15.76 - $15.99

Previous Close

$16.15

52 week low / high

$13.75 - $19.0

Percent off 52 week high

-16.21%

OCCI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1700

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1700

2019-10-10

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Regular

$0.1700

2019-10-10

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-01-31

Regular

$10,000

OCCI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OCCI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-23

$0.17

2019-12-23

$0.17

2019-11-21

$0.17

2019-10-23

$0.167

2019-09-20

$0.167

2019-08-22

$0.167

2019-07-23

$0.167

2019-06-20

$0.167

2019-05-23

$0.167

2019-04-22

$0.167

2019-03-21

$0.167

2019-02-20

$0.167

2019-01-11

$0.167

2018-12-07

$0.167

2018-11-08

$0.167

2018-11-02

$0.113

OCCI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OCCI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OCCI

Metric

OCCI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

OCCI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

356.38%

0years

OCCI

News
OCCI

Research
OCCI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OCCI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

OCCI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2019-10-10

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2019-10-10

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2019-10-10

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-07-12

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-07-12

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-07-12

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-04-12

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-04-12

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-04-12

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-02-11

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-02-11

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2019-02-11

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-10-16

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-10-16

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2018-10-16

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1130

2018-10-16

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-16

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

OCCI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Diversified Investments

No company description available.

X