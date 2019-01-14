This table allows you to know how fast ENIC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-05-09 $0.14793 2019-01-17 $0.030005 2018-05-10 $0.141095 2018-01-18 $0.057825 2017-05-17 $0.109294 2017-01-18 $0.047507