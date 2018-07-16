Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

West Pharma Services

Stock

WST

Price as of:

$137.44 -1.69 -1.29%

Industry

Medical Instruments And Supplies

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Medical Instruments And Supplies /

West Pharma Services (WST)

WST

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.46%

healthcare Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

18.17%

EPS $3.52

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

27 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WST DARS™ Rating

WST

Daily Snapshot

Price

$137.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

86,883

Open Price

$134.11

Day's Range

$132.93 - $138.12

Previous Close

$128.96

52 week low / high

$103.05 - $176.66

Percent off 52 week high

-27.00%

WST

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1600

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 21

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1600

2020-02-25

2020-04-21

2020-04-22

2020-05-06

Regular

WST

Compare WST to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Healthcare Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade WST's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WST

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WST’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-21

$0.16

2020-01-21

$0.16

2019-10-22

$0.16

2019-07-23

$0.15

2019-04-16

$0.15

2019-01-22

$0.15

2018-10-23

$0.15

2018-07-17

$0.14

2018-04-17

$0.14

2018-01-17

$0.14

2017-10-17

$0.14

2017-07-17

$0.13

2017-04-17

$0.13

2017-01-13

$0.13

2016-10-17

$0.13

2016-07-18

$0.12

2016-04-18

$0.12

2016-01-15

$0.12

2015-10-19

$0.12

2015-07-20

$0.11

2015-04-20

$0.11

2015-01-16

$0.11

2014-10-20

$0.11

2014-07-21

$0.1

2014-04-21

$0.1

2014-01-17

$0.1

2013-10-21

$0.1

2013-07-22

$0.095

2013-04-15

$0.095

2013-01-18

$0.095

2012-10-22

$0.095

2012-07-16

$0.09

2012-04-16

$0.09

2012-01-13

$0.09

2011-10-17

$0.09

2011-07-18

$0.085

2011-04-18

$0.085

2011-01-14

$0.085

2010-10-18

$0.085

2010-07-19

$0.08

2010-04-19

$0.08

2010-01-15

$0.08

2009-10-19

$0.08

2009-07-20

$0.075

2009-04-20

$0.075

2009-01-16

$0.075

2008-10-20

$0.075

2008-07-21

$0.07

2008-04-21

$0.07

2008-01-18

$0.07

2007-10-22

$0.07

2007-07-16

$0.065

2007-04-16

$0.065

2007-01-22

$0.065

2006-10-16

$0.065

2006-07-17

$0.06

2006-04-17

$0.06

2006-01-13

$0.06

2005-10-17

$0.06

2005-07-18

$0.055

2005-04-18

$0.055

2005-01-14

$0.055

2004-10-18

$0.055

2004-07-19

$0.0525

2004-04-19

$0.0525

2004-01-16

$0.0525

2003-10-20

$0.0525

2003-07-21

$0.05

2003-04-21

$0.05

2003-01-17

$0.05

2002-10-21

$0.05

2002-07-22

$0.0475

2002-04-15

$0.0475

2002-01-18

$0.0475

2001-10-22

$0.0475

2001-07-16

$0.045

2001-04-16

$0.045

2001-01-22

$0.045

2000-10-16

$0.045

2000-07-17

$0.0425

2000-04-17

$0.0425

2000-01-14

$0.0425

1999-10-18

$0.0425

1999-07-19

$0.04

1999-04-19

$0.04

1999-01-15

$0.04

1998-10-19

$0.04

1998-07-20

$0.0375

1998-04-20

$0.0375

1998-01-16

$0.0375

1997-10-20

$0.0375

1997-07-21

$0.035

1997-04-21

$0.035

1997-01-17

$0.035

1996-10-21

$0.035

1996-07-22

$0.0325

1996-04-15

$0.0325

1996-01-22

$0.0325

1995-10-16

$0.0325

1995-07-17

$0.03

WST's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WST

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WST

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

WST Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

WST

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.49%

4.92%

27years

WST

News
WST

Research
WST

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WST

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WST

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2020-02-25

2020-04-21

2020-04-22

2020-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-12-13

2020-01-21

2020-01-22

2020-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-07-25

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-05-08

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-02-21

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-12-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-05-03

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-02-15

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-12-22

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-07-20

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-05-15

2017-07-17

2017-07-19

2017-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-02-16

2017-04-17

2017-04-19

2017-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-12-14

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-09-12

2016-10-17

2016-10-19

2016-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-07-05

2016-07-18

2016-07-20

2016-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-03-04

2016-04-18

2016-04-20

2016-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-12-17

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-07-14

2015-10-19

2015-10-21

2015-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-07-01

2015-07-20

2015-07-22

2015-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-02-20

2015-04-20

2015-04-22

2015-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-12-19

2015-01-16

2015-01-21

2015-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-07-16

2014-10-20

2014-10-22

2014-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-05-08

2014-07-21

2014-07-23

2014-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-02-20

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-12-19

2014-01-17

2014-01-22

2014-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-08-01

2013-10-21

2013-10-23

2013-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2013-05-10

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2013-03-15

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2012-12-27

2013-01-18

2013-01-23

2013-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2012-10-01

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-05-01

2012-07-16

2012-07-18

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-02-27

2012-04-16

2012-04-18

2012-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-12-13

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-10-07

2011-10-17

2011-10-19

2011-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-05-06

2011-07-18

2011-07-20

2011-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-02-24

2011-04-18

2011-04-20

2011-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-12-16

2011-01-14

2011-01-19

2011-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-10-04

2010-10-18

2010-10-20

2010-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-05-07

2010-07-19

2010-07-21

2010-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-02-22

2010-04-19

2010-04-21

2010-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-12-15

2010-01-15

2010-01-20

2010-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-10-02

2009-10-19

2009-10-21

2009-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-05-06

2009-07-20

2009-07-22

2009-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-02-25

2009-04-20

2009-04-22

2009-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-12-18

2009-01-16

2009-01-21

2009-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-09-22

2008-10-20

2008-10-22

2008-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-05-07

2008-07-21

2008-07-23

2008-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-02-27

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-12-14

2008-01-18

2008-01-23

2008-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-09-20

2007-10-22

2007-10-24

2007-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-07-10

2007-07-16

2007-07-18

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-03-14

2007-04-16

2007-04-18

2007-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2006-12-12

2007-01-22

2007-01-24

2007-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2006-09-20

2006-10-16

2006-10-18

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-06-27

2006-07-17

2006-07-19

2006-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-02-28

2006-04-17

2006-04-19

2006-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-12-14

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-08-16

2005-10-17

2005-10-19

2005-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2005-06-28

2005-07-18

2005-07-20

2005-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2005-03-07

2005-04-18

2005-04-20

2005-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2004-12-14

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2004-08-24

2004-10-18

2004-10-20

2004-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2004-06-29

2004-07-19

2004-07-21

2004-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2004-03-25

2004-04-19

2004-04-21

2004-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2003-10-28

2004-01-16

2004-01-21

2004-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2003-08-12

2003-10-20

2003-10-22

2003-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-06-17

2003-07-21

2003-07-23

2003-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-03-24

2003-04-21

2003-04-23

2003-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-10-29

2003-01-17

2003-01-22

2003-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-07-30

2002-10-21

2002-10-23

2002-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2002-06-18

2002-07-22

2002-07-24

2002-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2002-03-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2001-12-04

2002-01-18

2002-01-23

2002-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2001-07-31

2001-10-22

2001-10-24

2001-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2001-06-19

2001-07-16

2001-07-18

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2001-03-12

2001-04-16

2001-04-18

2001-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2000-12-12

2001-01-22

2001-01-24

2001-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2000-08-01

2000-10-16

2000-10-18

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2000-06-20

2000-07-17

2000-07-19

2000-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2000-03-27

2000-04-17

2000-04-19

2000-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1999-12-14

2000-01-14

2000-01-19

2000-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1999-08-03

1999-10-18

1999-10-20

1999-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-04-27

1999-07-19

1999-07-21

1999-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-03-08

1999-04-19

1999-04-21

1999-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-12-15

1999-01-15

1999-01-20

1999-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-08-11

1998-10-19

1998-10-21

1998-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1998-07-02

1998-07-20

1998-07-22

1998-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1998-03-10

1998-04-20

1998-04-22

1998-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-12-17

1998-01-16

1998-01-21

1998-02-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-08-05

1997-10-20

1997-10-22

1997-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1997-04-30

1997-07-21

1997-07-23

1997-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1997-03-07

1997-04-21

1997-04-23

1997-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-12-17

1997-01-17

1997-01-22

1997-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-08-06

1996-10-21

1996-10-23

1996-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-05-06

1996-07-22

1996-07-24

1996-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-03-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-17

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1995-12-13

1996-01-22

1996-01-24

1996-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1995-08-29

1995-10-16

1995-10-18

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-05-02

1995-07-17

1995-07-19

1995-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

WST

Investor Resources

Learn more about West Pharma Services on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WST

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Instruments And Supplies

West Pharma Services- (WST)- is a global manufacturer of components and systems for injectable drug delivery, including stoppers and seals for vials, and closures and disposable components used in syringe, IV and blood collection systems. The Company also provides products with application to the personal care, food and beverage markets. Headquartered in Lionville, Pennsylvania, West supports its partners and customers from 50 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Mexico, Japan, Asia and Australia.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X