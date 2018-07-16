Best Dividend Stocks
Pentair Inc.

Stock

PNR

Price as of:

$45.92 +0.41 +0.9%

Industry

Industrial Equipment And Components

Pentair Inc. (PNR)

PNR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.67%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

32.36%

EPS $2.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

42 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PNR DARS™ Rating

PNR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

792,500

Open Price

$45.86

Day's Range

$45.4 - $46.09

Previous Close

$45.51

52 week low / high

$34.5 - $46.45

Percent off 52 week high

-1.14%

PNR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1900

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1900

2019-12-09

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-07

Regular

Trade PNR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PNR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PNR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-23

$0.19

2019-10-17

$0.18

2019-07-18

$0.18

2019-04-17

$0.18

2019-01-24

$0.18

2018-10-18

$0.175

2018-07-19

$0.175

2018-01-25

$0.35

2017-10-19

$0.345

2017-07-19

$0.345

2017-04-19

$0.345

2017-01-25

$0.345

2016-10-19

$0.34

2016-07-20

$0.34

2016-04-20

$0.33

2016-01-27

$0.33

2015-10-21

$0.32

2015-07-22

$0.32

2015-04-22

$0.32

2015-01-28

$0.32

2014-10-22

$0.3

2014-07-23

$0.3

2014-04-23

$0.25

2014-01-22

$0.25

2013-10-23

$0.25

2013-07-24

$0.25

2013-04-24

$0.23

2013-01-23

$0.23

2012-10-24

$0.22

2012-07-25

$0.22

2012-04-25

$0.22

2012-01-25

$0.22

2011-10-26

$0.2

2011-07-27

$0.2

2011-04-27

$0.2

2011-01-26

$0.2

2010-10-27

$0.19

2010-07-28

$0.19

2010-04-28

$0.19

2010-01-27

$0.19

2009-10-28

$0.18

2009-07-29

$0.18

2009-04-29

$0.18

2009-01-28

$0.18

2008-10-22

$0.17

2008-07-23

$0.17

2008-04-23

$0.17

2008-01-23

$0.17

2007-10-24

$0.15

2007-07-25

$0.15

2007-04-25

$0.15

2007-01-24

$0.15

2006-10-25

$0.14

2006-07-26

$0.14

2006-04-26

$0.14

2006-01-25

$0.14

2005-10-26

$0.13

2005-07-27

$0.13

2005-04-27

$0.13

2005-01-26

$0.13

2004-10-27

$0.11

2004-07-28

$0.11

2004-04-28

$0.105

2004-01-28

$0.105

2003-10-22

$0.105

2003-07-23

$0.105

2003-04-23

$0.105

2003-01-22

$0.095

2002-10-23

$0.095

2002-07-24

$0.095

2002-04-24

$0.09

2002-01-23

$0.09

2001-10-24

$0.09

2001-07-25

$0.09

2001-04-25

$0.085

2001-01-24

$0.085

2000-10-25

$0.085

2000-07-26

$0.085

2000-04-26

$0.08

2000-01-26

$0.08

1999-10-27

$0.08

1999-07-28

$0.08

1999-04-28

$0.08

1999-01-27

$0.08

1998-10-28

$0.075

1998-07-29

$0.075

1998-04-29

$0.075

1998-01-28

$0.075

1997-10-29

$0.0675

1997-07-30

$0.0675

1997-04-30

$0.0675

1997-01-29

$0.0675

1996-10-30

$0.0625

1996-07-31

$0.0625

1996-05-01

$0.0625

1996-01-31

$0.0625

1995-10-26

$0.05

1995-07-27

$0.05

1995-04-25

$0.05

1995-01-24

$0.05

1994-10-17

$0.045

1994-07-18

$0.045

1994-04-18

$0.045

1994-01-25

$0.045

1993-10-18

$0.0425

1993-07-19

$0.0425

1993-04-19

$0.0425

1993-01-25

$0.0425

PNR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PNR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PNR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PNR Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PNR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-17.22%

8.57%

42years

PNR

News
PNR

Research
PNR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PNR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PNR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1900

2019-12-09

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-09-24

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-05-06

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-02-19

2019-04-17

2019-04-19

2019-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-12-10

2019-01-24

2019-01-25

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-09-18

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-05-08

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-12-05

2018-01-25

2018-01-26

2018-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2017-09-19

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2017-05-09

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2017-02-21

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2016-12-06

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-10-04

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-05-10

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-02-23

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-12-08

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-09-21

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-05-05

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-04-09

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2014-12-10

2015-01-28

2015-01-31

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-10-09

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-07-10

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-08-08

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-04-10

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-09

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-10-10

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

2013-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-07-11

2013-07-24

2013-07-26

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-04-11

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-01-15

2013-01-23

2013-01-25

2013-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-09-28

2012-10-24

2012-10-26

2012-11-09

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-07-12

2012-07-25

2012-07-27

2012-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-04-12

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-01-12

2012-01-25

2012-01-27

2012-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-10-13

2011-10-26

2011-10-28

2011-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-07-14

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-04-14

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-01-13

2011-01-26

2011-01-28

2011-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-10-14

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-07-15

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-04-15

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-01-14

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-10-15

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-07-16

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-04-16

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-01-15

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-10-08

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-07-11

2008-07-23

2008-07-25

2008-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-04-11

2008-04-23

2008-04-25

2008-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-01-14

2008-01-23

2008-01-25

2008-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-10-12

2007-10-24

2007-10-26

2007-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-07-13

2007-07-25

2007-07-27

2007-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-04-12

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-01-11

2007-01-24

2007-01-26

2007-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-10-20

2006-10-25

2006-10-27

2006-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-07-13

2006-07-26

2006-07-28

2006-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-04-13

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-01-12

2006-01-25

2006-01-27

2006-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-10-13

2005-10-26

2005-10-28

2005-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-07-14

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-04-14

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-12-10

2005-01-26

2005-01-28

2005-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-10-14

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-05-17

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2004-04-15

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2004-01-15

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

Unknown

2003-10-22

2003-10-24

2003-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

Unknown

2003-07-23

2003-07-25

2003-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-02-26

2003-04-23

2003-04-25

2003-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2003-01-09

2003-01-22

2003-01-24

2003-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-10-10

2002-10-23

2002-10-25

2002-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-06-25

2002-07-24

2002-07-26

2002-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-04-11

2002-04-24

2002-04-26

2002-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-01-10

2002-01-23

2002-01-25

2002-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-10-11

2001-10-24

2001-10-26

2001-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-07-12

2001-07-25

2001-07-27

2001-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-04-12

2001-04-25

2001-04-27

2001-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-01-11

2001-01-24

2001-01-26

2001-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-10-12

2000-10-25

2000-10-27

2000-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-07-24

2000-07-26

2000-07-28

2000-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-04-13

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-01-13

2000-01-26

2000-01-28

2000-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-10-15

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-07-15

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-04-16

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-12-14

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-10-15

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-07-16

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-04-16

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-12-29

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1997-10-16

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1997-07-17

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1997-04-17

1997-04-30

1997-05-02

1997-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1996-12-13

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-10-17

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-07-18

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-04-24

1996-05-01

1996-05-03

1996-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-01-22

1996-01-31

1996-02-02

1996-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-10-13

1995-10-26

1995-10-30

1995-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-07-07

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-04-19

1995-04-25

1995-05-01

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-01-18

1995-01-24

1995-01-30

1995-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1994-10-07

1994-10-17

1994-10-21

1994-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1994-07-08

1994-07-18

1994-07-22

1994-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1994-04-08

1994-04-18

1994-04-22

1994-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1994-01-19

1994-01-25

1994-01-31

1994-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1993-10-08

1993-10-18

1993-10-22

1993-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1993-07-09

1993-07-19

1993-07-23

1993-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1993-04-08

1993-04-19

1993-04-23

1993-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1993-01-19

1993-01-25

1993-01-29

1993-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

PNR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pentair Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PNR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Equipment And Components

Pentair- (PNR)-operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Water segment offers products and systems that are used in the movement, storage, treatment, and enjoyment of water. Pentair, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

