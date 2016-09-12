Best Dividend Stocks
CVS Health Corporation

Stock

CVS

Price as of:

$74.13 +0.58 +0.79%

Industry

Drug Stores

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Drug Stores /

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

CVS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.73%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

28.44%

EPS $7.03

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


CVS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$74.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,999,030

Open Price

$73.95

Day's Range

$73.65 - $74.25

Previous Close

$73.28

52 week low / high

$51.72 - $77.03

Percent off 52 week high

-4.12%

CVS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CVS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CVS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CVS's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-23

$0.5

2019-07-24

$0.5

2019-04-22

$0.5

2019-01-24

$0.5

2018-10-23

$0.5

2018-07-24

$0.5

2018-04-20

$0.5

2018-01-23

$0.5

2017-10-23

$0.5

2017-07-20

$0.5

2017-04-19

$0.5

2017-01-20

$0.5

2016-10-20

$0.425

2016-07-19

$0.425

2016-04-20

$0.425

2016-01-20

$0.425

2015-10-20

$0.35

2015-07-21

$0.35

2015-04-22

$0.35

2015-01-20

$0.35

2014-10-21

$0.275

2014-07-17

$0.275

2014-04-17

$0.275

2014-01-21

$0.275

2013-10-17

$0.225

2013-07-18

$0.225

2013-04-19

$0.225

2013-01-22

$0.225

2012-10-18

$0.1625

2012-07-19

$0.1625

2012-04-19

$0.1625

2012-01-19

$0.1625

2011-10-19

$0.125

2011-07-20

$0.125

2011-04-19

$0.125

2011-01-19

$0.125

2010-10-20

$0.0875

2010-07-20

$0.0875

2010-04-21

$0.0875

2010-01-20

$0.0875

2009-10-20

$0.07625

2009-07-21

$0.07625

2009-04-20

$0.07625

2009-01-21

$0.07625

2008-10-17

$0.069

2008-07-17

$0.069

2008-04-17

$0.06

2008-01-17

$0.06

2007-10-18

$0.06

2007-07-19

$0.06

2007-04-20

$0.06

2007-01-18

$0.04875

2006-10-18

$0.03875

2006-07-19

$0.03875

2006-04-20

$0.03875

2006-01-19

$0.03875

2005-10-19

$0.03625

2005-07-19

$0.03625

2005-04-20

$0.03625

2005-01-20

$0.03625

2004-10-20

$0.033125

2004-07-20

$0.033125

2004-04-21

$0.033125

2004-01-20

$0.033125

2003-10-17

$0.02875

2003-07-17

$0.02875

2003-04-17

$0.02875

2003-01-21

$0.02875

2002-10-17

$0.02875

2002-07-18

$0.02875

2002-04-19

$0.02875

2002-01-18

$0.02875

2001-10-18

$0.02875

2001-07-19

$0.02875

2001-04-20

$0.02875

2001-01-19

$0.02875

2000-10-19

$0.02875

2000-07-20

$0.02875

2000-04-20

$0.02875

2000-01-20

$0.02875

1999-10-20

$0.02875

1999-07-20

$0.02875

1999-04-21

$0.02875

1999-01-20

$0.02875

1998-10-21

$0.02875

1998-07-21

$0.0286

1998-04-21

$0.0275

1998-01-21

$0.0275

1997-10-21

$0.0275

1997-07-21

$0.0275

1997-04-21

$0.0275

1997-01-21

$0.0275

1996-10-21

$0.0275

1996-07-19

$0.0275

1996-04-18

$0.0275

1996-01-19

$0.0275

1995-10-20

$0.095

1995-07-20

$0.095

1995-04-18

$0.095

1995-01-18

$0.095

1994-10-18

$0.095

1994-07-19

$0.095

1994-04-19

$0.095

1994-01-18

$0.095

1993-10-19

$0.095

1993-07-20

$0.095

1993-04-19

$0.095

1993-01-19

$0.095

CVS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CVS

Metric

CVS Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CVS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.57%

0.00%

0years

CVS

CVS

CVS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CVS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

CVS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5000

2019-10-03

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-07-10

2019-07-24

2019-07-25

2019-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-03-06

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-01-03

2019-01-24

2019-01-25

2019-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-10-04

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-07-11

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-03-14

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-12-29

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-09-19

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-07-06

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-03-02

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-12-14

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-09-22

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-07-06

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-03-02

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-12-16

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2015-10-01

2015-10-20

2015-10-22

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2015-07-08

2015-07-21

2015-07-23

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2015-03-04

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-12-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-22

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-09-24

2014-10-21

2014-10-23

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-07-10

2014-07-17

2014-07-21

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-03-06

2014-04-17

2014-04-22

2014-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-12-18

2014-01-21

2014-01-23

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-09-25

2013-10-17

2013-10-21

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-07-10

2013-07-18

2013-07-22

2013-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-03-06

2013-04-19

2013-04-23

2013-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-12-13

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2012-09-19

2012-10-18

2012-10-22

2012-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2012-07-05

2012-07-19

2012-07-23

2012-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2012-03-07

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-12-20

2012-01-19

2012-01-23

2012-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-09-21

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-07-06

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-03-09

2011-04-19

2011-04-22

2011-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-01-11

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2010-09-22

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2010-07-07

2010-07-20

2010-07-22

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2010-03-10

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2010-01-12

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0763

2009-09-18

2009-10-20

2009-10-22

2009-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0763

2009-07-08

2009-07-21

2009-07-23

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0763

2009-03-04

2009-04-20

2009-04-22

2009-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0763

2009-01-13

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0690

2008-09-24

2008-10-17

2008-10-21

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0690

2008-07-09

2008-07-17

2008-07-21

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-03-05

2008-04-17

2008-04-21

2008-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-01-09

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-09-26

2007-10-18

2007-10-22

2007-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-07-11

2007-07-19

2007-07-23

2007-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-03-29

2007-04-20

2007-04-24

2007-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0488

2007-01-10

2007-01-18

2007-01-22

2007-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2006-09-20

2006-10-18

2006-10-21

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2006-07-06

2006-07-19

2006-07-21

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2006-03-01

2006-04-20

2006-04-24

2006-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2006-01-12

2006-01-19

2006-01-23

2006-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2005-09-14

2005-10-19

2005-10-21

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2005-07-06

2005-07-19

2005-07-21

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2005-03-02

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2005-01-05

2005-01-20

2005-01-24

2005-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2004-09-14

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2004-07-07

2004-07-20

2004-07-22

2004-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2004-03-03

2004-04-21

2004-04-23

2004-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2003-10-29

2004-01-20

2004-01-22

2004-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2003-09-10

2003-10-17

2003-10-21

2003-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2003-07-09

2003-07-17

2003-07-21

2003-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2003-03-05

2003-04-17

2003-04-22

2003-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2003-01-08

2003-01-21

2003-01-23

2003-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2002-09-11

2002-10-17

2002-10-21

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2002-07-10

2002-07-18

2002-07-22

2002-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2002-03-06

2002-04-19

2002-04-23

2002-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2002-01-10

2002-01-18

2002-01-23

2002-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2001-10-11

2001-10-18

2001-10-22

2001-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2001-07-11

2001-07-19

2001-07-23

2001-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2001-03-07

2001-04-20

2001-04-24

2001-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2001-01-10

2001-01-19

2001-01-23

2001-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2000-09-13

2000-10-19

2000-10-23

2000-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2000-07-12

2000-07-20

2000-07-24

2000-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2000-04-19

2000-04-20

2000-04-25

2000-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2000-01-12

2000-01-20

2000-01-24

2000-02-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

1999-09-14

1999-10-20

1999-10-22

1999-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

1999-07-07

1999-07-20

1999-07-22

1999-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

1999-04-14

1999-04-21

1999-04-23

1999-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

1999-01-12

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

1998-10-09

1998-10-21

1998-10-23

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0286

1998-05-13

1998-07-21

1998-07-23

1998-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1998-03-12

1998-04-21

1998-04-23

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1998-01-14

1998-01-21

1998-01-24

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1997-10-08

1997-10-21

1997-10-23

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1997-07-09

1997-07-21

1997-07-23

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1997-03-12

1997-04-21

1997-04-23

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1997-01-08

1997-01-21

1997-01-23

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1996-10-10

1996-10-21

1996-10-23

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1996-07-10

1996-07-19

1996-07-23

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1996-04-09

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1996-01-10

1996-01-19

1996-01-23

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1995-10-11

1995-10-20

1995-10-24

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1995-07-12

1995-07-20

1995-07-24

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1995-04-11

1995-04-18

1995-04-24

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1995-01-11

1995-01-18

1995-01-24

1995-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1994-10-12

1994-10-18

1994-10-24

1994-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1994-07-13

1994-07-19

1994-07-25

1994-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1994-04-12

1994-04-19

1994-04-25

1994-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1994-01-12

1994-01-18

1994-01-24

1994-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1993-10-13

1993-10-19

1993-10-25

1993-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1993-07-14

1993-07-20

1993-07-26

1993-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1993-04-13

1993-04-19

1993-04-23

1993-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1993-01-13

1993-01-19

1993-01-25

1993-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

CVS

Investor Resources

Learn more about CVS Health Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CVS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Drug Stores

CVS Caremark Corporation (CVS) provides pharmacy health care services in the United States. It is the largest provider of prescriptions and related health care services in the nation. The company fills or manages more than 1 billion prescriptions annually. The Company operates in three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail Pharmacy and Corporate. The company has businesses in its CVS pharmacy stores; its pharmacy benefit management, mail order and specialty pharmacy division, Caremark Pharmacy Services; its retail-based health clinic subsidiary, MinuteClinic; and its online pharmacy, CVS.com. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. CVS is largely affected by the insurance industry, as most consumers are reliant on employer or private insurance plans to pay for pharmaceutical drugs. CVS has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2004. CVS pays its dividends quarterly.

