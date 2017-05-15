Best Dividend Stocks
Cabot Oil & Gas

Stock

COG

Price as of:

$17.05 +0.2 +1.19%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Independent Oil And Gas /

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

COG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.37%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

23.68%

EPS $1.69

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


COG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,523,562

Open Price

$16.76

Day's Range

$16.74 - $17.19

Previous Close

$16.85

52 week low / high

$15.61 - $27.65

Percent off 52 week high

-38.34%

COG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

COG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

COG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast COG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-05

$0.1

2019-08-07

$0.09

2019-05-14

$0.09

2019-01-23

$0.07

2018-11-06

$0.07

2018-08-08

$0.06

2018-05-15

$0.06

2018-01-23

$0.06

2017-11-07

$0.05

2017-08-08

$0.05

2017-05-15

$0.05

2017-01-24

$0.02

2016-11-08

$0.02

2016-08-08

$0.02

2016-05-12

$0.02

2016-01-27

$0.02

2015-11-02

$0.02

2015-08-03

$0.02

2015-05-05

$0.02

2015-01-28

$0.02

2014-11-04

$0.02

2014-08-01

$0.02

2014-05-13

$0.02

2014-01-29

$0.02

2013-11-05

$0.02

2013-08-02

$0.02

2013-05-14

$0.01

2013-01-28

$0.01

2012-11-06

$0.01

2012-07-31

$0.01

2012-05-11

$0.01

2012-01-12

$0.01

2011-11-09

$0.0075

2011-08-10

$0.0075

2011-05-13

$0.0075

2011-01-26

$0.0075

2010-11-08

$0.0075

2010-08-03

$0.0075

2010-05-07

$0.0075

2010-02-01

$0.0075

2009-11-06

$0.0075

2009-08-04

$0.0075

2009-05-08

$0.0075

2009-02-03

$0.0075

2008-11-07

$0.0075

2008-08-06

$0.0075

2008-05-09

$0.0075

2008-02-05

$0.0075

2007-11-07

$0.0075

2007-08-08

$0.0075

2007-05-14

$0.0075

2007-02-07

$0.005

2006-11-09

$0.005

2006-08-07

$0.005

2006-05-15

$0.005

2006-02-08

$0.005

2005-11-08

$0.005

2005-08-09

$0.005

2005-05-10

$0.005

2005-02-03

$0.0033333333333333335

2004-11-03

$0.0033333333333333335

2004-08-04

$0.0033333333333333335

2004-05-05

$0.0033333333333333335

2004-02-04

$0.0033333333333333335

2003-11-05

$0.0033333333333333335

2003-08-06

$0.0033333333333333335

2003-05-07

$0.0033333333333333335

2003-02-05

$0.0033333333333333335

2002-11-06

$0.0033333333333333335

2002-08-08

$0.0033333333333333335

2002-05-15

$0.0033333333333333335

2002-02-06

$0.0033333333333333335

2001-11-07

$0.0033333333333333335

2001-08-08

$0.0033333333333333335

2001-05-16

$0.0033333333333333335

2001-02-07

$0.0033333333333333335

2000-11-08

$0.0033333333333333335

2000-08-09

$0.0033333333333333335

2000-05-17

$0.0033333333333333335

2000-02-09

$0.0033333333333333335

1999-11-09

$0.0033333333333333335

1999-08-11

$0.0033333333333333335

1999-05-19

$0.0033333333333333335

1999-02-10

$0.0033333333333333335

1998-11-10

$0.0033333333333333335

1998-08-12

$0.0033333333333333335

1998-05-20

$0.0033333333333333335

1998-02-11

$0.0033333333333333335

1997-11-12

$0.0033333333333333335

1997-08-13

$0.0033333333333333335

1997-05-14

$0.0033333333333333335

1997-02-12

$0.0033333333333333335

1996-11-13

$0.0033333333333333335

1996-08-14

$0.0033333333333333335

1996-05-15

$0.0033333333333333335

1996-02-13

$0.0033333333333333335

1995-11-14

$0.0033333333333333335

1995-08-15

$0.0033333333333333335

1995-05-12

$0.0033333333333333335

COG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

COG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for COG

Metric

COG Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

COG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

71.00%

60.00%

2years

COG

COG

COG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

COG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

COG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-10-24

2019-11-05

2019-11-06

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-07-25

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-04-25

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-10-26

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-07-26

2018-08-08

2018-08-09

2018-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-05-02

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-01-03

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-10-25

2017-11-07

2017-11-08

2017-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-07-27

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-05-03

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-01-06

2017-01-24

2017-01-26

2017-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-10-27

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-07-27

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-05-04

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-01-05

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-10-21

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-07-22

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-04-23

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-01-06

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-10-22

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-07-22

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-01-02

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-10-24

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-07-24

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-05-02

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-01-16

2013-01-28

2013-01-30

2013-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-10-24

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-07-19

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-01-04

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2011-10-28

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2011-07-29

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2011-05-03

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2011-01-13

2011-01-26

2011-01-28

2011-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2010-10-27

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2010-07-22

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

2010-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2010-04-28

2010-05-07

2010-05-11

2010-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2010-01-14

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2009-10-26

2009-11-06

2009-11-11

2009-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2009-07-23

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2009-04-28

2009-05-08

2009-05-12

2009-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2009-01-26

2009-02-03

2009-02-05

2009-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2008-10-29

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2008-07-24

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2008-04-30

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2008-01-23

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2007-10-25

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2007-07-27

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2007-05-02

2007-05-14

2007-05-16

2007-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2007-01-19

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2006-10-26

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2006-07-26

2006-08-07

2006-08-09

2006-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2006-05-04

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2006-01-27

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2005-10-27

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2005-07-28

2005-08-09

2005-08-11

2005-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2005-04-28

2005-05-10

2005-05-12

2005-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2005-01-21

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2004-10-28

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2004-07-29

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2004-04-29

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2004-01-30

2004-02-04

2004-02-06

2004-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2003-10-29

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2003-07-29

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2003-04-28

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2003-01-24

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2002-10-25

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2002-08-01

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2002-05-03

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2002-01-28

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2001-10-26

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2001-07-26

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2001-05-04

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2001-01-30

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2000-10-27

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2000-07-31

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2000-05-09

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

2000-01-28

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1999-10-28

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1999-08-04

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1999-05-11

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1999-01-29

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1998-11-03

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1998-08-05

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1998-05-13

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1998-02-03

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1997-10-23

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1997-07-28

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1997-05-06

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1996-10-22

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1996-07-26

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1996-05-02

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1996-02-02

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1995-10-30

1995-11-14

1995-11-16

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1995-08-03

1995-08-15

1995-08-17

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0033

1995-04-27

1995-05-12

1995-05-18

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

COG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cabot Oil & Gas on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

COG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - This company engages in the development, exploitation, exploration, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2007, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had total proved reserves of approximately 1,616 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

