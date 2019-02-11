Schlumberger Ltd.
Compare SLB to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
SLB Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SLB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SLB Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
25.00%
|
138.10%
|
433.33%
|
1
Trade SLB using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SLB’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SLB’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.5
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Schlumberger, Suncor Energy and Halliburton Cut Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
The Historic Oil Crash Upends Energy Sector Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
While the long term may be rosy for the sector, the near term...
News
Schlumberger Ltd. Slashes Dividend by 75% Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Read ahead to learn more about the dividend cut.
News
Visa Inc. Leads 258 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)-operates as an oilfield services company in the United States and internationally. It has two segments, Oilfield Services and WesternGeco. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$2.14
-$0.04
-1.835%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$0.10
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.30
-$0.32
-51.613%
$0.29
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.01
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
