Expert Opinion
Everyone Wants a Pension, So Why Don’t More Retirees Create Their Own?
Even in the best of markets, retirement income planning is difficult. Every plan...
Often, during times of financial stress, stocks, MLPs, REITs and funds cut their dividend payouts. Use our new tool, Propelor, to track your future dividend income and better manage your portfolio when companies like Schlumberger NV cut or suspend dividend.
Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced a cut in their dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest regular payout is compared to the most recent regular payout before the dividend cut.
You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here.
Find out which securities went ex-dividend with decreased payout last week here.
Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Tuesday, May 26.
|Ticker
|Name
|Security Type
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annual Pay ($)
|Prev Pay ($)
|Next Pay ($)
|Change (%)
|Ex-Div Date
|Yield (%)
|SU
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|Equity
|26.95
|0.60
|0.35
|0.15
|-57%
|6/3/2020
|3.49%
|SLB
|Schlumberger NV
|Equity
|25.54
|0.50
|0.50
|0.13
|-75%
|6/2/2020
|2.81%
|HAL
|Halliburton Co.
|Equity
|10.41
|0.18
|0.18
|0.05
|-75%
|6/2/2020
|6.21%
|WEN
|Wendys Co.
|Equity
|4.61
|0.20
|0.12
|0.05
|-58%
|5/29/2020
|1.87%
|EAF
|GrafTech International Ltd.
|Equity
|1.86
|0.04
|0.09
|0.01
|-88%
|5/28/2020
|0.60%
|OSB
|Norbord Inc.
|Equity
|1.62
|0.14
|0.30
|0.04
|-88%
|5/29/2020
|0.78%
|HQH
|Tekla Healthcare Investors
|Fund
|0.91
|2.19
|0.47
|0.41
|-13%
|5/28/2020
|7.71%
|PIPR
|Piper Sandler Companies
|Equity
|0.86
|0.80
|0.38
|0.20
|-47%
|5/28/2020
|1.43%
|PTEN
|Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
|Equity
|0.73
|0.08
|0.04
|0.02
|-50%
|6/3/2020
|2.06%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.
Join over 100,000 investors who get the latest news from Dividend.com
Expert Opinion
Even in the best of markets, retirement income planning is difficult. Every plan...
News
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
Let's take a look at the impact of COVID-19 on restaurant and fast...