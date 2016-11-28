This table allows you to know how fast OSB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-27 $0.1503 2019-08-29 $0.3023 2019-05-30 $0.2968 2019-02-28 $0.3026 2018-11-29 $0.4519 2018-08-30 $3.477 2018-05-31 $0.4603 2018-02-28 $0.4743 2017-11-30 $0.4685 2017-08-30 $0.3999 2017-05-30 $0.2229 2017-02-27 $0.0762 2016-11-29 $0.074 2016-08-30 $0.0776 2016-05-27 $0.0772 2016-02-26 $0.0739 2015-11-27 $0.0748 2015-08-28 $0.0758783 2015-05-28 $0.2012 2015-02-25 $0.199442 2014-11-27 $0.528914 2014-08-27 $0.549199 2014-05-28 $0.550711 2014-02-26 $0.54093 2013-11-27 $0.5664 2013-08-28 $0.572 2013-05-29 $0.5794