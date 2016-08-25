Best Dividend Stocks
Suncor Energy

Stock

SU

Price as of:

$11.99 +1.38 +13.01%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Independent Oil And Gas /

Suncor Energy (SU)

SU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

13.13%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.39

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

211.91%

EPS $0.66

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,611,400

Open Price

$11.5

Day's Range

$10.95 - $12.05

Previous Close

$10.61

52 week low / high

$9.6 - $34.56

Percent off 52 week high

-65.31%

SU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SU

Compare SU to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Basic Materials Sector
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
SU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-03

$0.3482

2019-12-02

$0.3158

2019-09-03

$0.3161

2019-06-03

$0.3113

2019-03-01

$0.3196

2018-11-30

$0.2704

2018-08-31

$0.2782

2018-06-01

$0.2776

2018-03-02

$0.2813

2017-11-30

$0.2499

2017-08-31

$0.2564

2017-06-01

$0.2375

2017-03-01

$0.2441

2016-11-30

$0.2159

2016-09-01

$0.2227

2016-06-01

$0.2208

2016-03-02

$0.2143

2015-11-30

$0.2177

2015-09-02

$0.2225

2015-06-02

$0.2313

2015-03-02

$0.2233

2014-12-01

$0.2487

2014-09-02

$0.2581

2014-06-02

$0.2117

2014-02-28

$0.2073

2013-11-29

$0.1896

2013-08-30

$0.1908

2013-05-31

$0.193

2013-02-28

$0.1261

2012-11-29

$0.1311

2012-08-30

$0.1313

2012-05-31

$0.1267

2012-03-01

$0.1113

2011-11-30

$0.107

2011-09-01

$0.1124

2011-06-01

$0.1131

2011-03-02

$0.1029

2010-12-01

$0.098

2010-09-01

$0.0941

2010-06-02

$0.0951

2010-03-03

$0.0965

2009-11-30

$0.0949

2009-09-02

$0.0913

2009-06-02

$0.0461

2009-03-02

$0.0396

2008-12-01

$0.0403

2008-09-02

$0.0468

2008-06-02

$0.0499

2008-02-29

$0.0253

2007-11-29

$0.0251

2007-08-30

$0.0475

2007-05-31

$0.0463

2007-03-01

$0.0345

2006-11-29

$0.0176

2006-08-30

$0.01805

2006-05-31

$0.0182

2006-03-01

$0.0132

2005-12-07

$0.01295

2005-08-30

$0.0125

2005-06-01

$0.012

2005-03-01

$0.0121

2004-12-01

$0.01265

2004-08-31

$0.0114

2004-06-02

$0.011

2004-03-02

$0.0093

2003-12-01

$0.0096

2003-09-02

$0.00905

2003-06-02

$0.00915

2003-02-28

$0.0071

2002-12-11

$0.0068

2002-09-12

$0.0067

2002-06-13

$0.0069

2002-03-13

$0.00335

2001-12-12

$0.003375

2001-06-13

$0.0035

2001-03-13

$0.003425

2000-12-13

$0.003475

2000-09-13

$0.0036

2000-06-13

$0.0036

2000-03-13

$0.001825

1999-12-13

$0.0018

1999-09-13

$0.0018

1999-06-11

$0.001825

1999-03-11

$0.00175

1998-12-11

$0.001725

1998-09-11

$0.00175

1998-06-11

$0.0018125

1998-03-11

$0.0018875

1997-12-11

$0.0018625

1997-09-11

$0.0019125

1997-06-11

$0.0019125

1997-03-12

$0.000975

1996-12-12

$0.00098125

1996-09-12

$0.00096875

1996-06-12

$0.00085625

1996-03-13

$0.00085625

1995-12-13

$0.00085

1995-09-13

$0.0008625

1993-05-25

$0.00080625

SU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SU

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SU Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.13%

10.29%

3years

SU

News
SU

Research
SU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

SU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3482

2020-02-05

2020-03-03

2020-03-04

2020-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3158

2019-11-13

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3161

2019-07-24

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3113

2019-05-01

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3196

2019-02-05

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2704

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2782

2018-07-25

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2776

2018-05-01

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2813

2018-02-07

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2499

2017-11-14

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2564

2017-07-26

2017-08-31

2017-09-05

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2017-04-26

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2441

2017-02-08

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2159

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2227

2016-07-27

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2208

2016-04-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2143

2016-02-02

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2177

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

2015-12-02

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2015-07-29

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

2015-04-29

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2233

2015-02-04

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2487

2014-11-17

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2581

2014-07-30

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2117

2014-04-28

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2073

2014-02-03

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1896

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1908

2013-07-31

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1930

2013-04-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

2013-02-06

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1311

2012-11-13

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1313

2012-07-25

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2012-04-30

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1113

2012-02-02

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1070

2011-11-07

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1124

2011-07-26

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1131

2011-05-02

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1029

2011-02-01

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0980

2010-11-09

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0941

2010-07-27

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0951

2010-05-03

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0965

2010-02-04

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0949

2009-11-12

2009-11-30

2009-12-02

2009-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2009-08-03

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-25

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0461

2009-04-28

2009-06-02

2009-06-04

2009-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0396

2009-01-21

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0403

2008-11-13

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0468

2008-07-23

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0499

2008-04-23

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

2008-01-23

2008-02-29

2008-03-04

2008-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2007-11-09

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2007-07-25

2007-08-30

2007-09-04

2007-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2007-04-25

2007-05-31

2007-06-04

2007-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0345

2007-01-26

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0176

2006-11-10

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0181

2006-07-26

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

2006-04-25

2006-05-31

2006-06-02

2006-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0132

2006-01-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2005-11-30

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2005-07-26

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

2005-04-28

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0121

2005-01-28

2005-03-01

2005-03-03

2005-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0127

2004-11-16

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

2004-07-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-02

2004-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2004-04-28

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

2004-01-30

2004-03-02

2004-03-04

2004-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0096

2003-11-13

2003-12-01

2003-12-03

2003-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0091

2003-07-15

2003-09-02

2003-09-04

2003-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

2003-04-23

2003-06-02

2003-06-04

2003-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0071

2003-01-24

2003-02-28

2003-03-04

2003-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0068

2002-11-14

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

2002-07-16

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0069

2002-04-26

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0034

2002-01-25

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0034

2001-11-21

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0035

2001-04-18

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0034

2001-01-26

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0035

2000-11-22

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0036

2000-07-21

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0036

2000-04-19

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

2000-01-28

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

1999-11-18

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

1999-07-28

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

1999-04-21

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

1999-01-29

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

1998-11-13

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

1998-07-30

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0018

1998-04-23

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0019

1998-01-30

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0019

1997-11-12

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0019

1997-07-30

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0019

1997-04-21

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

1997-01-24

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

1996-11-08

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

1996-07-31

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0009

1996-04-23

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0009

1996-01-25

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0009

1995-11-10

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0009

1995-07-27

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0008

1993-04-30

1993-05-25

1993-05-31

1993-06-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SU

Investor Resources

Learn more about Suncor Energy on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

Suncor Energy- (SU)-operates as an integrated energy company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Natural Gas, Energy Marketing and Refining, and Refining and Marketing. The company, formerly known as Suncor, Inc., was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

