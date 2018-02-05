Best Dividend Stocks
Schlumberger Ltd.

Stock

SLB

Price as of:

$16.47 -0.81 -4.69%

Industry

Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Equipment And Services /

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)

SLB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

11.57%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

225.94%

EPS $0.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SLB DARS™ Rating

SLB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

25,107,400

Open Price

$18.38

Day's Range

$15.87 - $18.6

Previous Close

$17.28

52 week low / high

$11.87 - $48.88

Percent off 52 week high

-66.31%

SLB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SLB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SLB

Compare SLB to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Basic Materials Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 66.54% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 46.10% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 45.06% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 59.36% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade SLB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SLB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SLB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-11

$0.5

2019-12-03

$0.5

2019-09-03

$0.5

2019-06-04

$0.5

2019-02-12

$0.5

2018-12-04

$0.5

2018-09-04

$0.5

2018-06-05

$0.5

2018-02-06

$0.5

2017-12-05

$0.5

2017-09-01

$0.5

2017-05-30

$0.5

2017-02-13

$0.5

2016-12-05

$0.5

2016-09-02

$0.5

2016-05-27

$0.5

2016-02-12

$0.5

2015-11-30

$0.5

2015-08-31

$0.5

2015-06-01

$0.5

2015-02-09

$0.5

2014-12-01

$0.4

2014-08-29

$0.4

2014-06-02

$0.4

2014-02-14

$0.4

2013-12-02

$0.3125

2013-08-30

$0.3125

2013-06-03

$0.3125

2013-02-15

$0.3125

2012-11-29

$0.275

2012-08-29

$0.275

2012-05-30

$0.275

2012-02-17

$0.275

2011-11-29

$0.25

2011-08-30

$0.25

2011-05-27

$0.25

2011-02-14

$0.25

2010-11-29

$0.21

2010-08-30

$0.21

2010-05-28

$0.21

2010-02-12

$0.21

2009-11-30

$0.21

2009-08-31

$0.21

2009-06-01

$0.21

2009-02-13

$0.21

2008-12-01

$0.21

2008-08-29

$0.21

2008-06-02

$0.21

2008-02-15

$0.21

2007-12-03

$0.175

2007-08-31

$0.175

2007-06-04

$0.175

2007-02-16

$0.175

2006-12-04

$0.125

2006-09-01

$0.125

2006-06-05

$0.125

2006-02-27

$0.125

2005-12-05

$0.105

2005-09-02

$0.105

2005-06-06

$0.105

2005-02-28

$0.105

2004-12-20

$0.09375

2004-08-30

$0.09375

2004-05-28

$0.09375

2004-02-23

$0.09375

2003-12-15

$0.09375

2003-08-29

$0.09375

2003-06-02

$0.09375

2003-02-18

$0.09375

2002-12-13

$0.09375

2002-08-30

$0.09375

2002-06-03

$0.09375

2002-02-19

$0.09375

2001-12-21

$0.09375

2001-08-31

$0.09375

2001-06-04

$0.09375

2001-02-20

$0.09375

2000-12-21

$0.09375

2000-09-01

$0.09375

2000-06-05

$0.09375

2000-02-22

$0.09375

1999-12-23

$0.09375

1999-09-03

$0.09375

1999-06-04

$0.09375

1999-02-22

$0.09375

1998-11-24

$0.09375

1998-08-31

$0.09375

1998-05-29

$0.09375

1998-02-19

$0.09375

1997-12-24

$0.09375

1997-09-03

$0.09375

1997-05-29

$0.09375

1997-02-20

$0.09375

1996-12-12

$0.09375

1996-09-04

$0.09375

1996-05-30

$0.09375

1996-02-21

$0.09375

1995-12-14

$0.09375

1995-08-30

$0.09375

1995-05-26

$0.09375

SLB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SLB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SLB

Metric

SLB Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SLB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

SLB

News
SLB

Research
SLB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SLB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SLB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5000

2020-01-15

2020-02-11

2020-02-12

2020-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-10-17

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2020-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-07-17

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-04-17

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-01-16

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-10-18

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2019-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-07-18

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-04-18

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-01-17

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-10-18

2017-12-05

2017-12-06

2018-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-07-19

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-04-20

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-01-19

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-10-19

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

2017-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-07-21

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-04-20

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-01-21

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-10-15

2015-11-30

2015-12-02

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-07-16

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-04-16

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-01-15

2015-02-09

2015-02-11

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-10-16

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-07-17

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-04-17

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-01-16

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2013-10-17

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2014-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2013-07-18

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2013-04-18

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2013-01-17

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-10-18

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2013-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-07-19

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-04-19

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-01-19

2012-02-17

2012-02-22

2012-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-10-20

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-07-21

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-04-21

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-01-20

2011-02-14

2011-02-16

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-10-21

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2011-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-07-22

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-04-22

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-01-21

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-10-22

2009-11-30

2009-12-02

2010-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-07-23

2009-08-31

2009-09-02

2009-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-04-23

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-01-22

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-10-16

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-07-17

2008-08-29

2008-09-03

2008-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-04-17

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-01-17

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-10-18

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-07-19

2007-08-31

2007-09-05

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-04-19

2007-06-04

2007-06-06

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-01-18

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-10-19

2006-12-04

2006-12-06

2007-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-07-20

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-04-20

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

2006-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-01-19

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-10-20

2005-12-05

2005-12-07

2006-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-07-21

2005-09-02

2005-09-07

2005-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-04-21

2005-06-06

2005-06-08

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-01-25

2005-02-28

2005-03-02

2005-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2004-10-21

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2005-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2004-07-22

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2004-04-22

2004-05-28

2004-06-02

2004-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2004-01-22

2004-02-23

2004-02-25

2004-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2003-10-16

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2003-07-17

2003-08-29

2003-09-03

2003-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2003-04-17

2003-06-02

2003-06-04

2003-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2003-01-16

2003-02-18

2003-02-20

2003-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2002-10-17

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2003-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2002-07-18

2002-08-30

2002-09-04

2002-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2002-04-18

2002-06-03

2002-06-05

2002-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2002-01-17

2002-02-19

2002-02-21

2002-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2001-10-18

2001-12-21

2001-12-26

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2001-07-19

2001-08-31

2001-09-05

2001-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2001-04-19

2001-06-04

2001-06-06

2001-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2001-01-18

2001-02-20

2001-02-22

2001-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2000-10-19

2000-12-21

2000-12-26

2001-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2000-07-20

2000-09-01

2000-09-06

2000-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2000-04-20

2000-06-05

2000-06-07

2000-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2000-01-19

2000-02-22

2000-02-24

2000-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1999-10-20

1999-12-23

1999-12-28

2000-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1999-07-21

1999-09-03

1999-09-08

1999-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1999-04-21

1999-06-04

1999-06-08

1999-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1999-01-20

1999-02-22

1999-02-24

1999-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1998-10-21

1998-11-24

1998-12-29

1999-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1998-07-16

1998-08-31

1998-09-02

1998-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1998-04-15

1998-05-29

1998-06-02

1998-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1998-01-21

1998-02-19

1998-02-23

1998-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1997-10-22

1997-12-24

1997-12-29

1998-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1997-07-16

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1997-04-17

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1997-01-22

1997-02-20

1997-02-24

1997-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1996-10-16

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1996-07-17

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1996-04-17

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1996-01-24

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1995-10-18

1995-12-14

1995-12-18

1996-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1995-07-19

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1995-04-20

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

SLB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Schlumberger Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SLB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Equipment And Services

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)-operates as an oilfield services company in the United States and internationally. It has two segments, Oilfield Services and WesternGeco. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

