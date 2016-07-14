Best Dividend Stocks
Cooper Companies

Stock

COO

Price as of:

$319.95 +0.11 +0.03%

Industry

Medical Instruments And Supplies

Cooper Companies (COO)

Cooper Companies (COO)

COO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.02%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.06

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.49%

EPS $12.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

COO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$319.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

78,915

Open Price

$320.0

Day's Range

$316.96 - $320.61

Previous Close

$319.84

52 week low / high

$228.65 - $344.32

Percent off 52 week high

-7.08%

COO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

COO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

COO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast COO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-22

$0.03

2019-01-18

$0.03

2018-07-20

$0.03

2018-01-22

$0.03

2017-07-19

$0.03

2017-01-19

$0.03

2016-07-20

$0.03

2016-01-20

$0.03

2015-07-22

$0.03

2015-01-21

$0.03

2014-07-22

$0.03

2014-01-22

$0.03

2013-07-22

$0.03

2013-01-23

$0.03

2012-07-20

$0.03

2012-01-23

$0.03

2011-07-21

$0.03

2011-01-14

$0.03

2010-07-16

$0.03

2010-01-14

$0.03

2009-07-16

$0.03

2009-01-14

$0.03

2008-06-11

$0.03

2007-12-12

$0.03

2007-06-11

$0.03

2006-12-13

$0.03

2006-06-12

$0.03

2005-12-14

$0.03

2005-06-10

$0.03

2004-12-14

$0.03

2004-06-10

$0.03

2003-12-15

$0.03

2003-06-11

$0.03

2002-12-12

$0.03

2002-06-11

$0.025

2001-12-12

$0.025

2001-06-13

$0.025

2000-12-13

$0.01

2000-09-13

$0.01

2000-06-13

$0.01

2000-03-13

$0.01

1999-12-13

$0.01

1999-09-13

$0.01

1999-06-11

$0.01

COO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

COO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for COO

Metric

COO Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

COO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

COO

COO

COO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

COO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

COO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0300

2019-07-10

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2019-01-07

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2018-07-12

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2018-01-04

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2017-07-06

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2017-01-05

2017-01-19

2017-01-23

2017-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2016-07-07

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2015-12-10

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2015-07-09

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2015-01-08

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2014-07-10

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2014-01-08

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2013-07-11

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2013-01-08

2013-01-23

2013-01-25

2013-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2012-07-12

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2012-01-05

2012-01-23

2012-01-25

2012-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2011-07-13

2011-07-21

2011-07-25

2011-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2011-01-06

2011-01-14

2011-01-19

2011-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2010-07-09

2010-07-16

2010-07-20

2010-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2010-01-08

2010-01-14

2010-01-19

2010-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2009-07-09

2009-07-16

2009-07-20

2009-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2009-01-07

2009-01-14

2009-01-19

2009-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2008-05-15

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2007-11-30

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2007-05-11

2007-06-11

2007-06-13

2007-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2006-05-12

2006-06-12

2006-06-14

2006-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2005-12-02

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2005-05-13

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2004-12-03

2004-12-14

2004-12-16

2005-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2004-05-13

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2003-12-04

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2004-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2003-05-16

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2002-12-05

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2002-05-16

2002-06-11

2002-06-13

2002-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2001-12-05

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

2001-05-18

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2000-08-30

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2000-05-19

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2000-02-29

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-12-02

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-08-26

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-05-20

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-05

Initial

Regular

Quarter

COO

COO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Instruments And Supplies

Cooper Companies- (COO)-engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers a range of contact lenses for the vision correction market. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

X