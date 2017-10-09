Best Dividend Stocks
SYNNEX Corp.

Stock

SNX

Price as of:

$85.4 +3.06 +3.72%

Industry

Business Services

SYNNEX Corp. (SNX)

SNX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.94%

services Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

45.97%

EPS $3.48

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SNX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$85.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

455,900

Open Price

$84.76

Day's Range

$83.44 - $88.57

Previous Close

$82.34

52 week low / high

$52.06 - $153.07

Percent off 52 week high

-44.21%

SNX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SNX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SNX

Compare SNX to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade SNX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SNX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SNX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-23

$0.4

2019-10-10

$0.375

2019-07-11

$0.375

2019-04-11

$0.375

2019-01-18

$0.375

2018-10-11

$0.35

2018-07-12

$0.35

2018-04-12

$0.35

2018-01-18

$0.35

2017-10-12

$0.3

2017-07-12

$0.25

2017-04-11

$0.25

2017-01-11

$0.25

2016-10-12

$0.25

2016-07-13

$0.2

2016-04-13

$0.2

2016-01-14

$0.2

2015-10-14

$0.2

2015-07-15

$0.125

2015-04-15

$0.125

2015-01-14

$0.125

2014-10-15

$0.125

SNX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SNX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SNX

Metric

SNX Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SNX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.07%

6.67%

4years

SNX

News
SNX

Research
SNX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SNX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

SNX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2020-01-09

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-09-24

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-06-25

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-03-27

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-01-10

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-09-25

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-06-28

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-03-29

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-01-09

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-09-25

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-06-22

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-03-27

2017-04-11

2017-04-14

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-01-05

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-09-26

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-06-23

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-03-28

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-01-07

2016-01-14

2016-01-19

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-09-28

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-06-25

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-16

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-09-29

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

SNX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

No company description available.

