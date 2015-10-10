Best Dividend Stocks
TIM Participacoes S.A

Stock

TSU

Price as of:

$11.74 -1.67 -12.45%

Industry

Wireless Communications

TIM Participacoes S.A (TSU)

TSU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.64%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.09

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

10.74%

EPS $0.86

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

TSU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,109,600

Open Price

$13.48

Day's Range

$11.55 - $13.55

Previous Close

$13.41

52 week low / high

$11.55 - $20.32

Percent off 52 week high

-42.22%

TSU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TSU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TSU

Compare TSU to Popular Screens

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

TSU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TSU's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-21

$0.0920935

2019-10-08

$0.147284

2019-08-12

$0.138262

2019-01-04

$0.155895

2018-07-27

$0.102175

2018-05-17

$0.094381

2018-04-27

$0.046476

2017-11-16

$0.083261

2017-04-20

$0.072908

2016-04-20

$0.251938

2015-04-15

$0.2138

2014-05-13

$0.370196

2014-05-13

$0.368005

2013-05-13

$0.338439

2013-05-13

$0.005834

2013-05-13

$0.32712

2012-04-19

$0.287284

2012-04-19

$0.231413

2011-04-19

$1.235737

2010-04-28

$0.680125

2009-04-03

$0.542955

2008-04-14

$0.835192

TSU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TSU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TSU

Metric

TSU Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

TSU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.14%

-79.14%

2years

TSU

TSU

TSU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TSU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

TSU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0921

Unknown

2020-01-21

2020-01-22

2020-02-05

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1473

Unknown

2019-10-08

2019-10-09

2020-01-31

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1383

Unknown

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-10-15

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1559

Unknown

2019-01-04

2019-01-07

2019-01-31

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1022

Unknown

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-11-20

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0944

Unknown

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-08-17

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0465

Unknown

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0833

Unknown

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-01

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0729

Unknown

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2519

Unknown

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-06-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2138

Unknown

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-06-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3680

Unknown

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-09-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3702

Unknown

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3271

Unknown

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-09-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0058

Unknown

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-09-19

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.3384

Unknown

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2314

Unknown

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-06-18

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.2873

Unknown

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-06-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2357

Unknown

2011-04-19

2011-04-22

2011-06-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6801

Unknown

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5430

Unknown

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

2009-06-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8352

Unknown

2008-04-14

2008-04-16

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Annual

TSU

Investor Resources

Learn more about TIM Participacoes S.A on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TSU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Wireless Communications

Tim Participacoes SA- (TSU)-provides mobile telecommunications services primarily using global system for mobile communication technology. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil. TIM Participacoes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil S.A.

