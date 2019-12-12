News
The Market Wrap for December 13: The Fed Did Their Jobs
All in all, with the Fed and trade winning the week, the market...
Shauvik Haldar Dec 10, 2019
Each week, stocks, funds and REITs announce upcoming dividend payouts. Track how your portfolio’s dividend income changes when stocks like Automatic Data Processing, Inc. increase or decrease their dividend by using our Dividend Assistant tool.
Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced an increase in dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend increase. If investors simply purchase the security prior to the ex-dividend date and then sell it either on the ex-dividend date or at some point afterward, they will be able to receive the dividend in their account.
To apply this strategy, you need to know when securities go ex-dividend. You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This will help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Find out which securities went ex-dividend with increased payout on December 3 here.
Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Monday, December 9.
|Ticker
|Name
|Security Type
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annual Pay ($)
|Prev Pay ($)
|Next Pay ($)
|Change (%)
|Ex-Div Date
|Yield (%)
|MRK
|Merck & Company, Inc.
|Equity
|225.85
|2.44
|0.55
|0.61
|10.91%
|12/13/2019
|2.75%
|ADP
|Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|Equity
|73.16
|3.64
|0.79
|0.91
|15.19%
|12/12/2019
|2.14%
|CCI
|Crown Castle International Corporation
|REIT
|56.50
|4.80
|1.13
|1.20
|6.67%
|12/12/2019
|3.54%
|MSI
|Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|Equity
|27.68
|2.56
|0.57
|0.64
|12.28%
|12/12/2019
|1.60%
|DTE
|DTE Energy Company
|Equity
|24.00
|4.05
|0.95
|1.01
|7.14%
|12/13/2019
|3.23%
|FNF
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|Equity
|13.05
|1.32
|0.31
|0.33
|6.45%
|12/16/2019
|2.80%
|CVE
|Cenovus Energy Inc
|Equity
|11.29
|0.19
|0.04
|0.05
|17.50%
|12/12/2019
|2.07%
|IRM
|Iron Mountain Incorporated
|Equity
|9.48
|2.47
|0.61
|0.62
|1.23%
|12/13/2019
|7.55%
|GLPI
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
|REIT
|9.19
|2.80
|0.68
|0.70
|2.94%
|12/12/2019
|6.57%
|CAE
|CAE Inc
|Equity
|6.85
|0.33
|0.08
|0.08
|3.75%
|12/12/2019
|1.30%
|PB
|Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|Equity
|6.82
|1.84
|0.41
|0.46
|12.20%
|12/13/2019
|2.64%
|MDU
|MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|Equity
|5.80
|0.83
|0.20
|0.21
|2.47%
|12/11/2019
|2.83%
|UBSI
|United Bankshares, Inc.
|Equity
|3.83
|1.40
|0.34
|0.35
|2.94%
|12/12/2019
|3.71%
|SHOO
|Steven Madden, Ltd.
|Equity
|3.60
|0.60
|0.14
|0.15
|7.14%
|12/13/2019
|1.42%
|AAT
|American Assets Trust, Inc.
|REIT
|2.90
|1.20
|0.28
|0.30
|7.14%
|12/11/2019
|2.53%
|CXP
|Columbia Property Trust, Inc.
|REIT
|2.44
|0.84
|0.20
|0.21
|5.00%
|12/13/2019
|4.00%
|UCBI
|United Community Banks, Inc.
|Equity
|2.40
|0.72
|0.17
|0.18
|5.88%
|12/13/2019
|2.33%
|GBDC
|Golub Capital BDC, Inc.
|Equity
|2.40
|1.32
|0.32
|0.33
|3.13%
|12/11/2019
|7.24%
|POL
|PolyOne Corporation
|Equity
|2.40
|0.81
|0.20
|0.20
|3.85%
|12/12/2019
|2.61%
|NSA
|National Storage Affiliates Trust
|REIT
|2.06
|1.32
|0.32
|0.33
|3.13%
|12/12/2019
|3.83%
|EFSC
|Enterprise Financial Services Corporation
|Equity
|1.20
|0.68
|0.16
|0.17
|6.25%
|12/13/2019
|1.51%
|CARO
|Carolina Financial Corporation
|Equity
|0.93
|0.40
|0.09
|0.10
|11.11%
|12/12/2019
|0.95%
|SYBT
|Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|Equity
|0.93
|1.08
|0.26
|0.27
|3.85%
|12/13/2019
|2.63%
|GIM
|Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc.
|Fund
|0.80
|0.45
|0.02
|0.04
|68.98%
|12/13/2019
|8.36%
|SOI
|Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.
|Equity
|0.57
|0.42
|0.10
|0.11
|5.00%
|12/13/2019
|3.58%
|NEWT
|Newtek Business Services Corp.
|Equity
|0.46
|2.84
|0.58
|0.71
|22.41%
|12/13/2019
|12.21%
|TEI
|Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc.
|Fund
|0.43
|0.85
|0.05
|0.07
|31.18%
|12/13/2019
|9.61%
|ESSA
|ESSA Bancorp, Inc.
|Equity
|0.20
|0.44
|0.10
|0.11
|10.00%
|12/13/2019
|2.50%
|CFFI
|C&F Financial Corporation
|Equity
|0.19
|1.52
|0.37
|0.38
|2.70%
|12/12/2019
|2.73%
|JHS
|John Hancock Income Securities Trust
|Fund
|0.17
|0.89
|0.16
|0.22
|41.74%
|12/11/2019
|6.05%
|RGT
|Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.
|Fund
|0.12
|0.10
|0.04
|0.06
|50.00%
|12/11/2019
|0.54%
|FBSS
|Fauquier Bankshares, Inc.
|Equity
|0.08
|0.50
|0.12
|0.13
|4.17%
|12/12/2019
|2.43%
|FUSB
|First US Bancshares, Inc.
|Equity
|0.07
|0.12
|0.02
|0.03
|50.00%
|12/11/2019
|1.13%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Use our Dividend Payout Changes and Announcements tool to find out all of the dividend increases, decreases, initiations, suspensions, updates and regular dividend announcements for a given day.
