Automatic Data Processing

Stock

ADP

Price as of:

$169.16 +0.84 +0.5%

Industry

Business Software And Services

/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Business Software And Services /

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

ADP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.16%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

66.79%

EPS $5.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

44 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ADP DARS™ Rating

ADP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$169.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

323,249

Open Price

$168.38

Day's Range

$168.38 - $169.74

Previous Close

$168.32

52 week low / high

$121.4 - $174.5

Percent off 52 week high

-3.06%

ADP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ADP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ADP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ADP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.91

2019-09-12

$0.79

2019-06-13

$0.79

2019-03-07

$0.79

2018-12-13

$0.79

2018-09-13

$0.69

2018-06-07

$0.69

2018-03-08

$0.63

2017-12-07

$0.63

2017-09-07

$0.57

2017-06-07

$0.57

2017-03-08

$0.57

2016-12-07

$0.57

2016-09-07

$0.53

2016-06-08

$0.53

2016-03-09

$0.53

2015-12-09

$0.53

2015-09-09

$0.49

2015-06-10

$0.49

2015-03-11

$0.49

2014-12-10

$0.49

2014-09-10

$0.48

2014-06-11

$0.48

2014-03-12

$0.48

2013-12-11

$0.48

2013-09-11

$0.435

2013-06-12

$0.435

2013-03-06

$0.435

2012-12-12

$0.435

2012-09-12

$0.395

2012-06-06

$0.395

2012-03-07

$0.395

2011-12-07

$0.395

2011-09-07

$0.36

2011-06-08

$0.36

2011-03-09

$0.36

2010-12-08

$0.36

2010-09-08

$0.34

2010-06-09

$0.34

2010-03-10

$0.34

2009-12-09

$0.34

2009-09-09

$0.33

2009-06-10

$0.33

2009-03-11

$0.33

2008-12-10

$0.33

2008-09-10

$0.29

2008-06-11

$0.29

2008-03-12

$0.29

2007-12-12

$0.29

2007-09-12

$0.23

2007-06-13

$0.23

2007-03-07

$0.23

2006-12-06

$0.23

2006-09-13

$0.185

2006-06-07

$0.185

2006-03-08

$0.185

2005-12-07

$0.185

2005-09-07

$0.155

2005-06-08

$0.155

2005-03-10

$0.155

2004-12-08

$0.155

2004-09-08

$0.14

2004-06-09

$0.14

2004-03-11

$0.14

2003-12-10

$0.14

2003-09-10

$0.12

2003-06-11

$0.12

2003-03-12

$0.12

2002-12-11

$0.12

2002-09-11

$0.115

2002-06-12

$0.115

2002-03-13

$0.115

2001-12-12

$0.115

2001-09-17

$0.1025

2001-06-06

$0.1025

2001-03-07

$0.1025

2000-12-07

$0.1025

2000-09-13

$0.0875

2000-06-07

$0.0875

2000-03-08

$0.0875

1999-12-08

$0.0875

1999-09-08

$0.07625

1999-06-09

$0.07625

1999-03-10

$0.07625

1998-12-09

$0.038125

1998-09-09

$0.06625

1998-06-10

$0.06625

1998-03-11

$0.06625

1997-12-10

$0.06625

1997-09-10

$0.0575

1997-06-11

$0.0575

1997-03-12

$0.0575

1996-12-11

$0.0575

1996-09-11

$0.05

1996-06-12

$0.05

1996-03-13

$0.05

1995-12-13

$0.025

1995-09-13

$0.04375

1995-06-14

$0.04375

ADP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ADP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ADP

Metric

ADP Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ADP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.00%

30.00%

44years

ADP

ADP

ADP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ADP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ADP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9100

2019-11-12

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7900

2019-08-07

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7900

2019-04-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7900

2019-01-15

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7900

2018-11-06

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2018-08-02

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2018-04-11

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-01-16

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-11-07

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2018-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-08-01

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-04-05

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-01-17

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2016-11-08

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2017-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-08-02

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-04-06

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-01-19

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-11-10

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2016-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-08-04

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-04-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-01-21

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-11-11

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2015-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2014-08-05

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2014-04-09

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2014-01-23

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2013-11-12

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2013-08-06

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2013-04-10

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2013-01-25

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2012-11-13

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2012-08-07

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2012-04-25

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2012-01-26

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2011-11-08

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2012-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-08-09

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-04-28

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-02-08

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-11-09

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2011-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-08-09

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-04-29

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-02-09

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2009-11-10

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2010-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-08-13

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-04-30

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-02-10

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2008-11-11

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2009-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2008-08-14

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2008-04-30

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2008-01-31

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-11-13

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-08-09

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-04-25

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-01-26

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-11-14

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2007-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2006-08-10

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2006-04-27

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2006-01-27

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2005-11-08

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2006-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-08-11

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-04-28

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-01-27

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2004-11-09

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2005-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-08-11

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-05-11

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-01-29

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2003-11-11

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-08-11

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-05-13

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-01-28

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-11-12

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2002-08-12

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2002-05-14

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2002-01-16

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2001-11-13

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2001-08-13

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2001-05-15

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2001-01-23

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2000-11-14

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2000-08-14

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2000-05-16

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2000-01-25

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1999-11-09

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0763

1999-08-10

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0763

1999-05-19

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0763

1999-01-26

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0381

1998-11-10

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

1998-08-13

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

1998-05-26

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

1998-01-27

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

1997-11-11

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1997-08-13

1997-09-10

1997-09-12

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1997-05-19

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1997-01-27

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1996-11-12

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-08-14

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-05-23

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-01-29

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-11-14

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-08-11

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-05-19

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

ADP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Automatic Data Processing on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ADP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Business Software And Services

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is an outsourcing company that provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to employers, vehicle retailers, and manufacturers. It operates in three segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services, and Dealer Services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey. As a software company, ADP is largely affected by cybersecurity and privacy concerns, as well as the continuing evolution of its software. ADP has been paying dividends since 1974, and has been increasing them annually since 1975. It is known as a dividend aristocrat, which means it has been increasing dividends for more than 25 years consecutively. ADP pays its dividends quarterly.

