Motorola Solutions Inc

Stock

MSI

Price as of:

$159.9 +0.51 +0.32%

Industry

Communication Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Communication Equipment /

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

MSI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.59%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

32.76%

EPS $7.81

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


MSI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$159.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

403,427

Open Price

$159.35

Day's Range

$158.77 - $160.35

Previous Close

$159.39

52 week low / high

$108.25 - $182.28

Percent off 52 week high

-12.28%

MSI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MSI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MSI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MSI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.64

2019-09-12

$0.57

2019-06-13

$0.57

2019-03-14

$0.57

2018-12-13

$0.57

2018-09-13

$0.52

2018-06-14

$0.52

2018-03-14

$0.52

2017-12-14

$0.52

2017-09-14

$0.47

2017-06-13

$0.47

2017-03-13

$0.47

2016-12-13

$0.47

2016-09-13

$0.41

2016-06-13

$0.41

2016-03-11

$0.41

2015-12-11

$0.41

2015-09-11

$0.34

2015-06-11

$0.34

2015-03-11

$0.34

2014-12-11

$0.34

2014-09-11

$0.34

2014-06-11

$0.31

2014-03-12

$0.31

2013-12-11

$0.31

2013-09-11

$0.31

2013-06-12

$0.26

2013-03-13

$0.26

2012-12-12

$0.26

2012-09-12

$0.26

2012-06-13

$0.22

2012-03-13

$0.22

2011-12-13

$0.22

2011-09-13

$0.22

MSI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MSI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MSI

Metric

MSI Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

MSI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.62%

20.19%

8years

MSI

MSI

MSI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MSI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

MSI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6400

2019-11-14

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-08-29

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-05-13

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-02-14

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2018-11-15

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-08-28

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-05-15

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-02-15

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2017-11-02

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-08-22

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-05-16

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-02-16

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2016-11-03

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-08-18

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-05-17

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-02-18

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-11-17

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-08-18

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-05-19

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-02-12

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-11-13

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-07-31

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-05-06

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-01-30

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-10-17

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-07-24

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-05-07

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-01-17

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-10-26

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-07-25

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-05-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-01-27

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-11-09

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-07-28

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-14

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

MSI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Motorola Solutions Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MSI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Communication Equipment

This company provides communication infrastructure, devices, software, and services for government and enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services voice and data communications systems and devices; commercial two-way radio systems; rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers and tablets; laser/imaging/RFID-based data capture products; and wireless local area network and integrated digital enhanced network infrastructure, software, and services. It serves government agencies, state and local public safety and first responder agencies, and commercial and industrial customers; and customers in retail and hospitality, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, energy and utilities, education, and healthcare industries through distributors, value-added resellers, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

