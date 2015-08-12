Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

CAE Inc.

Stock

CAE

Price as of:

$26.05 +0.04 +0.15%

Industry

Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Aerospace Defense Products And Services /

CAE Inc. (CAE)

CAE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.27%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.33

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

35.76%

EPS $0.93

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CAE DARS™ Rating

CAE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

331,900

Open Price

$26.08

Day's Range

$25.91 - $26.11

Previous Close

$26.01

52 week low / high

$17.82 - $28.03

Percent off 52 week high

-7.06%

CAE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CAE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CAE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CAE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CAE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.08302

2019-09-12

$0.0835

2019-06-13

$0.0752

2019-03-14

$0.0746

2018-12-13

$0.0747

2018-09-13

$0.0759

2018-06-14

$0.0691

2018-03-14

$0.0701

2017-12-14

$0.07

2017-09-14

$0.074

2017-06-13

$0.0594

2017-03-13

$0.0591

2016-12-13

$0.0607

2016-09-13

$0.0608

2016-06-13

$0.058

2016-03-11

$0.0559

2015-12-11

$0.0552

2015-09-11

$0.0577

2015-06-11

$0.0563

2015-03-11

$0.0558

2014-12-11

$0.0611

2014-09-11

$0.0637

2014-06-11

$0.0549

2014-03-12

$0.054

2013-12-12

$0.0564

2013-09-12

$0.0483

2013-06-12

$0.0489

2013-03-13

$0.0486

2012-12-12

$0.0508

2012-09-12

$0.0514

2012-06-13

$0.0389

2012-03-13

$0.0403

2011-12-13

$0.039

2011-09-13

$0.04

2011-06-13

$0.0411

2011-03-11

$0.0412

2010-12-13

$0.0396

2010-09-13

$0.0388

2010-06-11

$0.0289

2010-03-11

$0.0292

2009-12-11

$0.0285

2009-09-11

$0.0276

2009-06-11

$0.0272

2009-03-12

$0.0234

2008-12-10

$0.0239

2008-09-11

$0.0279

2008-06-11

$0.0294

2008-03-12

$0.0101

2007-12-12

$0.0099

2007-09-12

$0.00094

2007-06-13

$0.0094

2007-03-14

$0.0085

2006-12-13

$0.0087

2006-09-13

$0.0089

2006-06-14

$0.009

2006-03-15

$0.0087

2005-12-14

$0.0087

2005-09-14

$0.0085

2005-06-10

$0.008

2005-03-09

$0.0083

2004-12-15

$0.0243

2004-09-15

$0.0232

2004-06-09

$0.0223

2004-03-10

$0.0227

2003-12-10

$0.0229

2003-09-10

$0.022

2003-06-11

$0.022

2003-03-12

$0.0204

2002-12-11

$0.0192

2002-09-11

$0.0191

2002-06-12

$0.0195

2002-03-13

$0.0189

2001-12-12

$0.0191

2001-09-12

$0.0192

2001-06-13

$0.0082

2001-03-14

$0.0081

2000-12-13

$0.0082

2000-09-13

$0.00845

2000-06-13

$0.0085

2000-03-14

$0.00855

1999-12-13

$0.00845

1999-09-13

$0.0085

1999-06-11

$0.00685

1999-03-12

$0.00655

1998-12-14

$0.0065

1998-09-11

$0.0066

1998-06-11

$0.0068

1998-03-12

$0.0071

1997-12-12

$0.00705

1997-09-11

$0.0072

1997-06-12

$0.0072

1997-03-12

$0.0073

1996-12-12

$0.0074

1996-09-12

$0.0073

1996-06-12

$0.02 (CAD)

1996-03-13

$0.0073

1995-12-13

$0.0073

1995-09-13

$0.0074

1995-06-13

$0.0072

CAE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CAE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CAE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CAE Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CAE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.15%

14.59%

3years

CAE

News
CAE

Research
CAE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CAE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CAE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0830

2019-11-13

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0835

2019-08-14

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0752

2019-05-17

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0746

2019-02-08

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0747

2018-11-13

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0759

2018-08-14

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0691

2018-05-25

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0701

2018-02-09

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-11-10

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0740

2017-08-10

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0594

2017-05-31

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0591

2017-02-14

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0607

2016-11-10

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0608

2016-08-10

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0580

2016-05-19

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0559

2016-02-10

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0552

2015-11-11

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0577

2015-08-12

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2015-05-26

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0558

2015-02-06

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0611

2014-11-12

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0637

2014-08-13

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0549

2014-05-15

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0540

2014-02-11

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0564

2013-11-13

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0483

2013-08-08

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0489

2013-05-16

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0486

2013-02-13

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0508

2012-11-08

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0514

2012-08-09

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0389

2012-05-23

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0403

2012-02-08

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0390

2011-11-10

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2011-08-10

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0411

2011-05-19

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0412

2011-02-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0396

2010-11-10

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2010-08-11

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0289

2010-05-13

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0292

2010-02-10

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0285

2009-11-11

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0276

2009-08-12

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0272

2009-05-14

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0234

2009-02-11

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0239

2008-11-13

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0279

2008-08-13

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0294

2008-05-14

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0101

2008-02-14

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0099

2007-11-08

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0009

2007-08-09

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2007-05-31

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0085

2007-02-08

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0087

2006-11-09

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

2006-08-24

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0090

2006-05-24

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0087

2006-02-14

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0087

2005-11-03

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0085

2005-08-11

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0080

2005-05-11

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2005-02-11

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0243

2004-11-04

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0232

2004-08-11

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0223

2004-05-12

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0227

2004-02-11

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0229

2003-11-05

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2003-08-06

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2003-05-07

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0204

2003-02-05

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0192

2002-11-06

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0191

2002-08-07

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0195

2002-05-16

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0189

2002-02-13

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0191

2001-11-07

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0192

2001-08-08

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0082

2001-05-29

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

2001-02-07

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0082

2000-11-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0085

2000-08-24

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0085

2000-06-13

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0086

2000-03-02

2000-03-14

2000-03-16

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0085

1999-11-18

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0085

1999-06-16

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0069

1999-05-11

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0066

1999-02-11

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0065

Unknown

1998-12-14

1998-12-16

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0066

1998-08-06

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0068

1998-05-07

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0071

1998-02-16

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0071

1997-11-07

1997-12-12

1997-12-16

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0072

1997-08-11

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0072

1997-05-12

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0073

1997-02-06

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

1996-11-07

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0073

1996-08-08

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200 (CAD)

1996-05-09

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0073

1996-02-09

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0073

1995-11-08

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

1995-08-03

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0072

1995-06-07

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

CAE

Investor Resources

Learn more about CAE Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CAE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Cascade Corp- (CAE)-manufactures and distributes materials handling load engagement devices and related replacement parts, primarily for the lift truck and construction industries worldwide. Cascade was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Fairview, Oregon.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X