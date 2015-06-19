Best Dividend Stocks
Carolina Financial Corp

Stock

CARO

Price as of:

$43.63 +0.47 +1.09%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Carolina Financial Corp (CARO)

CARO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.93%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

13.71%

EPS $2.92

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

CARO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

59,211

Open Price

$43.29

Day's Range

$43.1 - $43.63

Previous Close

$43.16

52 week low / high

$27.62 - $43.63

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

CARO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CARO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

CARO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CARO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.1

2019-09-12

$0.09

2019-06-13

$0.09

2019-03-14

$0.08

2018-12-13

$0.07

2018-09-19

$0.07

2018-06-14

$0.06

2018-03-15

$0.05

2017-12-13

$0.05

2017-09-13

$0.04

2017-06-13

$0.04

2017-03-15

$0.04

2016-12-23

$0.04

2016-09-27

$0.03

2016-06-20

$0.03

2016-03-16

$0.03

2015-12-16

$0.03

2015-09-16

$0.03

2015-06-22

$0.03

2015-03-16

$0.03

2014-12-16

$0.03

2014-09-15

$0.025

2014-06-18

$0.025

CARO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CARO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CARO

Metric

CARO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CARO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

45.45%

60.00%

4years

CARO

CARO

CARO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CARO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

CARO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-10-23

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-07-24

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-04-24

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-01-23

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-10-17

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-08-24

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-04-25

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-01-24

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-10-18

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2018-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-07-19

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-04-26

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-01-18

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2016-10-19

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2017-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-08-17

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-05-03

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-01-22

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-10-21

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-07-27

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-04-29

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-01-23

2015-03-16

2015-03-18

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-10-15

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2015-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2014-07-16

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2014-04-24

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

CARO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

No company description available.

