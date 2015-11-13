Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

MDU Resources Group

Stock

MDU

Price as of:

$29.47 -0.21 -0.71%

Industry

General Building Materials

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / General Building Materials /

MDU Resources Group (MDU)

MDU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.81%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.83

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

53.29%

EPS $1.56

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MDU DARS™ Rating

MDU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

104,689

Open Price

$29.68

Day's Range

$29.45 - $29.68

Previous Close

$29.68

52 week low / high

$22.73 - $29.77

Percent off 52 week high

-1.01%

MDU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MDU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MDU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MDU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MDU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.2075

2019-09-11

$0.2025

2019-06-12

$0.2025

2019-03-13

$0.2025

2018-12-12

$0.2025

2018-09-12

$0.1975

2018-06-13

$0.1975

2018-03-07

$0.1975

2017-12-13

$0.1975

2017-09-13

$0.1925

2017-06-06

$0.1925

2017-03-07

$0.1925

2016-12-06

$0.1925

2016-09-06

$0.1875

2016-06-07

$0.1875

2016-03-08

$0.1875

2015-12-08

$0.1875

2015-09-08

$0.1825

2015-06-09

$0.1825

2015-03-10

$0.1825

2014-12-09

$0.1825

2014-09-09

$0.1775

2014-06-10

$0.1775

2014-03-11

$0.1775

2013-12-10

$0.1775

2013-09-10

$0.1725

2013-06-11

$0.1725

2013-03-12

$0.1725

2012-12-11

$0.1725

2012-09-11

$0.1675

2012-06-12

$0.1675

2012-03-06

$0.1675

2011-12-06

$0.1675

2011-09-06

$0.1625

2011-06-07

$0.1625

2011-03-08

$0.1625

2010-12-07

$0.1625

2010-09-07

$0.1575

2010-06-08

$0.1575

2010-03-09

$0.1575

2009-12-08

$0.1575

2009-09-08

$0.155

2009-06-09

$0.155

2009-03-10

$0.155

2008-12-09

$0.155

2008-09-09

$0.155

2008-06-10

$0.145

2008-03-11

$0.145

2007-12-11

$0.145

2007-09-11

$0.145

2007-06-12

$0.135

2007-03-06

$0.135

2006-12-12

$0.135

2006-09-12

$0.135

2006-06-06

$0.12666666666666668

2006-03-07

$0.12666666666666668

2005-12-06

$0.12666666666666668

2005-09-06

$0.12666666666666668

2005-06-07

$0.12

2005-03-08

$0.12

2004-12-07

$0.12

2004-09-07

$0.12

2004-06-08

$0.11333333333333333

2004-03-09

$0.11333333333333333

2003-12-09

$0.11333333333333333

2003-09-09

$0.11333333333333333

2003-06-10

$0.10666666666666667

2003-03-11

$0.10666666666666667

2002-12-10

$0.10666666666666667

2002-09-10

$0.10666666666666667

2002-06-11

$0.10222222222222223

2002-03-12

$0.10222222222222223

2001-12-11

$0.10222222222222223

2001-09-11

$0.10222222222222223

2001-06-12

$0.09777777777777778

2001-03-06

$0.09777777777777778

2000-12-12

$0.09777777777777778

2000-09-12

$0.09777777777777778

2000-06-06

$0.09333333333333334

2000-03-07

$0.09333333333333334

1999-12-07

$0.09333333333333334

1999-09-07

$0.09333333333333334

1999-06-08

$0.08888888888888889

1999-03-09

$0.08888888888888889

1998-12-08

$0.08888888888888889

1998-09-08

$0.08888888888888889

1998-06-09

$0.08518518518518518

1998-03-10

$0.08518518518518518

1997-12-09

$0.08518518518518518

1997-09-09

$0.08518518518518518

1997-06-10

$0.08222222222222222

1997-03-11

$0.08222222222222222

1996-12-10

$0.08222222222222222

1996-09-10

$0.08222222222222222

1996-06-11

$0.08074074074074074

1996-03-12

$0.08074074074074074

1995-12-12

$0.08074074074074074

1995-09-12

$0.08074074074074074

1995-06-02

$0.07901234567901234

MDU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MDU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MDU

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MDU Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

MDU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.21%

4.40%

9years

MDU

News
MDU

Research
MDU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MDU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MDU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2075

2019-11-14

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2020-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2019-08-15

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2019-05-08

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2019-02-14

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2018-11-15

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2019-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2018-08-16

2018-09-12

2018-09-13

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2018-05-09

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2018-02-15

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2017-11-16

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2018-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2017-08-17

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2017-05-10

2017-06-06

2017-06-08

2017-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2017-02-16

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2016-11-17

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

2017-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-08-11

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

2016-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-04-27

2016-06-07

2016-06-09

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-02-11

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-11-12

2015-12-08

2015-12-10

2016-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2015-08-13

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2015-05-14

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2015-02-12

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2014-11-13

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2015-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2014-08-14

2014-09-09

2014-09-11

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2014-05-15

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2014-02-13

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2013-11-14

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2014-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2013-08-15

2013-09-10

2013-09-12

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2013-05-16

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2013-02-14

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2012-11-15

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2012-08-16

2012-09-11

2012-09-13

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2012-05-17

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2012-02-16

2012-03-06

2012-03-08

2012-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2011-11-17

2011-12-06

2011-12-08

2012-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-08-11

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

2011-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-05-12

2011-06-07

2011-06-09

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2011-02-17

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2010-11-11

2010-12-07

2010-12-09

2011-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2010-08-12

2010-09-07

2010-09-09

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2010-05-13

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2010-02-11

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2009-11-12

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2010-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-08-13

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-05-14

2009-06-09

2009-06-11

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-02-12

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-11-13

2008-12-09

2008-12-11

2009-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-08-14

2008-09-09

2008-09-11

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2008-05-15

2008-06-10

2008-06-12

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2008-02-14

2008-03-11

2008-03-13

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2007-11-15

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2008-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2007-08-16

2007-09-11

2007-09-13

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2007-05-17

2007-06-12

2007-06-14

2007-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2007-02-15

2007-03-06

2007-03-08

2007-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2006-11-16

2006-12-12

2006-12-14

2007-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2006-08-17

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2006-05-11

2006-06-06

2006-06-08

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2006-02-16

2006-03-07

2006-03-09

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2005-11-17

2005-12-06

2005-12-08

2006-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2005-08-11

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

2005-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-05-12

2005-06-07

2005-06-09

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-02-17

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-11-11

2004-12-07

2004-12-09

2005-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-08-12

2004-09-07

2004-09-09

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2004-05-13

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2004-02-12

2004-03-09

2004-03-11

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2003-11-13

2003-12-09

2003-12-11

2004-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2003-08-14

2003-09-09

2003-09-11

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2003-05-15

2003-06-10

2003-06-12

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2003-02-13

2003-03-11

2003-03-13

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2002-11-14

2002-12-10

2002-12-12

2003-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2002-08-15

2002-09-10

2002-09-12

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2002-05-16

2002-06-11

2002-06-13

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2002-02-14

2002-03-12

2002-03-14

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2001-11-15

2001-12-11

2001-12-13

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2001-08-16

2001-09-11

2001-09-13

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2001-05-17

2001-06-12

2001-06-14

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2001-02-15

2001-03-06

2001-03-08

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2000-11-16

2000-12-12

2000-12-14

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2000-08-17

2000-09-12

2000-09-14

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2000-05-11

2000-06-06

2000-06-08

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2000-02-17

2000-03-07

2000-03-09

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1999-11-11

1999-12-07

1999-12-09

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1999-08-12

1999-09-07

1999-09-09

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

1999-05-13

1999-06-08

1999-06-10

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

1999-02-11

1999-03-09

1999-03-11

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

1998-11-23

1998-12-08

1998-12-10

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

1998-08-13

1998-09-08

1998-09-10

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0852

1998-05-14

1998-06-09

1998-06-11

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0852

1998-02-12

1998-03-10

1998-03-12

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0852

1997-11-13

1997-12-09

1997-12-11

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0852

1997-08-14

1997-09-09

1997-09-11

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

1997-05-15

1997-06-10

1997-06-12

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

1997-02-06

1997-03-11

1997-03-13

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

1996-11-14

1996-12-10

1996-12-12

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

1996-08-15

1996-09-10

1996-09-12

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0807

1996-05-16

1996-06-11

1996-06-13

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0807

1996-02-08

1996-03-12

1996-03-14

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0807

1995-11-07

1995-12-12

1995-12-14

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0807

1995-08-17

1995-09-12

1995-09-14

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0790

1995-05-11

1995-06-02

1995-06-08

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

MDU

Investor Resources

Learn more about MDU Resources Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MDU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: General Building Materials

MDU Resources Group- (MDU)-operates as a natural resource company in the United States. Its Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2007, the company provided electric services to approximately 120,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers located in 177 communities; and sold natural gas to approximately 234,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 145 communities. MDU Resources Group was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X