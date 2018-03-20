Best Dividend Stocks
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (DE)

Stock

TEI

Price as of:

$7.22 +0.51 +7.6%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (DE) (TEI)

TEI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.91%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.73

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TEI DARS™ Rating

TEI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.22

Quote Time

Today's Volume

251,700

Open Price

$6.95

Day's Range

$6.91 - $7.26

Previous Close

$6.71

52 week low / high

$6.32 - $10.47

Percent off 52 week high

-31.04%

TEI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TEI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TEI

Compare TEI to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
TEI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TEI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-14

$0.061

2020-01-14

$0.0609

2019-12-13

$0.0711

2019-11-14

$0.0542

2019-10-11

$0.0579

2019-09-13

$0.0568

2019-08-14

$0.0655

2019-07-12

$0.0655

2019-06-13

$0.067

2019-05-14

$0.0669

2019-04-12

$0.0701

2019-03-14

$0.0703

2019-02-14

$0.0713

2019-01-14

$0.0655

2018-12-14

$0.0651

2018-11-14

$0.0663

2018-10-12

$0.068

2018-09-13

$0.0745

2018-08-14

$0.0748

2018-07-12

$0.0719

2018-06-27

$0.2135

2018-03-27

$0.2574

2017-12-14

$0.2953

2017-09-27

$0.1119

2017-06-27

$0.1068

2017-03-27

$0.1068

2016-12-13

$0.2

2016-09-27

$0.2

2016-06-27

$0.2

2016-03-28

$0.2

2015-12-14

$0.2

2015-12-14

$0.0218

2015-09-25

$0.2

2015-06-26

$0.0063

2015-06-26

$0.1937

2015-03-25

$0.2

2014-12-12

$0.3443

2014-12-12

$0.2

2014-09-26

$0.2

2014-06-25

$0.2

2014-03-26

$0.25

2013-12-11

$0.1996

2013-12-11

$0.25

2013-09-25

$0.25

2013-06-26

$0.25

2013-03-26

$0.25

2012-12-12

$0.4239

2012-12-12

$0.25

2012-09-26

$0.25

2012-06-27

$0.25

2012-03-27

$0.25

2011-12-13

$0.0662

2011-12-13

$0.0013

2011-12-13

$0.25

2011-09-27

$0.25

2011-06-27

$0.25

2011-03-25

$0.25

2010-12-14

$0.0264

2010-12-14

$0.25

2010-12-14

$0.026

2010-09-28

$0.25

2010-06-28

$0.25

2010-03-29

$0.25

2009-12-14

$0.25

2009-12-14

$0.0706

2009-12-14

$0.0042

2009-09-28

$0.25

2009-06-26

$0.25

2009-03-27

$0.25

2008-12-12

$0.0788

2008-12-12

$0.25

2008-09-26

$0.25

2008-06-26

$0.25

2008-03-27

$0.25

2007-12-19

$0.25

2007-12-19

$0.3395

2007-09-26

$0.25

2007-06-27

$0.25

2007-03-28

$0.25

2006-12-27

$0.25

2006-12-27

$0.1467

2006-09-27

$0.22

2006-06-28

$0.22

2006-03-29

$0.22

2005-12-28

$0.22

2005-09-28

$0.25

2005-06-28

$0.25

2005-03-29

$0.25

2004-12-29

$0.25

2004-09-28

$0.25

2004-06-28

$0.25

2004-03-29

$0.25

2003-12-29

$0.25

2003-09-26

$0.25

2003-06-26

$0.25

2003-03-27

$0.25

2002-12-27

$0.31

2002-09-26

$0.31

2002-06-26

$0.31

2002-03-26

$0.31

2001-12-27

$0.31

2001-09-26

$0.31

2001-06-27

$0.31

2001-03-28

$0.31

2000-12-27

$0.045

2000-12-27

$0.31

2000-09-27

$0.31

2000-06-28

$0.31

2000-03-29

$0.31

1999-12-28

$0.31

1999-09-28

$0.31

1999-06-28

$0.31

1999-03-29

$0.31

1998-12-29

$0.31

1998-09-28

$0.31

1998-06-26

$0.31

1998-03-27

$0.31

1997-12-29

$0.31

1997-09-26

$0.31

1997-06-26

$0.31

1997-03-26

$0.31

1996-12-27

$0.31

1996-09-26

$0.31

1996-06-26

$0.31

1996-03-27

$0.31

1995-12-27

$0.31

1995-09-27

$0.31

1995-06-28

$0.31

1993-12-27

$0.3345

1993-12-27

$0.3345

TEI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TEI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TEI

Metric

TEI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TEI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.65%

-6.41%

0years

TEI

TEI

TEI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TEI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

TEI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0610

2020-02-03

2020-02-14

2020-02-18

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2020-01-02

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2019-12-02

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0579

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0703

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0651

2018-12-03

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2135

2018-06-15

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2574

2018-03-14

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2953

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1119

2017-09-15

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1068

2017-06-15

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1068

2017-03-15

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-09-15

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-06-15

2016-06-27

2016-06-29

2016-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-03-15

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

2016-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

2015-12-01

2015-12-14

2015-12-16

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-12-01

2015-12-14

2015-12-16

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-09-15

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1937

2015-06-15

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

2015-06-15

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-03-13

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3443

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-09-15

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-06-13

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-03-14

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1996

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-13

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-06-14

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-03-15

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4239

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-09-14

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-06-15

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-03-15

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

2012-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0013

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0662

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-09-15

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

2011-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-06-15

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

2011-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-03-15

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0260

2010-12-02

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-12-02

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0264

2010-12-02

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-09-16

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-06-15

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-03-03

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0042

2009-12-03

2009-12-14

2009-12-16

2009-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0706

2009-12-03

2009-12-14

2009-12-16

2009-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-12-03

2009-12-14

2009-12-16

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-09-15

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-06-15

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-03-04

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-12-03

2008-12-12

2008-12-16

2008-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

2008-12-03

2008-12-12

2008-12-16

2008-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-08-15

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-06-13

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-03-14

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3395

2007-12-11

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-31

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-12-11

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-09-14

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-06-15

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-03-16

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-08-15

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-06-16

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-03-17

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-09-16

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-06-16

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-03-16

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-12-16

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-09-16

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-06-16

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-03-17

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-12-16

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-09-16

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-06-16

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-03-17

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2002-12-16

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2002-09-16

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2002-06-14

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2002-03-14

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2001-12-14

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2001-09-14

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

Unknown

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2001-03-16

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-12-14

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2000-12-14

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-16

Extra, Year – End

Special

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-09-15

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-06-16

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2000-03-17

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1999-12-15

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

2000-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1999-09-16

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1999-06-16

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1999-03-17

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-12-16

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-09-16

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-06-16

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-03-17

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-12-16

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-09-16

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-06-16

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-03-14

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-12-18

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-09-19

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-06-18

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-03-19

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1995-12-18

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1995-09-19

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1995-06-20

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3345

1993-12-20

1993-12-27

1993-12-31

1994-01-17

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3345

1993-12-20

1993-12-27

1993-12-31

1994-01-17

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

TEI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (DE) on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TEI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

